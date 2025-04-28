Capital Bancorp, Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Results with $13.9 Million Net Income and Continued Growth in Loans and Deposits

Capital Bancorp reported $13.9 million net income for Q1 2025, reflecting substantial growth in loans and deposits.
Quiver AI Summary
Capital Bancorp, Inc. reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with net income of $13.9 million, or $0.82 per share, significantly up from $7.5 million in the previous quarter and $6.6 million a year earlier. Core net income was also robust at $14.9 million, equating to $0.88 per share. The company experienced notable growth in gross loans, increasing by $48.2 million quarter-over-quarter and $713.9 million year-over-year, driven by both organic growth and the acquisition of IFH. Total deposits rose by $129.4 million since the previous quarter and $885.6 million year-over-year, reflecting strong customer demand. Capital Bancorp declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share, affirming its commitment to returning value to shareholders. The company's improved financial metrics indicate a solid performance trajectory, building momentum from prior periods and benefiting from its strategic expansion efforts.
Potential Positives
- Net income of $13.9 million for 1Q 2025, representing an 84.9% increase compared to $7.5 million in the previous quarter and a 112.3% increase year-over-year, indicating strong financial performance.
- Return on average equity (ROE) improved to 15.56% in 1Q 2025, up from 8.50% in the previous quarter, showcasing increased profitability and effective capital management.
- Total deposits grew by $129.4 million, or 19.0% (annualized), from 4Q 2024, reflecting the company's strong demand for banking services and customer trust.
- Book value per common share increased to $22.19, a rise of $3.51 year-over-year, signifying enhanced shareholder value and financial strength.
Potential Negatives
- Core net income decreased from $15.5 million in 4Q 2024 to $14.9 million in 1Q 2025, indicating potential challenges in maintaining profitability levels.
- The increase in nonperforming assets to 1.21% of total assets suggests potential issues with asset quality and credit risk, which could impact future earnings.
- The decrease in noninterest income in core fee revenue by $2.0 million compared to 4Q 2024 raises concerns about the sustainability of non-interest revenue streams.
FAQ
What were Capital Bancorp's net income and earnings per share for Q1 2025?
Capital Bancorp reported a net income of $13.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted share for Q1 2025.
How did the return on average assets (ROA) and equity (ROE) perform in Q1 2025?
The ROA was 1.75%, and the ROE reached 15.56% in Q1 2025, showcasing improved profitability.
What is the book value per share reported for March 31, 2025?
The book value per common share increased to $22.19 at March 31, 2025, up from previous quarters.
How did customer deposits grow in Q1 2025?
Total customer deposits grew by $154.6 million, or 25.8% annualized, compared to Q4 2024.
What were the key drivers of net interest income growth in Q1 2025?
Net interest income increased by $1.7 million due to balance sheet growth and purchase accounting accretion.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$CBNK Insider Trading Activity
$CBNK insiders have traded $CBNK stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBNK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RANDALL JAMES LEVITT sold 14,500 shares for an estimated $468,367
- DOMINIC C CANUSO (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 12 purchases buying 2,500 shares for an estimated $65,628 and 0 sales.
- STEVEN M POYNOT (President and COO) has made 3 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,720 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CBNK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $CBNK stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 253,819 shares (+70.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,233,841
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 229,232 shares (-62.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,533,112
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 97,258 shares (+213.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,771,853
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 77,609 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,211,856
- FOURTHSTONE LLC added 71,627 shares (+138.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,041,369
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 70,420 shares (+14.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,006,970
- HIGHPOINT ADVISOR GROUP LLC added 41,798 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,191,243
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
First Quarter 2025 Highlights
Net Income of $13.9 million, or $0.82 per share, and return on average assets ("ROA") of 1.75%
Core net income
(
1
)
of $14.9 million, or $0.88 per share, and core ROA
(1)
of 1.87%
Book value per common share of $22.19 at March 31, 2025, increased $0.87 compared to 4Q 2024, and increased $3.51 when compared to 1Q 2024.
Tangible Book Value Per Share
(1)
of $19.81, increased 3.7% (not annualized), or $0.71
(
2
)
as compared to 4Q 2024, and increased 6.0%, or $1.13 compared to 1Q 2024
Return on average equity ("ROE") of 15.56%, and return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE")
(1)
of 17.57%
Core ROE
(1)
of 16.64%, and core ROTCE
(1)
of 18.77%
Gross Loans grew $48.2 million, or 7.4% (annualized), during 1Q 2025, and growth of $713.9 million year-over-year including $340.4 million from organic growth and $373.5 million from the IFH acquisition
Total Deposits grew $129.4 million, or 19.0% (annualized), from 4Q 2024. Year-over-year growth of $885.6 million includes $426.7 million from organic growth, and $459.0 million from the acquisition of IFH, or 44.2% from 1Q 2024
Customer Deposit growth of $154.6 million, or 25.8% (annualized) from 4Q 2024, and $738.5 million year-over-year, or 40.0% from 1Q 2024, including $445.0 million of organic growth, and $293.5 million from the acquisition of IFH
Net Interest Income increased $1.7 million, or 3.9% (not annualized), from 4Q 2024 due to balance sheet growth and purchase accounting accretion, and increased $11.0 million, or 31.5%, year-over-year, primarily driven by strong organic growth and the acquisition of IFH.
Net Interest Margin ("NIM") of 6.05% increased 18 bps compared to 4Q 2024 and decreased 19 bps compared to 1Q 2024 due to the acquisition of commercial loans from IFH, diluting the impact from OpenSky
™
Commercial Bank NIM
(1)
of 4.32% increased by 33 bps and 55 bps, compared to 4Q 2024 and 1Q 2024, respectively
Net purchase accounting accretion of $1.5 million for 1Q 2025, increased $0.8 million compared to 4Q 2024, accounting for 20 bps of both reported NIM and Commercial Bank NIM
(1)
Fee Revenue (noninterest income) totaled $12.5 million, or 21.4% of total revenue for 1Q 2025, an increase of $0.6 million, from 4Q 2024 and $6.6 million, from 1Q 2024
The allowance for credit losses to total loans ("ACL Coverage Ratio") equaled 1.81% at March 31, 2025 down 4 bps from 4Q 2024 and up 32 bps from 1Q 2024, primarily due to of the acquisition of IFH loans. The Commercial Bank ACL Coverage Ratio
(1)
equaled 1.67% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.70% at December 31, 2024.
