Capital Calls: Nordic school-builder buyout is teachable moment

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

CLASS IN SESSION. Finland’s Adapteo builds schools. Its would-be owner West Street Global Infrastructure Partners, a fund run by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, is teaching a lesson in how to find value amid frothy markets. Adapteo Chairman Peter Nilsson on Monday recommended https://www.adapteogroup.com/files/Public/18348/3346912/press-release---statement-of-the-board.pdf shareholders accept the Goldman vehicle’s $970 million offer. A 53% premium to Friday’s closing price at first glance seems rich. At 11.7 times forward EBITDA including debt, it’s above Adapteo’s two-year median valuation of 8.6 times EBITDA, using Refinitiv data.

Judged against U.S. peer WillScot Mobile Mini’s 12.3 times multiple, however, the price seems more reasonable. The market for flexible “modular” buildings, made from Lego-style blocks which can be swapped around, is growing fast. Adapteo’s new owners could pour far more money into the company than public investors are prepared to do. It’s notable that European rivals are mostly privately owned. The best targets for investors in today’s public markets are arguably the assets that don’t belong there. (By Liam Proud)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Boeing gives Ryanair another headache

Valuing GoAir’s IPO will be a turbulent exercise

Crown regains its swagger in Blackstone rebuff

Trains deal goes into high gear

Fisker and Foxconn make a promising match

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe; | Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.