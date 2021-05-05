Capital Calls: ANZ deserves some shareholder respect

Reuters Reuters

CHEER UP. Shayne Elliott cannot catch a break. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s chief executive presided over good first-half results https://www.anz.com/content/dam/anzcom/shareholder/Update-on-large-notable-items-in-1H21-results.pdf and almost tripled the dividend, yet the stock fell 2% in morning trading. The $62 bln lender is valued at just 16% above book value, the lowest of Australia’s big-four banks. That’s wrong-headed.

Earnings for the six months to the end of March are better than the 9.7% annualised return on equity implies. Strip out one-offs like the 1MDB-sparked write-down on its stake in Malaysia’s AmBank and some loan reserve releases and the return bumps up to 11.3%, besting Westpac’s adjusted figure.

ANZ is also leaner, with 54 cents of every dollar of revenue spent on costs, compared to Westpac’s 56 cents – and should get that down to 48 cents next year. Westpac, which trades a third above book, wants to slash expenses by 21%, but that’s a tall order and will take time. Elliott deserves more recognition from investors for his efforts. (By Antony Currie)

