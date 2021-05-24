Capital Calls: “Friends” reunion bookends AT&T too

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

CENTRAL PERK. AT&T's HBO Max is finally releasing the much anticipated “Friends” reunion https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HRXVQ77ehRQ&t=60s on Thursday. Covid-19 halted production last year, delaying the opportunity to mark the 25th anniversary of the hit 1990s sitcom's first episode. It's also a bookend for AT&T's media ambitions.

HBO Max paid Warner Bros, another AT&T unit, $425 million for a five-year contract from 2020 to air “Friends,” yanking the rights away from Netflix https://www.breakingviews.com/considered-view/netflix-gets-the-last-laugh-in-hbo-friends-deal/?bved=NDI%3D&bvshr=MTU0MTE5. The show has enduring popularity, and the unscripted homecoming of Jennifer Aniston and other cast members should help the streaming service acquire new customers. It could use the boost: AT&T's 60 million digital and cable media subscribers worldwide are well short of Walt Disney’s more than 150 million and Netflix’s 207 million.

The company is shoving its programming assets out the door to merge with Discovery. That deal isn’t expected to close until mid-2022, giving rivals time to get further ahead. Just as it is for the "Friends" cast, the reunion could be one of AT&T's last media hurrahs. (By Jennifer Saba)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Latest shale deal worse than none

Total makes good amuse-bouche for governance rejig

Greek bank relaunch relies on same old fuel source

JD plays it safe with logistics spinoff

Procore market debut

Bitcoin salaries

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe; | Editing by Richard Beales and Amanda Gomez)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.