Cash Dividend of $0.10 per share declared by the Board of Directors
________________________
(
1
)
As used in this press release, core net income, core ROA, core ROE, ROTCE, core ROTCE, Commercial Bank NIM, Commercial Bank ACL Coverage Ratio, and Tangible Book Value are non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude merger-related and other certain one-time non-reoccurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.
(
2
)
4Q 2024 Tangible Book Value restated to $19.10 from previously reported amount of $18.77 due to exclusion of Loan Servicing Assets.
ROCKVILLE, Md., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CBNK), the holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $13.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for 1Q 2025, compared to net income of $7.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for 4Q 2024, and $6.6 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for 1Q 2024. Core net income
(
3
)
for 1Q 2025 of $14.9 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to $15.5 million, or $0.92 per diluted share in 4Q 2024.
The Company also declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.10 per share. The dividend is payable on May 28, 2025 to shareholders of record on May 12, 2025.
“The first quarter continues the momentum from 2024 and further demonstrates the value of the larger and more diversified franchise resulting from the acquisition of IFH," said Ed Barry, CEO of the Company and the Bank. "I would like to thank Management and the teams across the organization for a successful integration of IFH in the first quarter. Our continued focused execution of our initiatives and growth objectives will build on a great start to 2025."
“Our record GAAP earnings per share for the quarter, increased net interest margin, solid loan and deposit growth, and superior return on tangible equity all confirm that we are on the right course for continued growth. We continue to benefit from our diversified earnings platform, both in terms of overall performance and risk mitigation,” said Steven J. Schwartz, Chairman of the Company. “That said, we intend to continue to monitor closely the possible impact on our businesses from emergent governmental policies, with a view towards insulating ourselves, to the extent we can, from the effects of such policies, including interest rate and price volatility and heightened economic uncertainty.”
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Core (Non-GAAP) Net Income
The following table provides a reconciliation of the Company's net income under GAAP to Core net income (non-GAAP) results excluding merger-related expenses and other one-time non-recurring transactions.
First
Quarter
2025
Fourth
Quarter
2024
(in thousands, except per share data)
Income
Before
Income
Taxes
Income
Tax
Expense
Net
Income
Diluted
Earnings
per
Share
Income
Before
Income
Taxes
Income
Tax
Expense
Net
Income
Diluted
Earnings
per
Share
GAAP Net Income
$
18,297
$
4,365
$
13,932
$
0.82
$
10,776
$
3,243
$
7,533
$
0.45
Add: Merger-Related Expenses
1,266
302
964
2,615
464
2,151
Add: Non-recurring Equity and Debt Investment Write-Down
—
—
—
2,620
—
2,620
Add: Initial IFH ACL Provision
—
—
—
4,194
1,025
3,169
Core Net Income
(1)
$
19,563
$
4,667
$
14,896
$
0.88
$
20,205
$
4,732
$
15,473
$
0.92
Note: The income tax expense reflects the non-deductibility of certain merger-related expenses.
________________________
1
As used in this press release, core net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial metric excludes merger-related and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of this and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.
First Quarter 2025 Results
Earnings Summary
Net income of $13.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, compared to net income of $7.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for 4Q 2024, and $6.6 million or $0.47 per diluted share, for 1Q 2024. 1Q 2025 core net income
(
4
)
of $14.9 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to 4Q 2024 of $15.5 million, or $0.92 per diluted share.
Net interest income of $46.0 million increased $1.7 million, or 3.9% (not annualized), compared to 4Q 2024, and increased $11.0 million, or 31.5% year-over-year.
Interest income of $62.8 million increased $1.1 million, or 1.7% (not annualized), over 4Q 2024, and increased $14.4 million, or 29.8%, year-over-year. The increase quarter-over-quarter was driven by increases of $1.1 million from net purchase accounting accretion, $0.7 million from interest-bearing deposits held at other financial institutions, and $0.3 million from investments held for sale, partially offset by a decrease in loan interest income of $1.1 million due to rate and portfolio mix, while the increase year-over year was primarily driven by organic growth and the acquisition of IFH.
Interest income included $0.4 million from net purchase accounting accretion in 1Q 2025 compared to $0.7 million from net purchase accounting amortization in 4Q 2024. There was no related purchase accounting accretion or amortization during 1Q 2024.
Interest expense of $16.7 million decreased $0.7 million, or 3.8% (not annualized) compared to 4Q 2024, and increased $3.4 million, or 25.1%, year-over-year. The decrease quarter-over-quarter was primarily due to a decrease in borrowed funds partially offset by lower net purchase accounting accretion, and the increase year-over-year was driven by organic growth and the acquisition of IFH.
Interest expense included $1.1 million from net purchase accounting accretion in 1Q 2025 compared to $1.4 million from net purchase accounting accretion in 4Q 2024. There was no related purchase accounting accretion or amortization during 1Q 2024.
The provision for credit losses was $2.2 million, a decrease of $5.6 million from 4Q 2024. The decrease over the prior quarter was primarily driven by the recognition of the Initial IFH ACL Provision of $4.2 million in 4Q 2024, and a $2.0 million lower provision from the commercial loan portfolio partially offset by an additional $0.6 million from OpenSky
™
provision in the current quarter. Net charge-offs totaled $2.4 million, or 0.38% of portfolio loans (annualized), including $2.3 million from OpenSky
™
loans. By comparison net charge-offs for 4Q 2024 totaled $2.4 million, or 0.37% of portfolio loans (annualized), including $2.1 million from OpenSky
™
loans. At March 31, 2025, the ACL Coverage Ratio was 1.81%, down 4 bps from the ratio of 1.85% at December 31, 2024, due to the payoff of certain purchase credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans acquired from IFH, during the quarter. The provision for credit losses decreased $0.5 million, year-over-year (1Q 2024) primarily from lower commercial loan portfolio provision of $0.7 million, offset by slightly higher provision for OpenSky
™
of $0.2 million, while the ACL Coverage Ratio increased 32 bps year-over-year driven by the acquisition of IFH.
