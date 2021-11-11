Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CBNK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $27.46, the dividend yield is .73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CBNK was $27.46, representing a -1.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.85 and a 139.2% increase over the 52 week low of $11.48.

CBNK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CBNK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.83. Zacks Investment Research reports CBNK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 31.28%, compared to an industry average of 30%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cbnk Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

