Capital Calls: Capex concerns return to haunt telcos

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

CAPITAL IDEA. Telecommunications investors are getting a sense of cash flow déjà vu. AT&T’s exit from content, via a merger of its WarnerMedia unit with Discovery, has at least put paid to bosses splashing the cash on glitzy media projects. But shareholders remained unconvinced about their broader credentials as sober guardians of capital.

Take UK and French operators Vodafone and Iliad, whose shares fell sharply on Tuesday amid concerns about stepped-up investment on 5G and other innovations. Vodafone’s free cash flow https://investors.vodafone.com/sites/vodafone-ir/files/result_document/vodafone-fy21-presentation.pdf fell nearly 12% last year to 5 billion euros. Even though it is guiding to 5.2 billion euros this year, that excludes growth spending at its Frankfurt-listed Vantage Towers subsidiary. Of course, judicious long-term investments should yield rewards, and Vodafone stressed that its dividend was rock solid. But after vast sums lavished by sector bosses on everything from spectrum licences to sports deals, investors are understandably nervous. (By Ed Cropley)