________________________
1
As used in this press release, core net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial metric excludes merger-related and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of this and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.
Earnings Summary (Continued)
Noninterest income of $12.5 million increased $0.6 million compared to 4Q 2024 and increased $6.6 million year-over-year primarily due to the contributions made by the businesses IFH brought to the merged entity. Core fee revenue
(
5
)
of $12.5 million decreased $2.0 million, as a result of $1.2 million lower government lending revenue, $0.8 million lower SBIC investment income, $0.5 million lower loan servicing, $0.4 million lower government loan servicing revenue (Windsor), offset by a loan termination fee of $0.7 million during 1Q 2025.
Noninterest expense of $38.1 million increased $0.5 million compared to 4Q 2024 and $8.6 million compared to 1Q 2024. Core noninterest expense
(1)
of $36.8 million increased $1.9 million compared to 4Q 2024 and $8.0 million compared to 1Q 2024. Core comparisons include:
Salaries and employee benefits expenses increased $1.6 million from 4Q 2024, primarily the result of $0.7 million lower deferred expenses related to loan production, $0.6 million from the seasonality of payroll related taxes, and $0.2 million in employee benefits.
Marketing expenses increased $0.7 million from 4Q 2024, primarily due to additional OpenSky
™
advertising-related expenses due to seasonality.
Regulatory assessment expenses increased $0.4 million from 4Q 2024, primarily due to additional assessments from the acquisition of IFH.
Expense reduction of $0.8 million from 4Q 2024, includes $0.3 million from loan processing, $0.2 million from other operating, and $0.3 million from other areas.
Year-over-year expense growth of $8.6 million was primarily due to the acquisition of IFH.
Estimated total cost synergies resulting from the acquisition of IFH totaled $1.75 million in 1Q 2025, achieving the targeted savings earlier than anticipated.
Income tax expense of $4.4 million, or 23.9% of pre-tax income for 1Q 2025, increased $1.1 million from $3.2 million, or 30.1% of pre-tax income for 4Q 2024. The core effective income tax rate
(1)
for 1Q 2025 and 4Q 2024 would have been 23.7% and 22.6%, respectively.
________________________
1
As used in this press release, core fee revenue, core noninterest expense, and core effective income tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude merger-related and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.
Balance Sheet
Total assets of $3.3 billion at March 31, 2025 increased $142.9 million, or 18.1% (annualized), from December 31, 2024. Total assets growth year-over-year of $1.0 billion, or 44.1%, included $559.4 million acquired with the IFH acquisition, net of purchase accounting, and $465.6 million of organic growth.
Cash and cash equivalents of $294.0 million at March 31, 2025 increased $88.7 million from December 31, 2024 due to portfolio growth, and increased $208.8 million year-over-year including $130.9 million from organic growth and $77.8 million from the acquisition of IFH.
Total portfolio loans of $2.68 billion at March 31, 2025 increased $48.2 million, or 7.4% (annualized), from December 31, 2024 and increased $713.9 million year-over-year including $373.5 million from the acquisition of IFH and $340.4 million of organic growth.
Compared to December 31, 2024, commercial and industrial loans increased $39.8 million and construction real estate loans increased $22.0 million, offset by a $9.1 million decrease in OpenSky
™
loans and a $6.3 million decrease in commercial real estate loans.
Commercial and industrial loans, and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans totaled 37.9% of total portfolio loans at March 31, 2025, compared to 37.8% at December 31, 2024, and 29.6% at March 31, 2024.
Total deposits of $2.89 billion at March 31, 2025 increased $129.4 million, or 19.0% (annualized), from December 31, 2024, and increased $885.6 million, or 44.2% (annualized) from March 31, 2024. The increase quarter-over-quarter includes $95.7 million of growth in customer money market deposits, $57.6 million of growth in interest-bearing demand accounts, $1.3 million of noninterest-bearing deposits, and $0.7 million of customer time deposits, partially offset by a decrease in brokered time deposits of $25.2 million. The increase year-over-year is driven by $459.0 million from the acquisition of IFH and $426.7 million from organic growth.
Insured and protected deposits were approximately $2.0 billion as of March 31, 2025 representing 70.4% of the Company's deposit portfolio.
Low-and-no interest bearing deposits of $1.1 billion, or 38.8% of deposits, increased $58.2 million, or 22.2% (annualized) from December 31, 2024, and increased $257.2 million, or 29.8% year-over-year, including $157.4 million of organic growth, and $91.5 million from the acquisition of IFH.
The average portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio was 95.15% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 99.27% from 4Q 2024, and 98.46% from 1Q 2024.
The investment securities portfolio continues to be classified as available-for-sale and had a fair market value of $213.5 million, or 6.4% of total assets, an effective duration of 3.0 years, with U.S. Treasury Securities representing 56% of the overall investment portfolio at March 31, 2025. The accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) on the investment securities portfolio decreased $2.3 million during the quarter to negative $9.2 million after-tax as of March 31, 2025, which represents 2.5% of total stockholders' equity. The Company does not have a held-to-maturity investment securities portfolio.
Liquidity
–
The Company maintains stable and reliable sources of available borrowings, generally consistent with prior quarter. Sources of available borrowings at March 31, 2025 totaled $820.9 million, compared to $803.0 from 4Q 2024. During 1Q 2025 available collateralized lines of credit of $625.4 million, unsecured lines of credit with other banks of $76.0 million and unpledged investment securities available as collateral for potential additional borrowings of $119.5 million.
Capital Positions
–
As of March 31, 2025, the Company reported a Common Equity Tier-1 capital ratio of 13.33%, compared to 13.74% at December 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, the Company and the Bank maintain regulatory capital ratios that exceed all capital adequacy requirements.
Financial Metrics
Net Interest Margin –
Net interest margin of 6.05% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, increased 18 bps compared to the prior quarter, and decreased 19 bps year-over-year. Commercial Bank net interest margin
(1)
, of 4.32% increased 33 bps compared to the prior quarter, and increased 55 bps year-over-year. Net purchase accounting accretion for 1Q 2025 was 20 bps for NIM and Commercial Bank NIM
(1)
.
The average yield on interest earning assets of 8.24% increased 7 bps compared to the prior quarter, due to portfolio mix, and decreased 39 bps year-over-year primarily due to the acquisition of commercial loans diluting the impact from OpenSky
™
. The Commercial Bank Loan Yield
(1)
of 7.14% for 1Q 2025, increased 16 bps 4Q 2024, and increased 18 bps year-over-year.
The total cost of deposits of 2.42% for 1Q 2025 decreased 8 bps compared to the prior quarter due to rate and mix shift and decreased 22 bps year-over-year. The total cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 9 bps quarter-over-quarter, and 54 bps year-over-year, to 3.37% for 1Q 2025 due to rate environment and product mix.
Net purchase accounting accretion of $1.5 million during 1Q 2025, increased $0.8 million from 4Q 2024. There was no related purchase accounting accretion or amortization during 1Q 2024.
Efficiency Ratios –
The efficiency ratio was 64.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 66.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 72.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The core efficiency ratio
(
6
)
was 62.8%, for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The core efficiency ratio
(1)
was 59.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and 70.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
Credit Metrics and Asset Quality –
The ACL Coverage Ratio equaled 1.81% at March 31, 2025, a decrease of 4 bps from December 31, 2024, and an increase of 32 bps year-over-year driven by the acquisition of IFH.
Nonperforming assets increased 27 bps to 1.21% of total assets at March 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024, and increased 59 bps year-over-year. Total nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2025 increased $10.2 million to $40.5 million compared to December 31, 2024, and increased $26.1 million year-over-year, mainly due to the acquisition of IFH. At March 31, 2025, special mention loans totaled $63.0 million, or 2.4% of total portfolio loans, compared to $60.0 million, or 2.3% of total portfolio loans, at December 31, 2024, and $27.5 million, or 1.4% of total portfolio loans, at March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, substandard loans totaled $45.7 million, or 1.7% of total portfolio loans, compared to $48.4 million, or 1.8% of total portfolio loans, at December 31, 2024 and $14.1 million, or 0.7% of total portfolio loans, at March 31, 2024.
________________________
1
As used in this press release, Commercial Bank NIM, Commercial Bank Loan Yield, and core efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude merger-related and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.
Financial Metrics (Continued)
Performance Ratios –
ROA, ROE, ROTCE were 1.75%, 15.56%, and 17.57% respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 0.96%, 8.50%, and 9.33%
(1)
respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2024. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, ROA, ROE, and ROTCE were 1.15%, 10.19%, and 10.19%, respectively. As of March 31, 2024, the Company did not have goodwill or other intangible assets.
Core ROA
(2)
, core ROE
(2)
, and core ROTCE
(2)
for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were 1.87%, 16.64%, and 18.77% respectively. Core ROA
(2)
, core ROE
(2)
, and core ROTCE
(2)
for the three months ended December 31, 2024, were 1.97%, 17.46%, and 18.91%
(1
)
, respectively. Core ROA
(2
)
, core ROE
(2)
, and core ROTCE
(2)
for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were 1.24%, 11.03%, and 11.03%, respectively.
Book Value and Tangible Book Value –
Book value per common share of $22.19 at March 31, 2025, increased $0.87 when compared to December 31, 2024, and increased $3.51 when compared to March 31, 2024. Tangible book value per common share
(2)
increased $0.71
(3
)
, or 3.7%, to $19.81 at March 31, 2025 when compared to December 31, 2024, and increased $1.13, or 6.0%, when compared to March 31, 2024. Tangible book value was impacted by the purchase accounting adjustments required as part of the IFH acquisition. Therefore, tangible book value per share
(1)
was equal to book value per share for periods prior to 4Q 2024.
____________
1
Core ROTCE and core ROTCE for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were restated to 9.33% and 18.91%, respectively, from 9.47% and 19.19%, due to exclusion of Loan Servicing Assets.
2
As used in this press release, core ROA, core ROE, ROTCE, core ROTCE, and Tangible Book Value are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude merger-related and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.
3
4Q 2024 Tangible Book Value restated to $19.10 from previously reported amount of $18.77 due to exclusion of Loan Servicing Assets.
Commercial Bank
Continued Portfolio Loan Growth –
Gross portfolio loans increased $55.6 million at March 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024, including $39.8 million of commercial and industrial loans, and $22.0 million of construction real estate loans. Historical gross portfolio loan balances are disclosed in the
Composition of Loans
table within the
Historical Financial Highlights.
Net Interest Income –
Interest income of $48.2 million increased $2.1 million from the prior quarter, driven by loan growth and higher loan yields. Interest expense of $16.6 million decreased $0.6 million, resulting from a decrease in the average balance of borrowings in 1Q 2025.
Credit Metrics –
Nonperforming assets, comprised solely of nonaccrual loans, increased 27 bps to 1.21% of total assets at March 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024. Total nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2025 increased to $40.5 million compared to $30.2 million at December 31, 2024.
Classified and Criticized Loans
–
At March 31, 2025, special mention loans totaled $63.0 million, or 2.4% of total portfolio loans, compared to $60.0 million, or 2.3% of total portfolio loans, at December 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, substandard loans totaled $45.7 million, or 1.7% of total portfolio loans, compared to $48.4 million, or 1.8% of total portfolio loans, at December 31, 2024.
OpenSky
™
Accounts –
During 1Q 2025, the number of credit card accounts of 563.7 thousand increased by 11.2 thousand, or 2.0% (not annualized) from December 31, 2024, and increased 36.8 thousand, or 7.0% year-over-year.
Loan and Deposit Balances –
Loan balances, net of reserves, of $118.7 million at March 31, 2025 decreased by $9.1 million, or 28.7% (annualized), compared to December 31, 2024. Corresponding deposit balances of $168.8 million at March 31, 2025 increased $2.4 million, or 6.0% (annualized), compared to December 31, 2024. Gross unsecured loan balances of $39.0 million at March 31, 2025 decreased $3.4 million, or 32.9% (annualized), compared to $42.4 million at December 31, 2024, and increased $10.5 million year-over-year.
Revenues
–
Total revenue of $18.2 million decreased $1.0 million from the prior quarter. Interest income of $14.4 million decreased $1.0 million from the prior quarter. Average OpenSky
™
credit card loan balances, net of reserves and deferred fees of $118.7 million for 1Q 2025, decreased $2.3 million, or 1.9% (not annualized), compared to the prior quarter. Noninterest income of $3.7 million remained generally consistent compared to the prior quarter.
Noninterest Expense –
Total noninterest expense of $13.3 million decreased $0.7 million, primarily related to advertising related expenses due to seasonality.
OpenSky
™
Credit –
Portfolio credit metrics continue to be generally consistent with modeled expectations during 1Q 2025. The provision for credit losses of $1.8 million increased $0.6 million when compared to the prior quarter. OpenSky's unsecured loan product continues to be offered exclusively to current and former secured card customers in order to retain customer who have successfully improved their credit profiles. Unsecured loans have been offered by OpenSky since the fourth quarter of 2021 and have performed according to management expectations over that time period.
Capital Bank Home Loans
Originations of loans held for sale totaled $65.8 million during 1Q 2025, with $54.1 million of mortgage loans sold resulting in a gain on sale of loans of $1.7 million, representing a 3.07% of gain on sale as a percentage of total loans sold. Originations of loans held for sale totaled $90.0 million during 4Q 2024, with $77.4 million of mortgage loans sold resulting in a gain on sale of loans of $1.9 million, representing a 2.45% of gain on sale as a percentage of total loans sold.
Windsor Advantage
Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $4.6 million, including $1.0 million of Capital Bank related servicing fees, during 1Q 2025. Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $4.6 million, including $0.9 million of Capital Bank related servicing fees, during 4Q 2024. Windsor's total servicing portfolio was $2.6 billion at March 31, 2025, and $2.5 billion at December 31, 2024.
COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
1Q25 vs 4Q24
1Q25 vs 1Q24
(in thousands, except per share data)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
March 31,
2024
$
Change
%
Change
$
Change
%
Change
Earnings Summary
Interest income
$
62,760
$
61,707
$
48,369
$
1,053
1.7
%
$
14,391
29.8
%
Interest expense
16,713
17,380
13,361
(667
)
(3.8
)%
3,352
25.1
%
Net interest income
46,047
44,327
35,008
1,720
3.9
%
11,039
31.5
%
Provision for credit losses
2,246
7,828
2,727
(5,582
)
(71.3
)%
(481
)
(17.6
)%
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
—
122
142
(122
)
(100.0
)%
(142
)
(100.0
)%
Noninterest income
12,549
11,913
5,972
636
5.3
%
6,577
110.1
%
Noninterest expense
38,053
37,514
29,487
539
1.4
%
8,566
29.1
%
Income before income taxes
18,297
10,776
8,624
7,521
69.8
%
9,673
112.2
%
Income tax expense
4,365
3,243
2,062
1,122
34.6
%
2,303
111.7
%
Net income
$
13,932
$
7,533
$
6,562
$
6,399
84.9
%
$
7,370
112.3
%
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")
(1)
$
20,543
$
18,726
$
11,493
$
1,817
9.7
%
$
9,050
78.7
%
Core PPNR
(1)
$
21,809
$
23,961
$
12,205
$
(2,152
)
(9.0
)%
$
9,604
78.7
%
Common Share Data
Earnings per share - Basic
$
0.84
$
0.45
$
0.47
$
0.39
86.7
%
$
0.37
78.7
%
Earnings per share - Diluted
$
0.82
$
0.45
$
0.47
$
0.37
82.2
%
$
0.35
74.5
%
Core earnings per share - Diluted
(1)
$
0.88
$
0.92
$
0.51
$
(0.04
)
(4.3
)%
$
0.37
72.5
%
Weighted average common shares - Basic
16,666
16,595
13,919
Weighted average common shares - Diluted
16,925
16,729
13,919
Return Ratios
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.75
%
0.96
%
1.15
%
Core return on average assets (annualized)
(1)
1.87
%
1.97
%
1.24
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
15.56
%
8.50
%
10.19
%
Core return on average equity (annualized)
(1)
16.64
%
17.46
%
11.03
%
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)
(1)
17.57
%
9.33
%
10.19
%
Core return on average tangible common equity (annualized)
(1)
18.77
%
18.91
%
11.03
%
______________
(1)
Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued)
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2024
% Change
2024
2024
2024
Balance Sheet Highlights
Assets
$
3,349,805
$
2,324,238
44.1
%
$
3,206,911
$
2,560,788
$
2,438,583
Investment securities available-for-sale
213,452
202,254
5.5
%
223,630
208,700
207,917
Mortgage loans held for sale
34,656
10,303
236.4
%
21,270
19,554
19,219
Portfolio loans receivable
(2)
2,678,406
1,964,525
36.3
%
2,630,163
2,107,522
2,021,588
Allowance for credit losses
48,454
29,350
65.1
%
48,652
31,925
30,832
Deposits
2,891,333
2,005,695
44.2
%
2,761,939
2,186,224
2,100,428
FHLB borrowings
22,000
22,000
—
%
22,000
52,000
32,000
Other borrowed funds
12,062
12,062
—
%
12,062
12,062
12,062
Total stockholders' equity
369,577
259,465
42.4
%
355,139
280,111
267,854
Tangible common equity
(1)
329,936
259,465
27.2
%
318,196
280,111
267,854
Common shares outstanding
16,657
13,890
19.9
%
16,663
13,918
13,910
Book value per share
$
22.19
$
18.68
18.8
%
$
21.31
$
20.13
$
19.26
Tangible book value per share
(1)
$
19.81
$
18.68
6.0
%
$
19.10
$
20.13
$
19.26
Dividends per share
$
0.10
$
0.08
25.0
%
$
0.10
$
0.10
$
0.08
______________
(1)
Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
(2)
Loans are reflected net of deferred fees and costs.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(in thousands)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$
58,691
$
58,602
$
50,047
$
48,275
$
45,991
Investment securities available-for-sale
1,861
1,539
1,343
1,308
1,251
Federal funds sold and other
2,208
1,566
1,220
1,032
1,127
Total interest income
62,760
61,707
52,610
50,615
48,369
Interest expense
Deposits
16,512
16,385
13,902
13,050
12,833
Borrowed funds
201
995
354
508
528
Total interest expense
16,713
17,380
14,256
13,558
13,361
Net interest income
46,047
44,327
38,354
37,057
35,008
