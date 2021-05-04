Markets

Capital Calls: Lufthansa braces for debt mountain fly-by

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

TWIN PEAKS. Deutsche Lufthansa’s mammoth capital-raising plans don’t leave a lot of room to clear the top of its debt mountain. The German carrier is asking shareholders for permission to raise up to 5.5 billion euros in new equity, more than 80% of its current market value. It’s unclear when it will pass round the hat, or for how much. Chief Executive Carsten Spohr will need most of it. 

Spohr’s first priority will be clearing the 1.3 billion euros he owes Berlin in equity and hybrid debt instruments known as a “silent participation”. There’s also another 1.2 billion euros in loans from Switzerland, Belgium and Austria. Assuming he raised the whole 5.5 billion euros, net debt would drop to 6.6 billion euros, the same as at the end of 2019. Yet EBITDA will still only be 3.1 billion euros next year, according to Refinitiv forecasts, leaving borrowings at a toppy 2 times that number. Shareholders who pony up are unlikely to see much of a dividend for some time. (By Ed Cropley) 

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Telenor’s tricky Myanmar call

Martin Sorrell can shrug off WPP pay spat

No use crying over spilt South Korean milk

A grim reading from Ant’s valuation tea leaves

HK financial standing under threat

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe; | Editing by Neil Unmack and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular