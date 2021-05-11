Capital Calls: Roblox sees Covid recovery flip side

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

ROBUX VS. REALITY. Roblox, the online games platform that went public in March, is seeing the flip side of the post-Covid recovery. The company’s stock price popped nearly 15% by early afternoon on Tuesday following its first-quarter earnings report https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001315098/000119312521157015/d909466dex991.htm the afternoon before, giving it a market value of some $40 billion. The company’s positive cash flow is among its appeals.

Still, boss David Baszucki also revealed how digital-world beneficiaries of the pandemic will suffer, relatively, as society opens up. Roblox said bookings https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001315098/000119312521156255/d140612dex992.htm, mainly sales of virtual items that will eventually be recognized as revenue, rose 61% in April – with infections on the wane at least in wealthy countries – from a year earlier when Covid-19 was already confining people to their screens.

Sure, that’s strong growth, enough for optimistic investors to justify Roblox's market value, according to a Breakingviews calculation. But year-on-year in the first quarter, a clean comparison of pandemic to pre-pandemic conditions, bookings surged 161%. For businesses like Roblox reliant on virtual worlds, the Covid-19 tailwind has turned around. (By Richard Beales)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

AstraZeneca’s pay bung tarnishes its charity

Carlyle’s political assets

Bain Capital feasts on food giants’ castoffs

Lufthansa’s capital raise may not be enough

South Korean deals tell tall tales

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe; | Editing by Lauren Silva Laughlin and Amanda Gomez)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.