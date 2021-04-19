Capital Calls: Goldman’s Starling bet signals faith in UK savers

Reuters Reuters

NEO-PAYMENT. Goldman Sachs has doubled down on UK retail banking. The Wall Street group’s private equity unit on Monday invested https://www.starlingbank.com/news/goldman-sachs-invests-50m-in-starling-bank 50 million pounds in UK digital startup Starling Bank. It’s an extension of Starling’s funding round in March, which valued the lender at over 1.1 billion pounds, and brings the total amount raised to 322 million pounds.

Goldman’s interest is striking given that its own Marcus unit already offers accounts to British savers. Moreover, UK retail banks face a series of headwinds which make life harder for new entrants. The pandemic has undermined the creditworthiness of some borrowers, while the squeeze from ultra-low interest rates is particularly painful for challengers like Monzo and Revolut. Deep-pocketed new players include JPMorgan, which announced plans to launch a digital-only bank in January. Yet Starling has been breaking even since October, and is looking to list on the stock market as early as 2022. Goldman may have spotted a silver lining. (By Karen Kwok)

