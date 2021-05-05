Markets

Capital Calls: ANZ deserves some shareholder respect

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.

-----------------------------------------------

CHEER UP. Shayne Elliott cannot catch a break. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s chief executive presided over good first-half results https://www.anz.com/content/dam/anzcom/shareholder/Update-on-large-notable-items-in-1H21-results.pdf and almost tripled the dividend, yet the stock fell 2% in morning trading. The $62 bln lender is valued at just 16% above book value, the lowest of Australia’s big-four banks. That’s wrong-headed.

Earnings for the six months to the end of March are better than the 9.7% annualised return on equity implies. Strip out one-offs like the 1MDB-sparked write-down on its stake in Malaysia’s AmBank and some loan reserve releases and the return bumps up to 11.3%, besting Westpac’s adjusted figure.

ANZ is also leaner, with 54 cents of every dollar of revenue spent on costs, compared to Westpac’s 56 cents – and should get that down to 48 cents next year. Westpac, which trades a third above book, wants to slash expenses by 21%, but that’s a tall order and will take time. Elliott deserves more recognition from investors for his efforts. (By Antony Currie)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Pfizer's vaccine windfall

ConocoPhillips ditches Canada, finally

Gates split may hit charities more than investors

Ferrari lowers bar for next CEO

Lufthansa braces for debt mountain fly-by

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe; | Editing by Una Galani and Sharon Lam)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular