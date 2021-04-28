Capital Calls: Mishcon de Reya IPO needs polished investor brief

Reuters Reuters

LEGAL RISK. The law firm that represented Princess Diana in her divorce is considering an initial public offering. Mishcon de Reya on Wednesday said it may list on London Stock Exchange later this year, with a valuation of as much as 750 million pounds, according https://www.ft.com/content/73023d4a-5d6b-4148-bbae-401615e6fb95 to the Financial Times.

That looks punchy. Mishcon expects revenue of around 188 million pounds for the year to April 9. Its UK peers, such as DWF, are valued on average at 2 times sales including debt, according to Refinitiv data, implying a valuation of around half the mooted amount. Its partners want to more than double revenue to 400 million pounds in five years, an ambitious move given uneven revenue growth in recent years.

True, Mishcon has good pedigree, and no debt. But listed law firms can be tricky investments: aggressive expansion can backfire, and partners may struggle to get lucrative business under the public glare. Mishcon will use the money to shift its business to non-legal areas, such as consulting, which may have higher growth, but are also less tested. Caveat emptor. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

