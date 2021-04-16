Capital Calls: India shines in Citi’s consumer bank selloff

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - SHINING BRIGHT. Citigroup’s consumer banking business in India may be the most valuable of the 13 markets boss Jane Fraser has ordered https://www.citigroup.com/citi/news/2021/first-quarter-2021-earnings.htm the U.S. bank to retreat from. Unlike in China, in India a sale offers rivals a juicy chance to bulk up.

Conservatism has cost Citi. Its Indian wealth management business is large, but its share of credit cards has fallen to 4% from more than 10% over a decade as the market has rapidly expanded. Its customers spend more than average, however.

Focusing on the affluent has kept books clean. Citi could add more than one-quarter of loans to the retail portfolio of $47 billion Kotak Mahindra Bank, Credit Suisse notes. Singapore’s DBS, led by an ex-Citi banker, is in expansion mode too and may also be keen.

Citi’s consumer bank, which generated about $730 million of revenue in the year to March 2020, could expect a premium valuation; analysts privately guess it could fetch between $3 billion and $5 billion. Rivals SBI Cards and Payment Services and IIFL Wealth Management trade on 10 and 4 times expected book value. India is a prime morsel. (By Una Galani)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.