Capital Calls: Japanese economy drives into political mud

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

IT'S THE VIRUS, STUPID. Japanese voters have handed the ruling Liberal Democratic Party a triple blow, losing all three contested seats in parliamentary by-elections. It’s a negative referendum on Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s pandemic response. He’s apologised for the defeat, but it’s unclear whether the party will back him in upcoming elections. That makes it harder to push tough reforms.

The government’s immunisation rollout has been glacial. Having failed to develop its own so far, Japan has approved only one imported vaccine. Barely 1% of the population has gotten its first jab. Last week Tokyo introduced a third state of emergency as daily infections crossed 75% of the January peak https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/countries-and-territories/japan.

Core inflation has been negative since August, risking a return to a deflationary mindset. On Tuesday the central bank left rates unchanged but signalled for prolonged easing and admitted that it is unlikely to hit its 2% consumer price inflation goal during the tenure of current Governor Haruhiko Kuroda. With monetary policy hamstrung, now is no time to have a lame duck in office. But increasingly that is what Suga looks like. (By Pete Sweeney)

