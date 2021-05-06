Capital Calls: KKR puts employees in deal terms

Reuters Reuters

UP WITH PEOPLE. Private equity isn’t known for having the backs of the rank and file. KKR, though, is trying. On Thursday, the investment firm run by Henry Kravis said https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005421/en/KKR-to-Invest-in-Charter-Next-Generation-to-Grow-Specialty-Films-Leader it and rival Leonard Green & Partners will give 1,700 employees at Charter Next Generation, which it is buying, equity in the business.

More than 7,000 U.S. companies have some form of employee ownership https://www.fiftybyfifty.org/2021/02/kkr-partner-pete-stavros-to-set-up-center-to-promote-employee-ownership, according to research organization Fifty by Fifty, less than 1% of all firms tracked by the U.S. Census Bureau. Since 2011, KKR has handed over $500 million in equity value to more than 20,000 employees.

That doesn’t necessarily mean they are all better off, though. A Harvard Business School study found https://www.hbs.edu/ris/Publication%20Files/20-046_ceb00b98-e62a-45db-8d5f-9793ffd0226e.pdf that employment at buyout-targeted firms declined 13% over two years in deals involving publicly listed companies. KKR, along with Bain Capital, coughed up https://www.breakingviews.com/considered-view/toys-r-us-buyout-firms-offer-crumbs-for-holidays/?bved=NDI%3D&bvshr=MTMzMzg4 $20 million to help jobless workers at Toys R Us after it went belly-up. Now, with equity, employees have a stake in holding their owners more accountable, earlier. (By Jennifer Saba)

