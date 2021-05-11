Capital Calls: Bain Capital feasts on food giants’ castoffs

Reuters Reuters

DEALS BINGE. Bain Capital is larder-loading. The buyout group on May 10 announced https://www.baincapital.com/news/bain-capital-acquires-valeo-foods it’s buying Valeo Foods, which owns brands including Rowse honey and Kettle crisps, for more than 1.7 billion euros, according to a source familiar with the matter, from CapVest. A string of acquisitions has boosted Valeo’s revenue to 1.1 billion euros in the year to March, from less than 200 million euros in 2010. Its new owner is set to extend the deals binge as consumer giants like Nestlé and Unilever dump unfashionable foods.

Still, the purchase price is a punchy 10 times Valeo’s EBITDA, which is running at around 170 million euros a year, according https://www.irishtimes.com/business/agribusiness-and-food/good-day-for-bean-counters-as-batchelors-maker-sold-for-over-1-7bn-1.4560327 to the Irish Times. Premier Foods, the owner of Ambrosia custard and Angel Delight dessert, trades at around 8 times EBITDA, according to Refinitiv. Despite a pandemic boost, Premier shares are at a fraction of their 2007 peak. It’s a reminder that gorging on unfashionable foods can lead to indigestion. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