Provision for credit losses
2,246
7,828
3,748
3,417
2,727
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
—
122
17
104
142
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
43,801
36,377
34,589
33,536
32,139
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposits
258
241
235
200
207
Credit card fees
3,722
3,733
4,055
4,330
3,881
Mortgage banking revenue
1,831
1,821
1,882
1,990
1,453
Government lending revenue
1,096
2,301
—
—
—
Government loan servicing revenue
3,568
3,993
—
—
—
Loan servicing rights (government guaranteed)
472
1,013
—
—
—
Non-recurring equity and debt investment write-down
—
(2,620
)
—
—
—
Other income
1,602
1,431
463
370
431
Total noninterest income
12,549
11,913
6,635
6,890
5,972
Noninterest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
18,067
16,513
13,345
13,272
12,907
Occupancy and equipment
2,910
2,976
1,791
1,864
1,613
Professional fees
2,112
2,150
1,980
1,769
1,947
Data processing
7,112
7,210
6,930
6,788
6,761
Advertising
1,779
1,032
1,223
2,072
2,032
Loan processing
743
969
615
476
371
Foreclosed real estate expenses, net
1
—
1
—
1
Merger-related expenses
1,266
2,615
520
83
712
Operational losses
903
993
1,008
782
931
Regulatory assessment expenses
889
484
427
553
473
Other operating
2,271
2,572
1,885
1,834
1,739
Total noninterest expenses
38,053
37,514
29,725
29,493
29,487
Income before income taxes
18,297
10,776
11,499
10,933
8,624
Income tax expense
4,365
3,243
2,827
2,728
2,062
Net income
$
13,932
$
7,533
$
8,672
$
8,205
$
6,562
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(audited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share data)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
27,836
$
25,433
$
23,462
$
19,294
$
12,361
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions
266,092
179,841
133,180
117,160
72,787
Federal funds sold
59
58
58
57
56
Total cash and cash equivalents
293,987
205,332
156,700
136,511
85,204
Investment securities available-for-sale
213,452
223,630
208,700
207,917
202,254
Restricted investments
7,031
4,479
5,895
4,930
4,441
Loans held for sale
34,656
21,270
19,554
19,219
10,303
Portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs
2,678,406
2,630,163
2,107,522
2,021,588
1,964,525
Less allowance for credit losses
(48,454
)
(48,652
)
(31,925
)
(30,832
)
(29,350
)
Total portfolio loans held for investment, net
2,629,952
2,581,511
2,075,597
1,990,756
1,935,175
Premises and equipment, net
15,085
15,525
5,959
5,551
4,500
Accrued interest receivable
19,458
16,664
12,468
12,162
12,258
Goodwill
24,085
21,126
—
—
—
Intangible assets
13,861
14,072
—
—
—
Core deposit intangibles
1,695
1,745
—
—
—
Loan servicing assets
2,244
5,511
—
—
—
Deferred tax asset
15,902
16,670
10,748
12,150
12,311
Bank owned life insurance
44,335
43,956
38,779
38,414
38,062
Other assets
34,062
35,420
26,388
10,973
19,730
Total assets
$
3,349,805
$
3,206,911
$
2,560,788
$
2,438,583
$
2,324,238
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$
812,224
$
810,928
$
718,120
$
684,574
$
665,812
Interest-bearing
2,079,109
1,951,011
1,468,104
1,415,854
1,339,883
Total deposits
2,891,333
2,761,939
2,186,224
2,100,428
2,005,695
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
22,000
22,000
52,000
32,000
22,000
Other borrowed funds
12,062
12,062
12,062
12,062
12,062
Accrued interest payable
9,995
9,393
8,503
6,573
6,009
Other liabilities
44,838
46,378
21,888
19,666
19,007
Total liabilities
2,980,228
2,851,772
2,280,677
2,170,729
2,064,773
Stockholders' equity
Common stock
167
167
139
139
139
Additional paid-in capital
128,692
128,598
55,585
55,005
54,229
Retained earnings
249,925
237,843
232,995
225,824
218,731
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(9,207
)
(11,469
)
(8,608
)
(13,114
)
(13,634
)
Total stockholders' equity
369,577
355,139
280,111
267,854
259,465
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,349,805
$
3,206,911
$
2,560,788
$
2,438,583
$
2,324,238
The following tables show the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders’ equity, together with the average yields on our assets and the average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
Average
Outstanding
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
(1)
Average
Outstanding
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
(1)
Average
Outstanding
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
(1)
(in thousands)
Assets
Interest earning assets:
Interest-bearing deposits
$
203,053
$
2,138
4.27
%
$
140,206
$
1,446
4.10
%
$
84,531
$
1,049
4.99
%
Federal funds sold
58
1
6.99
58
—
—
56
1
7.18
Investment securities available-for-sale
235,605
1,861
3.20
236,951
1,539
2.58
233,231
1,251
2.16
Restricted investments
5,761
69
4.86
7,292
120
6.55
4,601
77
6.73
Loans held for sale
9,356
238
10.32
25,614
193
3.00
4,872
83
6.85
Portfolio loans receivable
(2)(3)
2,634,110
58,453
9.00
2,592,960
58,409
8.96
1,927,372
45,908
9.58
Total interest earning assets
3,087,943
62,760
8.24
3,003,081
61,707
8.17
2,254,663
48,369
8.63
Noninterest earning assets
134,021
117,026
44,571
Total assets
$
3,221,964
$
3,120,107
$
2,299,234
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand accounts
$
242,355
368
0.62
$
257,446
424
0.66
$
183,217
110
0.24
Savings
13,204
18
0.55
13,497
20
0.59
4,841
1
0.08
Money market accounts
869,978
7,399
3.45
763,526
7,131
3.72
682,414
7,136
4.21
Time deposits
859,729
8,727
4.12
847,618
8,810
4.13
449,963
5,586
4.99
Borrowed funds
34,062
201
2.39
97,116
995
4.08
58,963
528
3.60
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,019,328
16,713
3.36
1,979,203
17,380
3.49
1,379,398
13,361
3.90
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
56,503
58,460
23,820
Noninterest-bearing deposits
783,018
729,907
637,124
Stockholders’ equity
363,115
352,537
258,892
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
3,221,964
$
3,120,107
$
2,299,234
Net interest spread
4.88
%
4.68
%
4.73
%
Net interest income
$
46,047
$
44,327
$
35,008
Net interest margin
(4)
6.05
%
5.87
%
6.24
%
_______________
(1)
Annualized.
