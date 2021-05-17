Markets

Capital Calls: Crown regains its swagger in Blackstone rebuff

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

CONFIDENCE TRICK. Australia’s Crown Resorts has regained its swagger. The distressed gaming group rebuffed https://www.crownresorts.com.au/CrownResorts/files/3f/3ffc52e8-841f-4c1a-9b03-2e688b472e46.pdf a $6.5 billion bid from Blackstone, arguing the private equity firm fails to account for multiple factors including a potential earnings revival, opening of a new property, and its plans to pay down some A$450 million in debt by the end of next month.

Such self-assurance is somewhat justified. Crown is mulling last week’s rival proposal from The Star Entertainment, a share-based offer which allows the target’s owners to ride any recovery. That includes an option to pay cash for up to one quarter of the stock at A$12.50 per share versus Blackstone’s all-cash offer at A$12.35. Crown shares are trading at more than A$13.

It puts the ball back into Blackstone’s court. The 10% owner was dismissed without being given access to the books, according to a person familiar with the situation, giving it little fresh information to revise its offer. But Monday’s development underscores how Crown is slowly but surely fixing its own problems, including a governance and compliance crisis. (By Katrina Hamlin)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Disney misses the mark

Airbnb cleans up

Facebook digital currency

Ackman takes a slice of pie

Roche CEO’s vaccine candour may backfire

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe; | Editing by Una Galani and Sharon Lam)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular