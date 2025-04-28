Capital Bancorp, Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Results with $13.9 Million Net Income and Continued Growth in Loans and Deposits

Capital Bancorp reported $13.9 million net income for Q1 2025, reflecting substantial growth in loans and deposits.

Quiver AI Summary

Capital Bancorp, Inc. reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with net income of $13.9 million, or $0.82 per share, significantly up from $7.5 million in the previous quarter and $6.6 million a year earlier. Core net income was also robust at $14.9 million, equating to $0.88 per share. The company experienced notable growth in gross loans, increasing by $48.2 million quarter-over-quarter and $713.9 million year-over-year, driven by both organic growth and the acquisition of IFH. Total deposits rose by $129.4 million since the previous quarter and $885.6 million year-over-year, reflecting strong customer demand. Capital Bancorp declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share, affirming its commitment to returning value to shareholders. The company's improved financial metrics indicate a solid performance trajectory, building momentum from prior periods and benefiting from its strategic expansion efforts.

Potential Positives

Net income of $13.9 million for 1Q 2025, representing an 84.9% increase compared to $7.5 million in the previous quarter and a 112.3% increase year-over-year, indicating strong financial performance.

Return on average equity (ROE) improved to 15.56% in 1Q 2025, up from 8.50% in the previous quarter, showcasing increased profitability and effective capital management.

Total deposits grew by $129.4 million, or 19.0% (annualized), from 4Q 2024, reflecting the company's strong demand for banking services and customer trust.

Book value per common share increased to $22.19, a rise of $3.51 year-over-year, signifying enhanced shareholder value and financial strength.

Potential Negatives

Core net income decreased from $15.5 million in 4Q 2024 to $14.9 million in 1Q 2025, indicating potential challenges in maintaining profitability levels.

The increase in nonperforming assets to 1.21% of total assets suggests potential issues with asset quality and credit risk, which could impact future earnings.

The decrease in noninterest income in core fee revenue by $2.0 million compared to 4Q 2024 raises concerns about the sustainability of non-interest revenue streams.

FAQ

What were Capital Bancorp's net income and earnings per share for Q1 2025?

Capital Bancorp reported a net income of $13.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted share for Q1 2025.

How did the return on average assets (ROA) and equity (ROE) perform in Q1 2025?

The ROA was 1.75%, and the ROE reached 15.56% in Q1 2025, showcasing improved profitability.

What is the book value per share reported for March 31, 2025?

The book value per common share increased to $22.19 at March 31, 2025, up from previous quarters.

How did customer deposits grow in Q1 2025?

Total customer deposits grew by $154.6 million, or 25.8% annualized, compared to Q4 2024.

What were the key drivers of net interest income growth in Q1 2025?

Net interest income increased by $1.7 million due to balance sheet growth and purchase accounting accretion.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CBNK Insider Trading Activity

$CBNK insiders have traded $CBNK stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBNK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RANDALL JAMES LEVITT sold 14,500 shares for an estimated $468,367

DOMINIC C CANUSO (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 12 purchases buying 2,500 shares for an estimated $65,628 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEVEN M POYNOT (President and COO) has made 3 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,720 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CBNK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $CBNK stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release







First Quarter 2025 Highlights











Net Income of $13.9 million, or $0.82 per share, and return on average assets ("ROA") of 1.75%





Core net income



(





1





)



of $14.9 million, or $0.88 per share, and core ROA



(1)



of 1.87%







Net Income of $13.9 million, or $0.82 per share, and return on average assets ("ROA") of 1.75%



Book value per common share of $22.19 at March 31, 2025, increased $0.87 compared to 4Q 2024, and increased $3.51 when compared to 1Q 2024.





Tangible Book Value Per Share



(1)



of $19.81, increased 3.7% (not annualized), or $0.71



(





2





)



as compared to 4Q 2024, and increased 6.0%, or $1.13 compared to 1Q 2024







Book value per common share of $22.19 at March 31, 2025, increased $0.87 compared to 4Q 2024, and increased $3.51 when compared to 1Q 2024.