(2)
Includes nonaccrual loans.
(3)
For the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, collectively, Commercial Bank Loan Yield was 7.14%, 6.98% and 6.96%, respectively.
(4)
For the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, collectively, Commercial Bank Net Interest Margin was 4.32%, 3.99% and 3.77%, respectively.
The Company’s reportable segments represent business units with discrete financial information whose results are regularly reviewed by management. The four segments include Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans (the Company’s mortgage loan division), OpenSky
™
(the Company’s credit card division) and Windsor Advantage.
Effective January 1, 2024, the Company allocated certain expenses previously recorded directly to the Commercial Bank segment to the other segments. These expenses are for shared services also consumed by OpenSky
™
, CBHL, and Windsor. The Company performs an allocation process based on several metrics the Company believes more accurately ascribe shared service overhead to each segment. The Company believes this reflects the cost of support for each segment that should be considered in assessing segment performance. Historical information has been recast to reflect financial information consistently with the 2024 presentation.
The following schedule presents financial information for the periods indicated. Total assets are presented as of March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024.
Segments
For the three months ended March 31, 2025
(in thousands)
Commercial
Bank
CBHL
OpenSky
™
Windsor
Advantage
Consolidated
Interest income
$
48,164
$
152
$
14,444
$
—
$
62,760
Interest expense
16,649
64
—
—
16,713
Net interest income
31,515
88
14,444
—
46,047
Provision for credit losses
446
—
1,800
—
2,246
Net interest income after provision
31,069
88
12,644
—
43,801
Noninterest income
2,474
1,736
3,733
4,606
12,549
Noninterest expense
(1)
18,560
2,531
13,302
3,660
38,053
Net income (loss) before taxes
$
14,983
$
(707
)
$
3,075
$
946
$
18,297
Total assets
$
3,192,327
$
14,092
$
119,636
$
23,750
$
3,349,805
For the three months ended December 31, 2024
(in thousands)
Commercial
Bank
CBHL
OpenSky
™
Windsor
Advantage
Consolidated
Interest income
$
46,061
$
192
$
15,454
$
—
$
61,707
Interest expense
17,249
131
—
—
17,380
Net interest income
28,812
61
15,454
—
44,327
Provision for credit losses
6,651
—
1,177
—
7,828
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
122
—
—
—
122
Net interest income after provision
22,039
61
14,277
—
36,377
Noninterest income
1,928
1,676
3,743
4,566
11,913
Noninterest expense
(1)
19,872
2,377
12,595
2,670
37,514
Net income (loss) before taxes
$
4,095
$
(640
)
$
5,425
$
1,896
$
10,776
Total assets
$
3,033,792
$
21,691
$
125,913
$
25,515
$
3,206,911
For the three months ended March 31, 2024
(in thousands)
Commercial
Bank
CBHL
OpenSky
™
Windsor
Advantage
Consolidated
Interest income
$
33,365
$
83
$
14,921
$
—
$
48,369
Interest expense
13,320
41
—
—
13,361
Net interest income
20,045
42
14,921
—
35,008
Provision for credit losses
1,168
—
1,559
—
2,727
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
142
—
—
—
142
Net interest income after provision
18,735
42
13,362
—
32,139
Noninterest income
705
1,352
3,915
—
5,972
Noninterest expense
(1)
13,783
2,105
13,599
—
29,487
Net income (loss) before taxes
$
5,657
$
(711
)
$
3,678
$
—
$
8,624
Total assets
$
2,208,135
$
10,785
$
105,318
$
—
$
2,324,238
________________________
(1)
Noninterest expense includes $6.4 million, $6.3 million, and $6.1 million in data processing expense in OpenSky’s
™
segment for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.
HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
(in thousands, except per share data)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
Earnings:
Net income
$
13,932
$
7,533
$
8,672
$
8,205
$
6,562
Earnings per common share, diluted
0.82
0.45
0.62
0.59
0.47
Net interest margin
6.05
%
5.87
%
6.41
%
6.46
%
6.24
%
Commercial Bank net interest margin
(2)
4.32
%
3.99
%
4.01
%
3.90
%
3.77
%
Return on average assets
(1)
1.75
%
0.96
%
1.42
%
1.40
%
1.15
%
Return on average equity
(1)
15.56
%
8.50
%
12.59
%
12.53
%
10.19
%
Efficiency ratio
64.94
%
66.70
%
66.07
%
67.11
%
71.95
%
Balance Sheet:
Total portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees
$
2,678,406
$
2,630,163
$
2,107,522
$
2,021,588
$
1,964,525
Total deposits
2,891,333
2,761,939
2,186,224
2,100,428
2,005,695
Total assets
3,349,805
3,206,911
2,560,788
2,438,583
2,324,238
Total stockholders' equity
369,577
355,139
280,111
267,854
259,465
Total average portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees
2,634,110
2,592,960
2,053,619
1,992,630
1,927,372
Total average deposits
2,768,284
2,611,994
2,091,294
2,010,736
1,957,559
Portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio (period-end balances)
92.64
%
95.23
%
96.40
%
96.25
%
97.95
%
Portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio (average balances)
95.15
%
99.27
%
98.20
%
99.10
%
98.46
%
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets to total assets
1.21
%
0.94
%
0.60
%
0.58
%
0.62
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
1.51
%
1.15
%
0.73
%
0.70
%
0.73
%
Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans
(1)
0.38
%
0.37
%
0.51
%
0.39
%
0.41
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.81
%
1.85
%
1.51
%
1.53
%
1.49
%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
119.73
%
160.88
%
206.50
%
219.40
%
204.37
%
Bank Capital Ratios:
Total risk based capital ratio
13.00
%
12.79
%
13.76
%
14.51
%
14.36
%
Tier-1 risk based capital ratio
11.75
%
11.54
%
12.50
%
13.25
%
13.10
%
Leverage ratio
9.27
%
9.17
%
9.84
%
10.36
%
10.29
%
Common Equity Tier-1 capital ratio
11.75
%
11.54
%
12.50
%
13.25
%
13.10
%
Tangible common equity
8.66
%
9.31
%
9.12
%
9.53
%
9.66
%
Holding Company Capital Ratios:
Total risk based capital ratio
15.05
%
15.48
%
16.65
%
16.98
%
16.83
%
Tier-1 risk based capital ratio
13.41
%
13.83
%
14.88
%
15.19
%
15.03
%
Leverage ratio
10.68
%
11.07
%
11.85
%
11.93
%
11.87
%
Common Equity Tier-1 capital ratio
13.33
%
13.74
%
14.78
%
15.08
%
14.92
%
Tangible common equity
9.94
%
11.07
%
10.94
%
10.98
%
11.16
%
_______________
(1)
Annualized.
