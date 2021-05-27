Capital Calls: Airbus opens the short-haul throttle

Reuters Reuters

TAKING OFF. Airbus is back in the saddle. Shares in the European aviation giant rose 10% on Thursday after it told suppliers https://www.airbus.com/newsroom/press-releases/en/2021/05/airbus-provides-suppliers-with-an-update-on-production-plans.html to brace for a production liftoff, particularly of its A320 short-haul workhorse. Significantly, Airbus said that in two years it wanted to be churning out 64 of those birds per month, from 40 currently, and might go as high as 75 by 2025. As a yardstick, the $103 billion firm’s pre-crisis monthly record was 60.

The punchy production call, which also fuelled gains in engine makers like General Electric, France’s Safran and Britain’s Rolls-Royce, piles the pressure on $141 billion rival Boeing, whose shares also achieved liftoff. Production of its equivalent jet, the 737 MAX, was halted in 2019 after two fatal crashes. It hopes to hit 26 per month by the end of 2021. On current trajectories, Airbus has a shot at being the world’s biggest plane maker. (By Ed Cropley)

