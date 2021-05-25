Capital Calls: Nintendo scion animates philanthropy

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

FUNNY MONEY. A Nintendo heir has redesigned the staid family office. Visitors landing on the website https://y-n10.com for the Yamauchi No. 10 investment unit are now greeted by an animated unicorn and colourful characters bopping along to catchy arcade-style music.

It might be more than a gimmick. The entity, which was set up last year by Banjo Yamauchi to manage assets owned by the late Nintendo President Hiroshi Yamauchi, proposes to take a generally warmer approach, according to a Bloomberg interview https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-24/nintendo-heir-reveals-plans-for-mind-blowing-family-office?srnd=premium-asia&sref=BC9wjhQl published Tuesday. Per the website, funds will be deployed to tackle Japanese social issues in order to “return our inherited material and spiritual wealth to the public.” That jives with a broader trend globally: although 43% of family offices still look to maximise financial returns, 61% of the next generation are interested in making an impact, in contrast to just 47% of their parents, a 2020 UBS study https://www.ubs.com/global/en/global-family-office/reports/global-family-office-report-2020/_jcr_content/mainpar/toplevelgrid_2011378358/col2/teaser/linklist/actionbutton.1790045590.file/bGluay9wYXRoPS9jb250ZW50L2RhbS9hc3NldHMvd20vZ2xvYmFsL3VobncvZG9jL3Vicy1nbG9iYWwtZmFtaWx5LW9mZmljZS1yZXBvcnQtMjAyMC5wZGY=/ubs-global-family-office-report-2020.pdf found. Details on investments are scant, but if Yamauchi No. 10 can make social responsibility look fun, so much the better. (By Sharon Lam)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

China’s bitcoin crackdown redux is welcome

Congress seems relaxed over SPACs

“Friends” reunion bookends AT&T too

Latest shale deal worse than none

Total makes good amuse-bouche for governance rejig

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe; | Editing by Pete Sweeney and Katrina Hamlin)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.