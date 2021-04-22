Capital Calls: American consumers at forefront of rising prices

Reuters Reuters

STATESIDE SQUEEZE. U.S. consumers are feeling the pinch. Food giant Nestlé on Thursday said https://www.nestle.com/media/pressreleases/allpressreleases/three-month-sales-2021 organic sales grew 7.7% in the first quarter year-on-year, beating expectations. But in the Americas, a third of the 7.2% increase came from higher prices – more than the rest of the world – as the Swiss company passed on the rising cost of agricultural commodities, packaging and transportation.

There are signs that consumer giants think U.S. consumers are more willing to take the hit. Procter & Gamble this week said https://news.pg.com/news-releases/news-details/2021/PG-Announces-Fiscal-Year-2021-Third-Quarter-Results/default.aspx it would raise the price of baby care, feminine care and adult incontinence products in the United States by mid-to-high single digit percentages. Tissue maker Kimberly-Clark announced similar price rises for its North American consumer business in March https://kimberlyclark.gcs-web.com/news-releases/news-release-details/kimberly-clark-announces-price-increases-north-american-1. Stateside consumers may be more resilient, but as rising costs are a worldwide phenomenon, shoppers in other regions may soon face a similar squeeze. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

