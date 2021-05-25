Capital Calls: Hindsight comes quickly to SPAC projections

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

2020 HINDSIGHT. Flattering projections from special-purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, need to be taken with a large grain of salt. Lordstown Motors is the latest example. The company said on Tuesday that it needs more cash https://investor.lordstownmotors.com/news-releases/news-release-details/lordstown-motors-reports-first-quarter-2021-financial-results to ramp up production of electric trucks.

Lordstown said last August when it agreed to merge with the DiamondPeak SPAC and again later in the year that the $675 million it was raising should be sufficient to reach positive cash flow https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1759546/000121390020019762/ea124863ex99-2_diamondpeak.htm. Things haven’t gone smoothly. Equipment, shipping and third-party engineering services have cost more than forecast. The company estimated $90 million of SPAC proceeds would go on research and development. It’s now forecasting spending up to $290 million this year. Moreover, Lordstown said it would, at best, produce only half as many vehicles as previously indicated in 2021.

An official at the Securities and Exchange Commission warned in April https://www.sec.gov/news/public-statement/spacs-ipos-liability-risk-under-securities-laws that those involved in SPAC can’t assume they are immune from being sued if forecasts, which are used liberally in such deals, don’t pan out. Investors should discount projections heavily, if not ignore them altogether. (By Robert Cyran)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

The Culligan water deal machine changes hands

Sinch share issue sends M&A message

UK trendy-sofa IPO looks overly plumped up

Nintendo scion animates philanthropy

China’s bitcoin crackdown redux is welcome

Congress seems relaxed over SPACs

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe; | Editing by Richard Beales and Amanda Gomez)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.