Capital Calls: Fisker and Foxconn make an promising match

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

APPLES AND PEARS. Electric-vehicle marque Fisker is teaming up with Foxconn for Project PEAR – short for “Personal Electric Automotive Revolution”. Similar to Apple outsourcing production of its iPhones, the U.S. upstart, known for its design chops, will rely on the Taiwanese manufacturing powerhouse to make its cars.

Fisker shares promptly rallied some 13% in after-hours trading on the news. An asset-light model helps: the company’s modest cash pile, of almost $1 billion, is less than a fifth of the reserves held by peers Xpeng and Nio.

However, it could still be tough to sell cars profitably with Fisker targeting a sticker price of $30,000 and production capacity of 250,000 spread across multiple facilities. Governance isn’t great, either. Henry Fisker is both chairman and chief executive while his wife and co-founder Dr. Geeta Gupta is finance chief. It’s also Fisker’s second attempt at building an auto brand after he burned through some $1.4 billion in public and private funds. That warrants investor caution lest matters go pear-shaped. (By Katrina Hamlin)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Disney misses the mark

Airbnb cleans up

Facebook digital currency

Ackman takes a slice of pie

Roche CEO’s vaccine candour may backfire

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe; | Editing by Robyn Mak and Sharon Lam)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.