Capital Calls: Morgan Stanley’s stars realign

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.

MORGAN GRINDER. Morgan Stanley is following two Wall Street trends. The financial firm run by James Gorman on Thursday https://www.morganstanley.com/press-releases/key-leadership-changes said it’s doing a reshuffle, naming investment bank and trading boss Ted Pick and wealth management head Andy Saperstein as co-presidents. Investment-management honcho Dan Simkowitz gets a new strategy title, while Chief Financial Officer Jon Pruzan becomes a chief operating officer.

As at JPMorgan, which also announced a rejig this week, it’s also no clearer who’s going to run things at Morgan Stanley when the current leader steps aside. Pick, Saperstein, Simkowitz and Pruzan are all ferrets in a sack, as the metaphor has it. Gorman is presumably in no rush to leave: Morgan Stanley’s board awarded him $33 million in 2020.

A third trend at rival firms – building a top team that looks more like the wider population – seems less of a priority for Gorman. True, Sharon Yeshaya will be Morgan Stanley’s second female CFO. But when Citigroup now has a female chief executive and JPMorgan is signaling that likelihood after Jamie Dimon, Morgan Stanley’s line-up looks new rather than different. (By John Foley)

