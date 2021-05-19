Capital Calls: London offices shrug off pandemic strain

Reuters Reuters

RISING RENTS. Empty offices are delivering surprisingly full valuations. That’s the message from swanky London landlord Great Portland Estates, which revealed https://www.gpe.co.uk/investors/latest-results on Wednesday that its office values had declined by a mere 1.7% in the 12 months to the end of March. Even more eye-catching is the 1.8 billion pound owner of buildings along London’s Southbank predicting that rents could grow as much as 5% in the coming year.

Chief Executive Toby Courtauld is also betting more on offices. He plans to splurge 900 million pounds on eco-friendly “flexible” office spaces to encourage businesses to get staff physically back to work. KKR has already banked a big win on Great Portland’s recovery, having bought in last September when the stock was languishing around 550 pence a share. Its shares are now trading at 729 pence, although that’s still 21% below their pre-crisis high. A return to offices and a rent bump could close the gap. (By Aimee Donnellan)

