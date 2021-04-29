Capital Calls: Endeavor’s Hollywood ending

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

TRY, TRY AGAIN. Endeavor delivered a solid performance during its debut as a listed company on Thursday, yet managed to flip the script laid down by other high-profile initial public offerings. It neither left a ton of money on the table nor did its shares fall. The shares were a bit over its IPO price of $24 by Thursday afternoon. It gives Ari Emanuel’s entertainment group and talent agency more scope to go shopping.

Since 2014, Endeavor has completed more than 20 mergers and acquisitions. Part of the rationale for going public – after abruptly scrapping its IPO more than a year ago – was to buy the rest of martial-arts promoter Ultimate Fighting Championship it didn’t own. About half of the $1.8 billion in IPO proceeds will go on tying up that big loose end, which spooked would-be investors back in 2019.

Endeavor is in a stronger place now. Its cash position will have nearly tripled to $2 billion in a year, even after buying out UFC, in time to catch a surge of consumers ready to hit live events. With a market capitalization of nearly $11 billion, Endeavor has added financial flexibility to its repertoire. (By Jennifer Saba)

