Capital Calls: Chinese video star has further to fall

FALLING STAR. Kuaishou Technology is losing fans, and fast. Nearly 12% of the $110 billion viral video company’s market value vanished following disappointing results https://ir.kuaishou.com/system/files-encrypted/nasdaq_kms/assets/2021/05/24/3-23-59/E_885518_Kuaishou%20Technology_0521_0741_ESS.pdf. And the shares had previously tumbled 44% from a peak achieved shortly after its initial public offering in February. Blame extravagant expectations.

Quarterly sales surged 37%, to roughly $3 billion, from a year earlier. Kuaishou’s net loss, however, nearly doubled to a whopping $9 billion, as a pandemic bonanza waned and the company embarked on a quest for new revenue.

The Kuaishou enterprise, which is up against Douyin owner ByteDance, is now valued at about 5 times expected revenue for the next year. Rival Bilibili trades at 8 times while its backer Tencent fetches 7 times, Refinitiv data show. Even after the rout, Kuaishou shares are roughly 75% higher than their market debut price. Dropping back to that level would impute a multiple of 3 times. Given the rising customer acquisition costs, that may be a more appropriate figure. (By Robyn Mak)