Return on average equity ("ROE") of 15.56%, and return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE")



(1)



of 17.57%





Core ROE



(1)



of 16.64%, and core ROTCE



(1)



of 18.77%







Return on average equity ("ROE") of 15.56%, and return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE") of 17.57%



Gross Loans grew $48.2 million, or 7.4% (annualized), during 1Q 2025, and growth of $713.9 million year-over-year including $340.4 million from organic growth and $373.5 million from the IFH acquisition



Gross Loans grew $48.2 million, or 7.4% (annualized), during 1Q 2025, and growth of $713.9 million year-over-year including $340.4 million from organic growth and $373.5 million from the IFH acquisition



Total Deposits grew $129.4 million, or 19.0% (annualized), from 4Q 2024. Year-over-year growth of $885.6 million includes $426.7 million from organic growth, and $459.0 million from the acquisition of IFH, or 44.2% from 1Q 2024





Customer Deposit growth of $154.6 million, or 25.8% (annualized) from 4Q 2024, and $738.5 million year-over-year, or 40.0% from 1Q 2024, including $445.0 million of organic growth, and $293.5 million from the acquisition of IFH







Total Deposits grew $129.4 million, or 19.0% (annualized), from 4Q 2024. Year-over-year growth of $885.6 million includes $426.7 million from organic growth, and $459.0 million from the acquisition of IFH, or 44.2% from 1Q 2024



Net Interest Income increased $1.7 million, or 3.9% (not annualized), from 4Q 2024 due to balance sheet growth and purchase accounting accretion, and increased $11.0 million, or 31.5%, year-over-year, primarily driven by strong organic growth and the acquisition of IFH.



Net Interest Income increased $1.7 million, or 3.9% (not annualized), from 4Q 2024 due to balance sheet growth and purchase accounting accretion, and increased $11.0 million, or 31.5%, year-over-year, primarily driven by strong organic growth and the acquisition of IFH.



Net Interest Margin ("NIM") of 6.05% increased 18 bps compared to 4Q 2024 and decreased 19 bps compared to 1Q 2024 due to the acquisition of commercial loans from IFH, diluting the impact from OpenSky



™







Commercial Bank NIM



(1)



of 4.32% increased by 33 bps and 55 bps, compared to 4Q 2024 and 1Q 2024, respectively





Net purchase accounting accretion of $1.5 million for 1Q 2025, increased $0.8 million compared to 4Q 2024, accounting for 20 bps of both reported NIM and Commercial Bank NIM



(1)









Net Interest Margin ("NIM") of 6.05% increased 18 bps compared to 4Q 2024 and decreased 19 bps compared to 1Q 2024 due to the acquisition of commercial loans from IFH, diluting the impact from OpenSky



Fee Revenue (noninterest income) totaled $12.5 million, or 21.4% of total revenue for 1Q 2025, an increase of $0.6 million, from 4Q 2024 and $6.6 million, from 1Q 2024



Fee Revenue (noninterest income) totaled $12.5 million, or 21.4% of total revenue for 1Q 2025, an increase of $0.6 million, from 4Q 2024 and $6.6 million, from 1Q 2024



The allowance for credit losses to total loans ("ACL Coverage Ratio") equaled 1.81% at March 31, 2025 down 4 bps from 4Q 2024 and up 32 bps from 1Q 2024, primarily due to of the acquisition of IFH loans. The Commercial Bank ACL Coverage Ratio



(1)



equaled 1.67% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.70% at December 31, 2024.



The allowance for credit losses to total loans ("ACL Coverage Ratio") equaled 1.81% at March 31, 2025 down 4 bps from 4Q 2024 and up 32 bps from 1Q 2024, primarily due to of the acquisition of IFH loans. The Commercial Bank ACL Coverage Ratio equaled 1.67% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.70% at December 31, 2024.



Cash Dividend of $0.10 per share declared by the Board of Directors







________________________









(





1





)



As used in this press release, core net income, core ROA, core ROE, ROTCE, core ROTCE, Commercial Bank NIM, Commercial Bank ACL Coverage Ratio, and Tangible Book Value are non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude merger-related and other certain one-time non-reoccurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.











(





2





)



4Q 2024 Tangible Book Value restated to $19.10 from previously reported amount of $18.77 due to exclusion of Loan Servicing Assets.















ROCKVILLE, Md., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CBNK), the holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $13.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for 1Q 2025, compared to net income of $7.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for 4Q 2024, and $6.6 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for 1Q 2024. Core net income



(





3





)



for 1Q 2025 of $14.9 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to $15.5 million, or $0.92 per diluted share in 4Q 2024.





The Company also declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.10 per share. The dividend is payable on May 28, 2025 to shareholders of record on May 12, 2025.





“The first quarter continues the momentum from 2024 and further demonstrates the value of the larger and more diversified franchise resulting from the acquisition of IFH," said Ed Barry, CEO of the Company and the Bank. "I would like to thank Management and the teams across the organization for a successful integration of IFH in the first quarter. Our continued focused execution of our initiatives and growth objectives will build on a great start to 2025."





“Our record GAAP earnings per share for the quarter, increased net interest margin, solid loan and deposit growth, and superior return on tangible equity all confirm that we are on the right course for continued growth. We continue to benefit from our diversified earnings platform, both in terms of overall performance and risk mitigation,” said Steven J. Schwartz, Chairman of the Company. “That said, we intend to continue to monitor closely the possible impact on our businesses from emergent governmental policies, with a view towards insulating ourselves, to the extent we can, from the effects of such policies, including interest rate and price volatility and heightened economic uncertainty.”









Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Core (Non-GAAP) Net Income









The following table provides a reconciliation of the Company's net income under GAAP to Core net income (non-GAAP) results excluding merger-related expenses and other one-time non-recurring transactions.















First





Quarter





2025













Fourth





Quarter





2024













(in thousands, except per share data)









Income





Before





Income





Taxes













Income





Tax





Expense













Net





Income













Diluted





Earnings





per





Share













Income





Before





Income





Taxes













Income





Tax





Expense













Net





Income













Diluted





Earnings





per





Share













GAAP Net Income







$





18,297









$





4,365









$





13,932









$





0.82









$





10,776









$





3,243









$





7,533









$





0.45









Add: Merger-Related Expenses









1,266













302













964





















2,615













464













2,151

















Add: Non-recurring Equity and Debt Investment Write-Down









—













—













—





















2,620













—













2,620

















Add: Initial IFH ACL Provision









—













—













—





















4,194













1,025













3,169



















Core Net Income







(1)









$





19,563









$





4,667









$





14,896









$





0.88









$





20,205









$





4,732









$





15,473









$





0.92











Note: The income tax expense reflects the non-deductibility of certain merger-related expenses.







________________________









1



As used in this press release, core net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial metric excludes merger-related and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of this and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.



















First Quarter 2025 Results













Earnings Summary









Net income of $13.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, compared to net income of $7.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for 4Q 2024, and $6.6 million or $0.47 per diluted share, for 1Q 2024. 1Q 2025 core net income



(





4





)



of $14.9 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to 4Q 2024 of $15.5 million, or $0.92 per diluted share.







Net interest income of $46.0 million increased $1.7 million, or 3.9% (not annualized), compared to 4Q 2024, and increased $11.0 million, or 31.5% year-over-year.





Interest income of $62.8 million increased $1.1 million, or 1.7% (not annualized), over 4Q 2024, and increased $14.4 million, or 29.8%, year-over-year. The increase quarter-over-quarter was driven by increases of $1.1 million from net purchase accounting accretion, $0.7 million from interest-bearing deposits held at other financial institutions, and $0.3 million from investments held for sale, partially offset by a decrease in loan interest income of $1.1 million due to rate and portfolio mix, while the increase year-over year was primarily driven by organic growth and the acquisition of IFH.





Interest income included $0.4 million from net purchase accounting accretion in 1Q 2025 compared to $0.7 million from net purchase accounting amortization in 4Q 2024. There was no related purchase accounting accretion or amortization during 1Q 2024.









Interest expense of $16.7 million decreased $0.7 million, or 3.8% (not annualized) compared to 4Q 2024, and increased $3.4 million, or 25.1%, year-over-year. The decrease quarter-over-quarter was primarily due to a decrease in borrowed funds partially offset by lower net purchase accounting accretion, and the increase year-over-year was driven by organic growth and the acquisition of IFH.





Interest expense included $1.1 million from net purchase accounting accretion in 1Q 2025 compared to $1.4 million from net purchase accounting accretion in 4Q 2024. There was no related purchase accounting accretion or amortization during 1Q 2024.











Net interest income of $46.0 million increased $1.7 million, or 3.9% (not annualized), compared to 4Q 2024, and increased $11.0 million, or 31.5% year-over-year.



The provision for credit losses was $2.2 million, a decrease of $5.6 million from 4Q 2024. The decrease over the prior quarter was primarily driven by the recognition of the Initial IFH ACL Provision of $4.2 million in 4Q 2024, and a $2.0 million lower provision from the commercial loan portfolio partially offset by an additional $0.6 million from OpenSky



™



provision in the current quarter. Net charge-offs totaled $2.4 million, or 0.38% of portfolio loans (annualized), including $2.3 million from OpenSky



™



loans. By comparison net charge-offs for 4Q 2024 totaled $2.4 million, or 0.37% of portfolio loans (annualized), including $2.1 million from OpenSky



™



loans. At March 31, 2025, the ACL Coverage Ratio was 1.81%, down 4 bps from the ratio of 1.85% at December 31, 2024, due to the payoff of certain purchase credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans acquired from IFH, during the quarter. The provision for credit losses decreased $0.5 million, year-over-year (1Q 2024) primarily from lower commercial loan portfolio provision of $0.7 million, offset by slightly higher provision for OpenSky



™



of $0.2 million, while the ACL Coverage Ratio increased 32 bps year-over-year driven by the acquisition of IFH.







