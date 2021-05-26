Capital Calls: LSEG tightens its grip on Refinitiv

Reuters Reuters

WALKING AWAY. Just four months after completing its $27 billion takeover of Refinitiv, the owner of the London Stock Exchange has tightened its grip on the financial information purveyor. Refinitiv Chief Executive David Craig announced on Wednesday he’ll leave the $60 billion company by the end of the year. His replacement https://www.lseg.com/resources/media-centre/press-releases/lseg-announces-executive-committee-changes is Andrea Remyn Stone, who joined from rival data group Dealogic last year.

It’s no surprise that Craig, who led the 2018 buyout of Refinitiv from Thomson Reuters,, owner of Breakingviews, has decided to move on. Nevertheless, the reshuffle comes at a vital time for LSEG boss David Schwimmer, who is under pressure to integrate a deal that almost doubled the company’s revenue and more than quadrupled its workforce. Rising costs have spooked investors; LSEG shares are down 13% since the Refinitiv deal closed at the end of January. Shareholders who recently awarded Schwimmer a 25% pay rise will be expecting him to deliver. (By Peter Thal Larsen)

