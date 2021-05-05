Capital Calls: GM is a wannabe speedy that is stuck in slow lane

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

VROOM-DOOM. General Motors boss Mary Barra has much to be proud of. The $80 billion carmaker’s $3 billion first-quarter net profit https://investor.gm.com/news-releases/news-release-details/gm-reports-strong-first-quarter-2021-results blew past estimates. Unlike Ford Motor, it reiterated its 2021 earnings guidance despite a disruptive chip shortage. And its 12-month 155% share price increase bests traditional rivals.

GM now trades at a higher multiple of the next 12 months’ estimated earnings than Ford and usual leader Toyota Motor. Yet a valuation of 10 times earnings implies investors expect no growth. True, Stellantis reckons the chip crisis could last into 2022, longer than Ford and GM expect. But it must irk Barra that shareholders refuse to ascribe the same sort of value to GM’s electric and autonomous tech that new entrants enjoy. Scandal-hit Nikola’s enterprise value trades at 34 times the next 12 months’ sales; GM’s is a measly 0.5 times. That leaves Barra stuck squarely in the slow lane. (By Antony Currie)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Stellantis maiden voyage enters stormier waters

Nestlé plant-based push is pea in Danone’s shoe

UK bank suffers unfamiliar altitude sickness

Aussie bank’s green coal-port loan burns lukewarm

China’s $5 bln jobs buyout ekes past first round

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe; | Editing by Swaha Pattanaik and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.