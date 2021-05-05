Capital Calls: Honest IPO pop

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

CLEAN LIFECYCLE. Jessica Alba’s Honest Co made a star-worthy stock-exchange debut on Wednesday when shares opened more than 30% above the offering price set the day before. On the same day, the U.S. government reported that the number of births https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/covid19/technical-notes-outcomes.htm last year fell to its lowest level since 1979. The Covid-19 baby bust could be a challenge for Honest.

Diapers and wipes made up 63% of Honest’s top line of $301 million last year. The ethical lifestyle company has expanded to other areas including household cleaning products and cosmetics. Those divisions are growing faster but from a much smaller base.

Based on a market capitalization of around $2 billion, Honest’s enterprise value-to-sales ratio is nearly 7 times, a much higher multiple than consumer stalwarts like, say, Pampers giant Procter & Gamble. Honest isn’t profitable either. “We can really meet consumers at every life stage,” Alba, who launched the company in 2012, told Breakingviews. To justify Honest's market valuation, she may have to do just that. (By Jennifer Saba)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Office Depot’s merger shredder

Intesa builds strength before bad credit storm

GM is a wannabe speedy that is stuck in slow lane

Stellantis maiden voyage enters stormier waters

Nestlé plant-based push is pea in Danone’s shoe

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe; | Editing by Richard Beales and Amanda Gomez)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.