Capital Calls: Electric spinoff can supercharge ABB value

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.

BJORN TO BE WILD. ABB has raised the wattage of its corporate ambition. Shares in the $71 billion Swiss-listed engineering group rose 2% on Tuesday after it announced https://new.abb.com/news/detail/76584/q1-2021-results?_ga=2.17066235.390376038.1619504582-562579936.1619504582 a planned carveout of its vehicle charging unit, which has grown sales by 50% annually since 2016. Boss Bjorn Rosengren https://www.breakingviews.com/considered-view/ceo-exit-puts-abb-overhaul-on-firmer-footing/?bved=NTE%3D&bvshr=MTQ2ODEx plans to keep a majority stake in the division while using newly listed shares to snap up richly valued competitors.

Recent estimates that Europe alone will need some 3 million public charging points by 2030 to hit electric vehicle aspirations, compared to a Eurelectric estimate of roughly 213,000 currently, suggest bumper top-line expansion can continue. It implies the e-mobility business could generate $743 million in revenue by 2023. On a 14 times multiple, about half the average of where U.S.-listed peers ChargePoint and Blink Charging currently trade, Rosengren might target a valuation of $10.3 billion, equal to 15% of ABB’s market value. Not bad for a unit which accounted for 1% of group sales last year. And handy fuel for ABB shares. (By Christopher Thompson)

