Capital Calls: Roche CEO’s vaccine candour may backfire

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

BLACK SCHWAN. Severin Schwan isn’t afraid to make a point. The chief executive of $290 billion Roche lambasted proposals to temporarily waive patent protection on Covid-19 vaccines in a Financial Times interview https://www.ft.com/content/01b50453-87df-4d3c-ab5b-93e8dcefdcfc, arguing that it would be a “catastrophe”, and likening it to the nationalisation of the pharmaceutical sector in East Germany during the 1950s. That comes after U.S. President Joe Biden threw his weight behind the idea to help boost supply of jabs to poorer countries.

Those are bold words, given the current very real virus catastrophe in countries such as India. Still, Schwan isn’t totally wrong. A loss of patents could discourage pharma companies from developing drugs in future. And getting vaccines to poorer economies faces bigger challenges than patent law, namely manufacturing bottlenecks and rich countries hoarding drugs. Still, Schwan’s comments take the debate in a risky direction. Governments played a big role in funding the development of Covid-19 vaccines. Faced with the rising costs of drugs, they might soon wonder whether nationalisation is quite such a disaster. (By Neil Unmack)

