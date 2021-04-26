Capital Calls: Nestlé reaches for the vitamin pills

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

PILL-POPPING. Nestlé Chief Executive Mark Schneider is doubling down on his wellness drive. The $340 billion maker of Kit Kat chocolate bars and Nescafé coffee on Monday confirmed it’s in talks https://www.nestle.com/media/pressreleases/allpressreleases/nestle-discussions-bountiful-company to buy The Bountiful Company, maker of Nature’s Bounty vitamin pills and dietary supplements. Bountiful’s current owner KKR was preparing it for an initial public offering that could value the business at more than $6 billion, Bloomberg reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-23/kkr-owned-vitamin-maker-bountiful-is-said-to-prepare-2021-ipo?sref=yYqHJdKG in January.

The Long Island-based firm has emerged from the pandemic in rude health. It recorded sales of $2.1 billion in the year to last September, 10% higher than the previous 12 months. However, in the final quarter of 2020, revenue jumped nearly 28%, driven primarily by online sales in the United States, its biggest market. Schneider has previously signalled his desire to use the Swiss company’s financial firepower to bulk up in health foods. He’s likely to pay a top dollar price. (By Ed Cropley)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

When rebranding turns into Abrdn

Westpac stumbles toward true north

The $2 trln toybox

Poland’s gaming giant pushes investors’ buttons

SEB offers value entrée in pandemic kitchen

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe; | Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.