Capital Calls: China schools its private tuition companies

SCHOOLED. China’s wildly popular private tutoring industry is getting a surprise schooling from officials. Authorities are planning a crackdown on before-and-after school tutoring for kindergarten to pre-college students, according to a Reuters exclusive. The aim is to help boost the country’s birth rate by lowering living costs.

Tougher government regulation has already forced smaller companies out of the market but that has piled pressure onto bigger ones like $23 billion New Oriental Education & Technology, which fell nearly 6% on Thursday, and Tencent-backed Yuanfudao, valued at almost $16 billion in October.

Any formal ban on tutoring, either on or off campus, will force a radical rethink of business models. Valuations for education technology companies in the People’s Republic have tracked higher than those of their global peers. TAL Education, for example trades at 59 times forward earnings. As for anxious parents keen to get their children through the notorious gaokao exams and into top universities, they will simply find ways to skirt the rules. (By Sharon Lam)

