Capital Calls: Bitcoin salaries

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER CRYPTO. It's still rare but some people are paid in bitcoin, including a few U.S. athletes. Last year, National Football League player Russell Okung became the first in his game https://www.reuters.com/article/us-football-nfl-car-okung-bitcoin/panthers-okung-to-be-first-player-paid-in-digital-currency-idUSKBN2931OK to get part of his $13 million salary in the digital currency. In April, the Sacramento Kings basketball team said it would provide the option of being paid in bitcoin.

The salary itself is taxed like other income. But assuming players are also betting on bitcoin providing them a bonus by going up in value, any profit on a sale would attract tax at a capital gains rate of 20%, far lower than the prevailing top income levy of 37%.

For starters, that wager requires a game face. This month, bitcoin’s value fell 50% over nine days after China banned financial firms from offering digital currency services. On top of that, U.S. President Joe Biden wants to nearly double the capital-gains tax rate for people earning millions, making the volatile bet even shakier. (By Gina Chon)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

UK’s retail surge papers over hidden nasties

German tycoon’s heirs bail on Lufthansa bet

Samsung heir has malformed pile of freedom chips

Apollo starts its sequel

Microsoft’s final browser verdict

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe; | Editing by Richard Beales and Amanda Gomez)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.