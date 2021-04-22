Markets

Capital Calls: Chubb and Hartford

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.

------------------------------------------------

OVER-INSURED. Chubb Chief Executive Evan Greenberg went back to rival Hartford Financial Services two more times https://ir.thehartford.com/press-releases/press-release-details/2021/The-Hartford-Announces-First-Quarter-2021-Results-And-Financial-Targets/default.aspx after an initial unsolicited offer of $65 per share in March. Harford said on Thursday it had rejected those offers too – at $67 and $70 a share – and suggested it is worth more.

Breakingviews reckons synergies from a merger might be worth around $7 billion. That means in theory they could justify a premium of about $20 per Hartford share. So far, Chubb’s best offer is about $15 above Hartford’s undisturbed value, nearly a 30% premium. 

On that simple math, Chubb has room to go to around $75. The $74 billion company has said, however, that it will be disciplined https://investors.chubb.com/investor-relations/media-center/press-releases/press-release-details/2021/Chubb-Statement/default.aspx and investors have sent its shares down around 5% since March. And some analysts peg Hartford’s worth at $80 per share or more. In a conservative industry, Greenberg is already out on a limb making an unsolicited bid. It might be a step too far to bridge the gap. (By Jennifer Saba)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Private pools boom

The less flashy end of green investing

American Airlines lightens the losses

Europe IPOs get a qualified tech boost

Canberra looks game for more brawling with Beijing

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe; | Editing by Richard Beales and Amanda Gomez)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular