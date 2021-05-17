Capital Calls: Boeing gives Ryanair another headache

Reuters Reuters

PLANE DRAIN. Boeing is darkening Michael O’Leary’s one summer bright spot. The Ryanair boss had harsh words https://investor.ryanair.com/results/fy-21-results for the U.S. aviation giant on Monday. The first batch of fuel-efficient 737 MAX jets may not arrive in time for the European high season. The Irishman’s frustration is understandable. With 210 units on order, Ryanair is Europe’s biggest buyer of the short-haul aircraft and, crucially for Boeing, retained its faith even when the MAX was grounded two years ago after two fatal crashes.

The delay could make a marginal dent in Ryanair’s pocket. The MAX boasts 4% more seats than older 737 variants and burns 16% less fuel, which typically accounts for up to a third of an airline’s operating costs. So far, only 16 aircraft are held up, a tiny proportion of Ryanair’s 460-strong fleet. But with pandemic movement curbs still depressing airline sales and profitability, O’Leary needs whatever financial boost he can get. (By Ed Cropley)

