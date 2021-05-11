Capital Calls: Lufthansa’s capital raise may not be enough

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

OVERLOADED. Deutsche Lufthansa’s plans for big cash injection from shareholders may not be enough to ensure a stable financial flight. The German carrier is looking to tap equity investors for 3 billion euros, Reuters reported on Monday. That’s nearly half its 6.5 billion euro market value. Chief Executive Carsten Spohr’s primary objective is redeeming the 1.3 billion euros of hybrid equity the German government injected a year ago, as well as repaying loans worth a further billion euros from Austria, Belgium and Switzerland.

If the capital hike goes ahead, Lufthansa’s net debt will fall to 9.2 billion euros. That’s a whopping 21 times expected EBITDA for this year, according to Refinitiv forecasts, and a still-worrying 3 times the figure analysts have pencilled in for next year. Disposals should bring in more cash, but another summer washout could mean more losses. Shareholders may need to cough up again. (By Ed Cropley)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

South Korean deals tell tall tales

Wynn bets too much on SPAC

Sabers down for Project JEDI

Italy dynasty coughs up for road buyout

French music IPO hits a minor key

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe; | Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Karen Kwok)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.