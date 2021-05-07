Capital Calls: Elon Musk gives new meaning to comedic value

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

ELON = EMCEE SQUARE. Elon Musk’s appearance as host of Saturday Night Live will no doubt draw the Tesla faithful, crypto-nerds, hedge funds, libel lawyers and the Securities and Exchange Commission to their TV sets this weekend. The electric-car maker’s self-anointed technoking is infamous for provocative statements about everything from future car sales to bitcoin to paedophilia allegations.

Most of these are perfect fodder, under the guise of humour, for the stand-up routine guest-hosts give at the start of the iconic U.S. comedy sketch show. He may even again knock Tesla’s overpriced shares.

It’s less likely his jokes will hit the mark. Partly that’s because he’s often stilted in public. But Musk has been tweet-suggesting “skits” about a superhero called Irony Man, the Dogefather and a mashup show called Baby Shark Tank. That suggests little comedy value – or is that just being a Debbie Downer? (By Antony Currie)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Rapid grocery delivery startup GoPuff goes British

Activist exits Barclays with tail between legs

Macau improves odds for Chinese consumers

KKR puts employees in deal terms

Rio Tinto’s year of high explosives and high pay

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe; | Editing by Rob Cox and Karen Kwok)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.