Capital Calls: Meredith flips the switch on TV

TIME ON ITS HANDS. Meredith has agreed to sell https://ir.meredith.com/news-releases/press-release-details/2021/Meredith-Corporation-To-Sell-Local-Media-Group-For-2.7-Billion-Focus-Exclusively-On-Leading-Portfolio-Of-National-Brands/default.aspx 17 local U.S. TV stations to Gray Television for $2.7 billion in cash, about 10 times the assets' adjusted EBITDA. It's a delayed reaction to Meredith's failure more than five years ago to bulk up its TV assets and leaves the company focused on magazines.

In 2015, Meredith had designs https://www.breakingviews.com/considered-view/media-general-ups-ma-game-with-goldman-on-side/?bved=NDI%3D&bvshr=NDY5NTg%3D on broadcaster Media General. But rival Nexstar Media swooped in and snatched the target, paying $4.1 billion https://www.nexstar.tv/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/Nexstar-Investor-Presentation-2015.09.29-vFFF.pdf including debt or about 9 times EBITDA. Meredith ultimately bought https://www.breakingviews.com/considered-view/time-beats-the-clock-in-2-8-bln-deal/?bved=NDI%3D&bvshr=OTY3Njg%3D magazine publisher Time Inc instead, including titles like People. It may not have been the ideal option: Meredith's shares have slipped by a third over five years, while Nexstar's have nearly tripled.

At least Monday's deal pegs the valuation of Meredith's TV properties at a higher multiple than Media General's back then and brings in some cash. It's a small victory for Meredith boss Tom Harty to savor as he makes the best of what's left. (By Jennifer Saba)

