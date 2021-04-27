Markets

Capital Calls: Hella sale hits the gas on German auto M&A

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

HUECK JA! A mammoth block sale of a company’s shares usually indicates impending pain for investors. Not so at Hella. German media reports that the controlling Hueck family may sell its 60% stake in the 5.1 billion euros auto supplier were enough to send shares up 10% on Tuesday. That’s because any prospective buyer would likely need to make a mandatory offer for the rest of the company.

The onus on preserving local jobs probably favours a local shopper, such as domestic rival Continental or Bosch. Assuming they can cut a tenth of Hella’s 1.2 billion euros of operating expenses in its latest financial year, and the prospective savings from any deal would have a present value of nearly 900 million euros. Adding that onto Hella’s new market value implies a potential 16% premium on top of Tuesday’s bump. Shareholders should enjoy the Huecks’ new higher gear. (By Christopher Thompson)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Electric spinoff can supercharge ABB value

Entain may have more hands to play in Aussie M&A

Testing slump hints at pandemic end

Japanese economy drives into political mud

The dash for deposits

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe; | Editing by Rob Cox and Amanda Gomez)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular