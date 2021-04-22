Capital Calls: American Airlines lightens the losses

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance.

------------------------------------------------

DESTINATION IN VIEW. American Airlines might have made the best out of a bad situation. The Texas-based air carrier said on Thursday its net loss declined to $1.3 billion in the first quarter this year, compared to $2.2 billion in the same quarter last year. That’s despite the fact that revenue https://s21.q4cdn.com/616071541/files/doc_news/American-Airlines-Reports-First-Quarter-2021-Financial-Results-CORP-FI-04-2021.pdf was off more than 53%. In other words, American is loss-making, but leaner.

It suggests the company used the last year to right-size costs. That’s important with a slow rebound in view. While the company, led by Chief Executive Doug Parker, is optimistic that corporate travel will return at the beginning of summer, it expects second-quarter revenue to be down 40% compared with the same period in 2019.

American will need revenue to come back – and it can’t wander back into being a bloated airline. But costs, now, are more in line with the future. At $39 billion, its enterprise value is more than it was pre-pandemic. With a leaner structure, it’s possible that even as a smaller company, American is more valuable for its recent tribulations. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Earlier in Capital Calls:

Europe IPOs get a qualified tech boost

Canberra looks game for more brawling with Beijing

Time to put Hermès’ cash pile to use

American consumers at forefront of rising prices

Poor timing for Futu share sale

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe; | Editing by John Foley and Amanda Gomez)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.