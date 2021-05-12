Markets

Capital Calls: EU bank duo head in opposite directions

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

JEKYLL & HYDE. Commerzbank and ABN Amro are both mid-sized European lenders suffering from high costs and low rates. Yet their trajectories couldn’t be more different. The 8 billion euro German group seems to be improving rapidly, with revenue rising by 35% year-on-year in the first quarter https://www.commerzbank.de/media/aktionaere/service/archive/konzern/2021_4/q1_2/20210512_IR_Release.pdf thanks to roaring capital markets. Shares rose 7% on Wednesday. But its ultimate destination is a sale: analysts reckon the lender will generate a meagre 2.5% return on tangible equity in 2022, a product of Germany’s cut-throat lending market. An eventual merger with Deutsche Bank seems unavoidable.

ABN, on the other hand, has no such option. Shares in the 10 billion euro Dutch bank fell 7% on Wednesday after it revealed https://assets.ctfassets.net/1u811bvgvthc/4m8YfwwoL2W8QrIuPyg9ey/d2f9edb26077be9b1061b51b87b40a4c/ABN_AMRO_Bank_Quarterly_Report_first_quarter_2021.pdf a 4% year-on-year revenue slump. Analysts are pencilling in a 5% return on equity next year. Antitrust authorities would probably block any attempt to raise that through a merger with local rival ING, given the country’s concentrated banking market. Unlike Commerz, ABN will have to limp on alone. (By Liam Proud)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Leaner should mean better at UniCredit

TaylorMade deal is par for the course

Japan’s one-woman show flops

Roblox sees Covid recovery flip side

AstraZeneca’s pay bung tarnishes its charity

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe; | Editing by George Hay and Karen Kwok)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular