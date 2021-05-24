Capital Calls: JD plays it safe with logistics spinoff

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

RANGE BOUND. JD.com’s logistics unit is set to price its Hong Kong initial public offering towards the lower end of its stated range, Reuters reported, citing sources. The company will raise $3.16 billion in the city’s second-biggest float this year after selling shares for HK$40.36 ($5.20) each, compared to the offered range between HK$39.36 and HK$43.36. Bids were reported to have more than covered the shares on sale, suggesting strong demand that shouldn’t have required parent JD.com to leave $235 million on the table. What happened?

Granted, rival delivery giant SF Holding is down 25% this year. But the stock’s 7% gain last week means it is unlikely to have softened pricing. More likely is JD Logistics’ first-quarter numbers released recently: a 64% year-on-year jump in sales was offset by a collapse in gross margins to 1%, from 9% in 2020. That served as a reminder the company is still an unpredictable, if fast-growing, earner. (By Jennifer Hughes)

