Capital Calls: ConocoPhillips ditches Canada, finally

BLACK ON BLACK. ConocoPhillips is seizing the moment. On Tuesday, the independent U.S. oil driller said it planned to sell shares https://www.conocophillips.com/news-media/story/conocophillips-reports-first-quarter-2021-results-declares-quarterly-dividend-announces-debt-reduction-plan-and-intention-to-begin-sales-of-cenovus-shares-with-proceeds-to-fund-incremental-buybacks-schedules-midyear-market-update of Cenovus Energy it received in exchange for Canadian assets https://www.breakingviews.com/considered-view/conocos-oil-sands-exit-leaves-messy-residue/?bved=NDI%3D&bvshr=NzM3NzY%3D in 2017. For Conoco boss Ryan Lance, the timing looks as good as any.

Four years ago Conoco agreed to sell oil and gas properties to the Canadian driller for $13 billion, with about $2.7 billion coming in shares. The value of that stake is roughly a third lower https://www.breakingviews.com/considered-view/cenovus-fiasco-a-leverage-warning-for-oil-sector/?bved=NDI%3D&bvshr=ODEwMjE%3D than when the deal was announced, but up more than fourfold from last year's low.

Conoco’s shares have been on a similar though less pronounced path. That’s partly because the price of Canadian oil is more volatile than where Conoco drills because it's expensive to produce and transport – it averaged https://www.oilsandsmagazine.com/energy-statistics/oil-and-gas-prices around $3 a barrel during the April 2020 nadir when West Texas Intermediate traded at $17 and Brent at $27.

Lance plans to offload Conoco's stake in Cenovus systematically through 2022. Fingers crossed that in terms of valuation, its relative good fortune lasts. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin) 