________________________









1



As used in this press release, core net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial metric excludes merger-related and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of this and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.















Earnings Summary (Continued)











Noninterest income of $12.5 million increased $0.6 million compared to 4Q 2024 and increased $6.6 million year-over-year primarily due to the contributions made by the businesses IFH brought to the merged entity. Core fee revenue



(





5





)



of $12.5 million decreased $2.0 million, as a result of $1.2 million lower government lending revenue, $0.8 million lower SBIC investment income, $0.5 million lower loan servicing, $0.4 million lower government loan servicing revenue (Windsor), offset by a loan termination fee of $0.7 million during 1Q 2025.



Noninterest income of $12.5 million increased $0.6 million compared to 4Q 2024 and increased $6.6 million year-over-year primarily due to the contributions made by the businesses IFH brought to the merged entity. Core fee revenue of $12.5 million decreased $2.0 million, as a result of $1.2 million lower government lending revenue, $0.8 million lower SBIC investment income, $0.5 million lower loan servicing, $0.4 million lower government loan servicing revenue (Windsor), offset by a loan termination fee of $0.7 million during 1Q 2025.



Noninterest expense of $38.1 million increased $0.5 million compared to 4Q 2024 and $8.6 million compared to 1Q 2024. Core noninterest expense



(1)



of $36.8 million increased $1.9 million compared to 4Q 2024 and $8.0 million compared to 1Q 2024. Core comparisons include:





Salaries and employee benefits expenses increased $1.6 million from 4Q 2024, primarily the result of $0.7 million lower deferred expenses related to loan production, $0.6 million from the seasonality of payroll related taxes, and $0.2 million in employee benefits.





Marketing expenses increased $0.7 million from 4Q 2024, primarily due to additional OpenSky



™



advertising-related expenses due to seasonality.





Regulatory assessment expenses increased $0.4 million from 4Q 2024, primarily due to additional assessments from the acquisition of IFH.





Expense reduction of $0.8 million from 4Q 2024, includes $0.3 million from loan processing, $0.2 million from other operating, and $0.3 million from other areas.





Year-over-year expense growth of $8.6 million was primarily due to the acquisition of IFH.





Estimated total cost synergies resulting from the acquisition of IFH totaled $1.75 million in 1Q 2025, achieving the targeted savings earlier than anticipated.







Noninterest expense of $38.1 million increased $0.5 million compared to 4Q 2024 and $8.6 million compared to 1Q 2024. Core noninterest expense of $36.8 million increased $1.9 million compared to 4Q 2024 and $8.0 million compared to 1Q 2024. Core comparisons include:



Income tax expense of $4.4 million, or 23.9% of pre-tax income for 1Q 2025, increased $1.1 million from $3.2 million, or 30.1% of pre-tax income for 4Q 2024. The core effective income tax rate



(1)



for 1Q 2025 and 4Q 2024 would have been 23.7% and 22.6%, respectively.











________________________









1



As used in this press release, core fee revenue, core noninterest expense, and core effective income tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude merger-related and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.



















Balance Sheet









Total assets of $3.3 billion at March 31, 2025 increased $142.9 million, or 18.1% (annualized), from December 31, 2024. Total assets growth year-over-year of $1.0 billion, or 44.1%, included $559.4 million acquired with the IFH acquisition, net of purchase accounting, and $465.6 million of organic growth.







Cash and cash equivalents of $294.0 million at March 31, 2025 increased $88.7 million from December 31, 2024 due to portfolio growth, and increased $208.8 million year-over-year including $130.9 million from organic growth and $77.8 million from the acquisition of IFH.



Cash and cash equivalents of $294.0 million at March 31, 2025 increased $88.7 million from December 31, 2024 due to portfolio growth, and increased $208.8 million year-over-year including $130.9 million from organic growth and $77.8 million from the acquisition of IFH.



Total portfolio loans of $2.68 billion at March 31, 2025 increased $48.2 million, or 7.4% (annualized), from December 31, 2024 and increased $713.9 million year-over-year including $373.5 million from the acquisition of IFH and $340.4 million of organic growth.





Compared to December 31, 2024, commercial and industrial loans increased $39.8 million and construction real estate loans increased $22.0 million, offset by a $9.1 million decrease in OpenSky



™



loans and a $6.3 million decrease in commercial real estate loans.





Commercial and industrial loans, and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans totaled 37.9% of total portfolio loans at March 31, 2025, compared to 37.8% at December 31, 2024, and 29.6% at March 31, 2024.







Total portfolio loans of $2.68 billion at March 31, 2025 increased $48.2 million, or 7.4% (annualized), from December 31, 2024 and increased $713.9 million year-over-year including $373.5 million from the acquisition of IFH and $340.4 million of organic growth.



Total deposits of $2.89 billion at March 31, 2025 increased $129.4 million, or 19.0% (annualized), from December 31, 2024, and increased $885.6 million, or 44.2% (annualized) from March 31, 2024. The increase quarter-over-quarter includes $95.7 million of growth in customer money market deposits, $57.6 million of growth in interest-bearing demand accounts, $1.3 million of noninterest-bearing deposits, and $0.7 million of customer time deposits, partially offset by a decrease in brokered time deposits of $25.2 million. The increase year-over-year is driven by $459.0 million from the acquisition of IFH and $426.7 million from organic growth.





Insured and protected deposits were approximately $2.0 billion as of March 31, 2025 representing 70.4% of the Company's deposit portfolio.





Low-and-no interest bearing deposits of $1.1 billion, or 38.8% of deposits, increased $58.2 million, or 22.2% (annualized) from December 31, 2024, and increased $257.2 million, or 29.8% year-over-year, including $157.4 million of organic growth, and $91.5 million from the acquisition of IFH.







Total deposits of $2.89 billion at March 31, 2025 increased $129.4 million, or 19.0% (annualized), from December 31, 2024, and increased $885.6 million, or 44.2% (annualized) from March 31, 2024. The increase quarter-over-quarter includes $95.7 million of growth in customer money market deposits, $57.6 million of growth in interest-bearing demand accounts, $1.3 million of noninterest-bearing deposits, and $0.7 million of customer time deposits, partially offset by a decrease in brokered time deposits of $25.2 million. The increase year-over-year is driven by $459.0 million from the acquisition of IFH and $426.7 million from organic growth.



The average portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio was 95.15% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 99.27% from 4Q 2024, and 98.46% from 1Q 2024.



The average portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio was 95.15% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 99.27% from 4Q 2024, and 98.46% from 1Q 2024.



The investment securities portfolio continues to be classified as available-for-sale and had a fair market value of $213.5 million, or 6.4% of total assets, an effective duration of 3.0 years, with U.S. Treasury Securities representing 56% of the overall investment portfolio at March 31, 2025. The accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) on the investment securities portfolio decreased $2.3 million during the quarter to negative $9.2 million after-tax as of March 31, 2025, which represents 2.5% of total stockholders' equity. The Company does not have a held-to-maturity investment securities portfolio.



The investment securities portfolio continues to be classified as available-for-sale and had a fair market value of $213.5 million, or 6.4% of total assets, an effective duration of 3.0 years, with U.S. Treasury Securities representing 56% of the overall investment portfolio at March 31, 2025. The accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) on the investment securities portfolio decreased $2.3 million during the quarter to negative $9.2 million after-tax as of March 31, 2025, which represents 2.5% of total stockholders' equity. The Company does not have a held-to-maturity investment securities portfolio.





Liquidity





–



The Company maintains stable and reliable sources of available borrowings, generally consistent with prior quarter. Sources of available borrowings at March 31, 2025 totaled $820.9 million, compared to $803.0 from 4Q 2024. During 1Q 2025 available collateralized lines of credit of $625.4 million, unsecured lines of credit with other banks of $76.0 million and unpledged investment securities available as collateral for potential additional borrowings of $119.5 million.



Liquidity The Company maintains stable and reliable sources of available borrowings, generally consistent with prior quarter. Sources of available borrowings at March 31, 2025 totaled $820.9 million, compared to $803.0 from 4Q 2024. During 1Q 2025 available collateralized lines of credit of $625.4 million, unsecured lines of credit with other banks of $76.0 million and unpledged investment securities available as collateral for potential additional borrowings of $119.5 million.





Capital Positions





–



As of March 31, 2025, the Company reported a Common Equity Tier-1 capital ratio of 13.33%, compared to 13.74% at December 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, the Company and the Bank maintain regulatory capital ratios that exceed all capital adequacy requirements.















Financial Metrics











Net Interest Margin –



Net interest margin of 6.05% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, increased 18 bps compared to the prior quarter, and decreased 19 bps year-over-year. Commercial Bank net interest margin



(1)



, of 4.32% increased 33 bps compared to the prior quarter, and increased 55 bps year-over-year. Net purchase accounting accretion for 1Q 2025 was 20 bps for NIM and Commercial Bank NIM



(1)



.







The average yield on interest earning assets of 8.24% increased 7 bps compared to the prior quarter, due to portfolio mix, and decreased 39 bps year-over-year primarily due to the acquisition of commercial loans diluting the impact from OpenSky



™



. The Commercial Bank Loan Yield



(1)



of 7.14% for 1Q 2025, increased 16 bps 4Q 2024, and increased 18 bps year-over-year.



The average yield on interest earning assets of 8.24% increased 7 bps compared to the prior quarter, due to portfolio mix, and decreased 39 bps year-over-year primarily due to the acquisition of commercial loans diluting the impact from OpenSky . The Commercial Bank Loan Yield of 7.14% for 1Q 2025, increased 16 bps 4Q 2024, and increased 18 bps year-over-year.



The total cost of deposits of 2.42% for 1Q 2025 decreased 8 bps compared to the prior quarter due to rate and mix shift and decreased 22 bps year-over-year. The total cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 9 bps quarter-over-quarter, and 54 bps year-over-year, to 3.37% for 1Q 2025 due to rate environment and product mix.



The total cost of deposits of 2.42% for 1Q 2025 decreased 8 bps compared to the prior quarter due to rate and mix shift and decreased 22 bps year-over-year. The total cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 9 bps quarter-over-quarter, and 54 bps year-over-year, to 3.37% for 1Q 2025 due to rate environment and product mix.



Net purchase accounting accretion of $1.5 million during 1Q 2025, increased $0.8 million from 4Q 2024. There was no related purchase accounting accretion or amortization during 1Q 2024.













Efficiency Ratios –



The efficiency ratio was 64.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 66.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 72.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The core efficiency ratio



(





6





)



was 62.8%, for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The core efficiency ratio



(1)



was 59.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and 70.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.







Credit Metrics and Asset Quality –



The ACL Coverage Ratio equaled 1.81% at March 31, 2025, a decrease of 4 bps from December 31, 2024, and an increase of 32 bps year-over-year driven by the acquisition of IFH.





Nonperforming assets increased 27 bps to 1.21% of total assets at March 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024, and increased 59 bps year-over-year. Total nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2025 increased $10.2 million to $40.5 million compared to December 31, 2024, and increased $26.1 million year-over-year, mainly due to the acquisition of IFH. At March 31, 2025, special mention loans totaled $63.0 million, or 2.4% of total portfolio loans, compared to $60.0 million, or 2.3% of total portfolio loans, at December 31, 2024, and $27.5 million, or 1.4% of total portfolio loans, at March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, substandard loans totaled $45.7 million, or 1.7% of total portfolio loans, compared to $48.4 million, or 1.8% of total portfolio loans, at December 31, 2024 and $14.1 million, or 0.7% of total portfolio loans, at March 31, 2024.





________________________









1



As used in this press release, Commercial Bank NIM, Commercial Bank Loan Yield, and core efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude merger-related and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.















Financial Metrics (Continued)











Performance Ratios –



ROA, ROE, ROTCE were 1.75%, 15.56%, and 17.57% respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 0.96%, 8.50%, and 9.33%



(1)



respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2024. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, ROA, ROE, and ROTCE were 1.15%, 10.19%, and 10.19%, respectively. As of March 31, 2024, the Company did not have goodwill or other intangible assets.







Core ROA



(2)



, core ROE



(2)



, and core ROTCE



(2)



for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were 1.87%, 16.64%, and 18.77% respectively. Core ROA



(2)



, core ROE



(2)



, and core ROTCE



(2)



for the three months ended December 31, 2024, were 1.97%, 17.46%, and 18.91%



(1





)



, respectively. Core ROA



(2





)



, core ROE



(2)



, and core ROTCE



(2)



for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were 1.24%, 11.03%, and 11.03%, respectively.













Book Value and Tangible Book Value –



Book value per common share of $22.19 at March 31, 2025, increased $0.87 when compared to December 31, 2024, and increased $3.51 when compared to March 31, 2024. Tangible book value per common share



(2)



increased $0.71



(3





)



, or 3.7%, to $19.81 at March 31, 2025 when compared to December 31, 2024, and increased $1.13, or 6.0%, when compared to March 31, 2024. Tangible book value was impacted by the purchase accounting adjustments required as part of the IFH acquisition. Therefore, tangible book value per share



(1)



was equal to book value per share for periods prior to 4Q 2024.





____________









1



Core ROTCE and core ROTCE for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were restated to 9.33% and 18.91%, respectively, from 9.47% and 19.19%, due to exclusion of Loan Servicing Assets.











