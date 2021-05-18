Capital Calls: FirstGroup’s U.S. bus sale looks hard to divert

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

LATE ARRIVALS. FirstGroup is facing some investor opposition to its $4.6 billion U.S. bus sale. The UK travel group in the past two years has faced an activist campaign by hedge fund Coast Capital Management, which pushed for a breakup https://www.breakingviews.com/considered-view/greyhound-breakup-is-worth-the-trip/?bved=NDI%3D&bvshr=MTQ5NTk3. In April it announced the sale of First Transit and the iconic yellow school bus operator First Student to buyout group EQT. Yet Coast on late Monday threatened https://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9088Y_1-2021-5-17.pdf to block the sale, arguing it was too cheap and that shareholders should receive more of the proceeds.

FirstGroup may struggle to get a much better deal. EQT is already paying 12% more than the roughly 3 billion pounds that UBS analysts assigned to the units. True, investors will only receive 365 million pounds after the sale closes, about a tenth of the headline price. Yet FirstGroup will only receive 2.2 billion pounds upfront and needs to pay off some 1.7 billion pounds in pension liabilities, limiting the scope for large payouts. Investors will need to show a little patience. (By Karen Kwok)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Stellantis spins wheels with Foxconn tech deal

Accor makes cheeky late check-in to SPAC party

UK’s Eurostar dodge misses a trick

Capex concerns return to haunt telcos

Scor succession mess may have M&A silver lining

Heineken may need to pay up for African punt

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe; | Editing by Neil Unmack and Amanda Gomez)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.