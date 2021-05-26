Capital Calls: Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk’s D.C. space battle

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

COUNTDOWN. A fight between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos over whose rocket firm will dominate the space race is about egos as big as the universe. But a battle in Washington, D.C. over funding for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration shows the contest centers just as much on earthly influence.

NASA wants to go to the moon by 2024, and Musk’s SpaceX and Bezos’ Blue Origin both thought they would win funding to do so. But in April, the agency made a surprise decision to pick only SpaceX, citing https://www.nasa.gov/sites/default/files/atoms/files/option-a-source-selection-statement-final.pdf a budget shortfall and technical factors. Blue Origin challenged the choice as unfair and risky.

Now lawmakers are fighting it out. A senator from Blue Origin’s home state is attempting to add $10 billion to NASA’s funding, which would allow a second moon program winner while Senator Bernie Sanders wants the funding eliminated https://arstechnica.com/science/2021/05/bernie-sanders-seeks-to-eliminate-the-bezos-bailout-in-space. Other public firms are also seeking to build businesses in space. They may need to land in D.C. first. (By Robert Cyran)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

LSEG tightens its grip on Refinitiv

Balkan drop-off spices up Delivery Hero’s recipe

Cash printer gets surprise viral shot in arm

Chinese video star has further to fall

LionTree on the prowl

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe; | Editing by Swaha Pattanaik and Amanda Gomez)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.