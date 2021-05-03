Markets

Capital Calls: Meredith flips the switch on TV

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

TIME ON ITS HANDS. Meredith has agreed to sell https://ir.meredith.com/news-releases/press-release-details/2021/Meredith-Corporation-To-Sell-Local-Media-Group-For-2.7-Billion-Focus-Exclusively-On-Leading-Portfolio-Of-National-Brands/default.aspx 17 local U.S. TV stations to Gray Television for $2.7 billion in cash, about 10 times the assets' adjusted EBITDA. It's a delayed reaction to Meredith's failure more than five years ago to bulk up its TV assets and leaves the company focused on magazines.

In 2015, Meredith had designs https://www.breakingviews.com/considered-view/media-general-ups-ma-game-with-goldman-on-side/?bved=NDI%3D&bvshr=NDY5NTg%3D on broadcaster Media General. But rival Nexstar Media swooped in and snatched the target, paying $4.1 billion https://www.nexstar.tv/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/Nexstar-Investor-Presentation-2015.09.29-vFFF.pdf including debt or about 9 times EBITDA. Meredith ultimately bought https://www.breakingviews.com/considered-view/time-beats-the-clock-in-2-8-bln-deal/?bved=NDI%3D&bvshr=OTY3Njg%3D magazine publisher Time Inc instead, including titles like People. It may not have been the ideal option: Meredith's shares have slipped by a third over five years, while Nexstar's have nearly tripled.

At least Monday's deal pegs the valuation of Meredith's TV properties at a higher multiple than Media General's back then and brings in some cash. It's a small victory for Meredith boss Tom Harty to savor as he makes the best of what's left. (By Jennifer Saba)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Sage vs. spice

Apollo treads where Verizon flubbed

Vote is writing on Warren Buffett’s wall

Westpac sets lofty M&A-style cost-cutting goal

Reliance spotlights a troubled consumer

UK is late arrival on SPAC launchpad

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe; | Editing by Richard Beales and Amanda Gomez)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NXST

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular