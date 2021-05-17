Capital Calls: Crown regains its swagger in Blackstone rebuff

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

CONFIDENCE TRICK. Australia’s Crown Resorts has regained its swagger. The distressed gaming group rebuffed https://www.crownresorts.com.au/CrownResorts/files/3f/3ffc52e8-841f-4c1a-9b03-2e688b472e46.pdf a $6.5 billion bid from Blackstone, arguing the private equity firm fails to account for multiple factors including a potential earnings revival, opening of a new property, and its plans to pay down some A$450 million in debt by the end of next month.

Such self-assurance is somewhat justified. Crown is mulling last week’s rival proposal from The Star Entertainment, a share-based offer which allows the target’s owners to ride any recovery. That includes an option to pay cash for up to one quarter of the stock at A$12.50 per share versus Blackstone’s all-cash offer at A$12.35. Crown shares are trading at more than A$13.

It puts the ball back into Blackstone’s court. The 10% owner was dismissed without being given access to the books, according to a person familiar with the situation, giving it little fresh information to revise its offer. But Monday’s development underscores how Crown is slowly but surely fixing its own problems, including a governance and compliance crisis. (By Katrina Hamlin)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Disney misses the mark

Airbnb cleans up

Facebook digital currency

Ackman takes a slice of pie

Roche CEO’s vaccine candour may backfire

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe; | Editing by Una Galani and Sharon Lam)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.