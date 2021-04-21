Capital Calls: Hugo Boss requires proper fit

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

------------------------------------------------

NEW BOSS. Luxury underdog Hugo Boss has stepped into the limelight. Shares in the German maker of men’s suits jumped 8% on Wednesday amid rumours of potential bid interest from rivals including Bernard Arnault’s conglomerate LVMH and Gucci-owner Kering. The company is certainly vulnerable. Demand for formal menswear has dried up in the pandemic. But any suitor would need to make some serious alterations to get a proper fit.

An offer at a 30% premium to Tuesday’s closing market price would value Hugo Boss at around 4 billion euros including debt. Even if the buyer could cut costs equivalent to a chunky 15% of Hugo Boss’s expenses, lifting its expected 2023 operating profit to around 350 million euros, the new owner would earn a return on investment of just 6%, Breakingviews calculations based on Refinitiv data show. That’s well below the company’s 9% cost of capital. Hugo Boss may need another spin around the catwalk. (By Lisa Jucca)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

GameStop CEO’s parting gift

Robots and fund managers can get along

Uber wants a slice of Just Eat’s bratwurst

Carrefour’s French win may close valuation gap

Toshiba CVC snub damps bid hopes

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe; | Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Karen Kwok)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.