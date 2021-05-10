Capital Calls: Italy dynasty coughs up for road buyout

Markets

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.

EXIT STRATEGY. The Gavio family is paying little extra to retreat from Italy’s stock market. The owners of 4 billion euro motorway operator ASTM have hiked to 28 euros a share their offer to buy out minority investors holding around 47% of the company’s shares. That’s a 9% increase on the initial offer price of 25.6 euros, and more than 40% above where ASTM shares stood before the surprise bid announcement https://www.astm.it/en/press-releases in February.     

The exit strategy looks tactical. A bitter spat between the Italian government and bigger road toll rival Atlantia, controlled by the rival Benetton dynasty, had hurt ASTM’s shares even before the pandemic hit revenue, and accelerated a planned foreign expansion. The Gavios and private equity partner Ardian will take advantage of ultra-low interest rates to borrow the 1.8 billion euros needed to buy out minorities. Still, they are paying around the same price as ASTM’s pre-pandemic value, and around 10% below its peak in 2019. Even the revised offer looks far from generous. (By Lisa Jucca)

