Capital Calls: Balkan drop-off spices up Delivery Hero’s recipe

STUFFED MEAL. Delivery Hero is sharpening up its delivery skills. The company led by Niklas Oestberg on Wednesday said https://www.deliveryhero.com/newsroom/delivery-hero-adjusts-global-footprint it is spinning off its Balkan units to Glovo, a Spanish delivery company it has a 37% stake in. Glovo will pay Oestberg 170 million euros ($208 million) for the businesses.

It’s a smart move. Oestberg doesn’t disclose revenue on a country level, but the units he’s selling consist of six countries out of the 14 in his European markets, which between them generated https://ir.deliveryhero.com/download/companies/delivery/Quarterly%20Reports/DE000A2E4K43-Q1-2021-EQ-E-00.pdf 136 million euros in the three months to March. He also bought https://www.deliveryhero.com/newsroom/delivery-hero-strengthens-its-global-footprint-and-acquires-glovos-operations-in-latin-america some Latin American units from Glovo last year. Getting rid of the unwanted assets can allow Oestberg to focus on the core markets like fast-growing Asia and Germany, where he is beginning a fresh battle with rivals Just Eat Takeaway.com and Uber Technologies. And with Glovo recently valued https://www.wsj.com/articles/delivery-startup-glovo-nears-2-34-billion-valuation-with-latest-funding-11617210127 at $2.3 billion, Oestberg may still make money when it comes to list. One day, however, Glovo may become a formidable competitor in its own right. (By Karen Kwok)

