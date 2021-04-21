Markets

Capital Calls: Dyal-Owl Rock deal

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

------------------------------------------------

DYAL P TO PROCEED. A $12.5 billion merger-plus-blank-check deal can go ahead after a Delaware judge dismissed an effort to “muck up” the transaction. Dyal Capital Partners’ plan to merge with Owl Rock Capital and go public through a sale to a special-purpose acquisition company hit a snag in February when an investment firm Dyal owns a stake in, Sixth Street Partners, sued. 

Sixth Street argued the merger would make it worse off and that Dyal needed its consent. Another Dyal-invested firm, Golub Capital, lost a similar bid in a New York court. On Monday, Delaware Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn did not mince her words in giving Sixth Street the same treatment https://courts.delaware.gov/Opinions/Download.aspx?id=319260. 

Sixth Street’s case was undermined by some contractual language, but also by the fact it had previously told its investors the deal was not a problem. Zurn concluded the firm had seized an opportunity to try to buy back the stake Dyal owned at a “lowball” price. The merger-and-SPAC deal remains a tangled one. But a troublesome knot has been cleared. (By Richard Beales)