(2)
Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued)
Quarter Ended
(in thousands, except per share data)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
Composition of Loans:
Commercial real estate, non owner-occupied
$
484,399
$
471,329
$
403,487
$
397,080
$
377,224
Commercial real estate, owner-occupied
420,643
440,026
351,462
319,370
330,840
Residential real estate
693,597
688,552
623,684
601,312
577,112
Construction real estate
343,280
321,252
301,909
294,489
290,016
Commercial and industrial
594,331
554,550
271,811
255,686
254,577
Lender finance
23,165
28,574
29,546
33,294
13,484
Business equity lines of credit
3,468
3,090
2,663
2,989
14,768
Credit card, net of reserve
(2)
118,709
127,766
127,098
122,217
111,898
Other consumer loans
2,200
2,089
2,045
1,930
738
Portfolio loans receivable
$
2,683,792
$
2,637,228
$
2,113,705
$
2,028,367
$
1,970,657
Deferred origination fees, net
(5,386
)
(7,065
)
(6,183
)
(6,779
)
(6,132
)
Portfolio loans receivable, net
$
2,678,406
$
2,630,163
$
2,107,522
$
2,021,588
$
1,964,525
Composition of Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
812,224
$
810,928
$
718,120
$
684,574
$
665,812
Interest-bearing demand
296,455
238,881
266,493
266,070
193,963
Savings
12,819
13,488
3,763
4,270
4,525
Money markets
912,418
816,708
686,526
672,455
678,435
Customer time deposits
549,630
548,901
358,300
317,911
302,319
Brokered time deposits
307,787
333,033
153,022
155,148
160,641
Total deposits
$
2,891,333
$
2,761,939
$
2,186,224
$
2,100,428
$
2,005,695
Capital Bank Home Loan Metrics:
Origination of loans held for sale
$
65,815
$
89,998
$
74,690
$
82,363
$
52,080
Mortgage loans sold
54,144
77,399
67,296
66,417
40,377
Gain on sale of loans
1,664
1,897
1,644
1,732
1,238
Purchase volume as a % of originations
90.73
%
90.42
%
90.98
%
96.48
%
97.83
%
Gain on sale as a % of loans sold
(3)
3.07
%
2.45
%
2.44
%
2.61
%
3.07
%
Mortgage commissions
$
545
$
620
$
598
$
582
$
490
OpenSk
y
™
Portfolio Metrics:
Open customer accounts
563,718
552,566
548,952
537,734
526,950
Secured credit card loans, gross
$
81,252
$
87,226
$
89,641
$
90,961
$
85,663
Unsecured credit card loans, gross
38,987
42,430
39,730
33,560
28,508
Noninterest secured credit card deposits
168,796
166,355
170,750
173,499
171,771
_______________
(3)
Credit card loans are presented net of reserve for interest and fees.
(4)
Gain on sale percentage is calculated as gain on sale of loans divided by mortgage loans sold.
Appendix
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
The Company has presented the following non-GAAP (U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company’s results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Company evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Company’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and the Company strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.
Core Earnings Metrics
Quarter Ended
(in thousands, except per share data)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
Net Income
$
13,932
$
7,533
$
8,672
$
8,205
$
6,562
Add: Merger-Related Expenses, net of tax
964
2,151
557
62
538
Add: Non-recurring equity and debt investment write-down
—
2,620
—
—
—
Add: IFH ACL Provision, net of tax
—
3,169
—
—
—
Core Net Income
$
14,896
$
15,473
$
9,229
$
8,267
$
7,100
Weighted Average Common Shares - Diluted
16,925
16,729
13,951
13,895
13,919
Earnings per Share - Diluted
$
0.82
$
0.45
$
0.62
$
0.59
$
0.47
Core Earnings per Share - Diluted
$
0.88
$
0.92
$
0.66
$
0.59
$
0.51
Average Assets
$
3,221,964
$
3,120,107
$
2,437,870
$
2,353,868
$
2,299,234
Return on Average Assets
(1)
1.75
%
0.96
%
1.42
%
1.40
%
1.15
%
Core Return on Average Assets
(1)
1.87
%
1.97
%
1.51
%
1.41
%
1.24
%
Average Equity
$
363,115
$
352,537
$
274,087
$
263,425
$
258,892
Return on Average Equity
(1)
15.56
%
8.50
%
12.59
%
12.53
%
10.19
%
Core Return on Average Equity
(1)
16.64
%
17.46
%
13.40
%
12.62
%
11.03
%
Net Interest Income (a)
$
46,047
$
44,327
$
38,354
$
37,057
$
35,008
Noninterest Income
12,549
11,913
6,635
6,890
5,972
Total Revenue
$
58,596
$
56,240
$
44,989
$
43,947
$
40,980
Noninterest Expense
$
38,053
$
37,514
$
29,725
$
29,493