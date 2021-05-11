Capital Calls: AstraZeneca’s pay bung tarnishes its charity

Reuters Reuters

SORIOT SAGA. The AstraZeneca CEO’s pay is in danger of denting his vaccine victory. Nearly 40% of shareholders who voted at the meeting rejected the $140 billion pharmaceutical giant’s plans to boost Pascal Soriot’s bonus from 200% to 250% of his base salary, and lift his long-term share-based remuneration from 550% to 650%. In all, the Frenchman could net 18 million pounds.

Soriot’s focus on his personal bottom line is at odds with his company’s commendable behaviour during the pandemic. The Anglo-Swedish firm has made and distributed vaccines at cost, unlike rivals Pfizer and Moderna, who are turning a handsome profit. However, it has come under fire for its muddled messaging around the efficacy of its shots, and delivery problems in Europe. If the board had waited a year for the trouble to blow over, Soriot’s desire for a juicy reward would have looked more deserving. As it stands, AstraZeneca’s admirable frugality now appears to extend to everything but its boss’s pay. (By Aimee Donnellan)

