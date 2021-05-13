Capital Calls: Airbnb cleans up

Reuters Reuters

SPRING CLEANING. Airbnb is tidying up. The home-sharing app said https://investors.airbnb.com/press-releases/news-details/2021/Airbnb-Announces-First-Quarter-2021-Results/default.aspx on Thursday that revenue rose by 5% in the first quarter from the same period a year ago. But its net loss nearly quadrupled to $1.2 billion in part because of early debt repayments. The pricey cleanse is worth it.

Airbnb struggled at the beginning of the pandemic. A year ago, it laid off 1,900 employees and slashed marketing as travel abruptly halted. It issued $2 billion in debt with an average interest rate of a whopping 10%.

But the pandemic turned out to be less bad than expected for the company, and it is quickly putting darker days in the past. Paying down debt last quarter resulted in a nearly $700 million hit. But it freed up the company to issue new debt at a lower price now that things have turned around. With $487 million in free cash flow last quarter, that might not even be needed. (By Gina Chon)