2



As used in this press release, core ROA, core ROE, ROTCE, core ROTCE, and Tangible Book Value are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude merger-related and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.











3



4Q 2024 Tangible Book Value restated to $19.10 from previously reported amount of $18.77 due to exclusion of Loan Servicing Assets.



















Commercial Bank











Continued Portfolio Loan Growth –



Gross portfolio loans increased $55.6 million at March 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024, including $39.8 million of commercial and industrial loans, and $22.0 million of construction real estate loans. Historical gross portfolio loan balances are disclosed in the



Composition of Loans



table within the



Historical Financial Highlights.









Net Interest Income –



Interest income of $48.2 million increased $2.1 million from the prior quarter, driven by loan growth and higher loan yields. Interest expense of $16.6 million decreased $0.6 million, resulting from a decrease in the average balance of borrowings in 1Q 2025.







Credit Metrics –



Nonperforming assets, comprised solely of nonaccrual loans, increased 27 bps to 1.21% of total assets at March 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024. Total nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2025 increased to $40.5 million compared to $30.2 million at December 31, 2024.







Classified and Criticized Loans





–



At March 31, 2025, special mention loans totaled $63.0 million, or 2.4% of total portfolio loans, compared to $60.0 million, or 2.3% of total portfolio loans, at December 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, substandard loans totaled $45.7 million, or 1.7% of total portfolio loans, compared to $48.4 million, or 1.8% of total portfolio loans, at December 31, 2024.









OpenSky







™









Accounts –



During 1Q 2025, the number of credit card accounts of 563.7 thousand increased by 11.2 thousand, or 2.0% (not annualized) from December 31, 2024, and increased 36.8 thousand, or 7.0% year-over-year.







Loan and Deposit Balances –



Loan balances, net of reserves, of $118.7 million at March 31, 2025 decreased by $9.1 million, or 28.7% (annualized), compared to December 31, 2024. Corresponding deposit balances of $168.8 million at March 31, 2025 increased $2.4 million, or 6.0% (annualized), compared to December 31, 2024. Gross unsecured loan balances of $39.0 million at March 31, 2025 decreased $3.4 million, or 32.9% (annualized), compared to $42.4 million at December 31, 2024, and increased $10.5 million year-over-year.







Revenues





–



Total revenue of $18.2 million decreased $1.0 million from the prior quarter. Interest income of $14.4 million decreased $1.0 million from the prior quarter. Average OpenSky



™



credit card loan balances, net of reserves and deferred fees of $118.7 million for 1Q 2025, decreased $2.3 million, or 1.9% (not annualized), compared to the prior quarter. Noninterest income of $3.7 million remained generally consistent compared to the prior quarter.







Noninterest Expense –



Total noninterest expense of $13.3 million decreased $0.7 million, primarily related to advertising related expenses due to seasonality.







OpenSky







™







Credit –



Portfolio credit metrics continue to be generally consistent with modeled expectations during 1Q 2025. The provision for credit losses of $1.8 million increased $0.6 million when compared to the prior quarter. OpenSky's unsecured loan product continues to be offered exclusively to current and former secured card customers in order to retain customer who have successfully improved their credit profiles. Unsecured loans have been offered by OpenSky since the fourth quarter of 2021 and have performed according to management expectations over that time period.









Capital Bank Home Loans









Originations of loans held for sale totaled $65.8 million during 1Q 2025, with $54.1 million of mortgage loans sold resulting in a gain on sale of loans of $1.7 million, representing a 3.07% of gain on sale as a percentage of total loans sold. Originations of loans held for sale totaled $90.0 million during 4Q 2024, with $77.4 million of mortgage loans sold resulting in a gain on sale of loans of $1.9 million, representing a 2.45% of gain on sale as a percentage of total loans sold.









Windsor Advantage









Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $4.6 million, including $1.0 million of Capital Bank related servicing fees, during 1Q 2025. Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $4.6 million, including $0.9 million of Capital Bank related servicing fees, during 4Q 2024. Windsor's total servicing portfolio was $2.6 billion at March 31, 2025, and $2.5 billion at December 31, 2024.













COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited























































































Quarter Ended













1Q25 vs 4Q24













1Q25 vs 1Q24













(in thousands, except per share data)









March 31,





2025













December 31,





2024













March 31,





2024













$





Change













%





Change













$





Change













%





Change













Earnings Summary































































Interest income





$





62,760













$





61,707













$





48,369













$





1,053













1.7





%









$





14,391













29.8





%









Interest expense









16,713

















17,380

















13,361

















(667





)









(3.8





)%













3,352













25.1





%









Net interest income









46,047

















44,327

















35,008

















1,720













3.9





%













11,039













31.5





%









Provision for credit losses









2,246

















7,828

















2,727

















(5,582





)









(71.3





)%













(481





)









(17.6





)%









Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments









—

















122

















142

















(122





)









(100.0





)%













(142





)









(100.0





)%









Noninterest income









12,549

















11,913

















5,972

















636













5.3





%













6,577













110.1





%









Noninterest expense









38,053

















37,514

















29,487

















539













1.4





%













8,566













29.1





%









Income before income taxes









18,297

















10,776

















8,624

















7,521













69.8





%













9,673













112.2





%









Income tax expense









4,365

















3,243

















2,062

















1,122













34.6





%













2,303













111.7





%









Net income





$





13,932













$





7,533













$





6,562













$





6,399













84.9





%









$





7,370













112.3





%





































































Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")



(1)







$





20,543













$





18,726













$





11,493













$





1,817













9.7





%









$





9,050













78.7





%









Core PPNR



(1)







$





21,809













$





23,961













$





12,205













$





(2,152





)









(9.0





)%









$





9,604













78.7





%







































































Common Share Data































































Earnings per share - Basic





$





0.84













$





0.45













$





0.47













$





0.39













86.7





%









$





0.37













78.7





%









Earnings per share - Diluted





$





0.82













$





0.45













$





0.47













$





0.37













82.2





%









$





0.35













74.5





%









Core earnings per share - Diluted



(1)







$





0.88













$





0.92













$





0.51













$





(0.04





)









(4.3





)%









$





0.37













72.5





%









Weighted average common shares - Basic









16,666

















16,595

















13,919













































Weighted average common shares - Diluted









16,925

















16,729

















13,919











































































































Return Ratios































































Return on average assets (annualized)









1.75





%













0.96





%













1.15





%









































Core return on average assets (annualized)



(1)











1.87





%













1.97





%













1.24





%









































Return on average equity (annualized)









15.56





%













8.50





%













10.19





%









































Core return on average equity (annualized)



(1)











16.64





%













17.46





%













11.03





%









































Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)



(1)











17.57





%













9.33





%













10.19





%









































Core return on average tangible common equity (annualized)



(1)











18.77





%













18.91





%













11.03





%









































______________









(1)



Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.























COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued)







































































Quarter Ended





















Quarter Ended

















March 31,

















December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













(in thousands, except per share data)













2025

















2024













% Change

















2024

















2024

















2024













Balance Sheet Highlights























































Assets





$





3,349,805









$





2,324,238









44.1





%









$





3,206,911









$





2,560,788









$





2,438,583









Investment securities available-for-sale









213,452













202,254









5.5





%













223,630













208,700













207,917









Mortgage loans held for sale









34,656













10,303









236.4





%













21,270













19,554













19,219









Portfolio loans receivable



(2)











2,678,406













1,964,525









36.3





%













2,630,163













2,107,522













2,021,588









Allowance for credit losses









48,454













29,350









65.1





%













48,652













31,925













30,832









Deposits









2,891,333













2,005,695









44.2





%













2,761,939













2,186,224













2,100,428









FHLB borrowings









22,000













22,000









—





%













22,000













52,000













32,000









Other borrowed funds









12,062













12,062









—





%













12,062













12,062













12,062









Total stockholders' equity









369,577













259,465









42.4





%













355,139













280,111













267,854









Tangible common equity



(1)











329,936













259,465









27.2





%













318,196













280,111













267,854





























































Common shares outstanding









16,657













13,890









19.9





%













16,663













13,918













13,910









Book value per share





$





22.19









$





18.68









18.8





%









$





21.31









$





20.13









$





19.26









Tangible book value per share



(1)







$





19.81









$





18.68









6.0





%









$





19.10









$





20.13









$





19.26









Dividends per share





$





0.10









$





0.08









25.0





%









$





0.10









$





0.10









$





0.08









______________









(1)



Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.











(2)



Loans are reflected net of deferred fees and costs.























Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended













(in thousands)









March 31,





2025











December 31,





2024









September 30,





2024









June 30,





2024









March 31,





2024











Interest income















































Loans, including fees







$









58,691











$





58,602













$





50,047









$





48,275









$





45,991









Investment securities available-for-sale











1,861















1,539

















1,343













1,308













1,251









Federal funds sold and other











2,208















1,566

















1,220













1,032













1,127









Total interest income











62,760















61,707

















52,610













50,615













48,369























































Interest expense















































Deposits











16,512















16,385

















13,902













13,050













12,833









Borrowed funds











201















995

















354













508













528









Total interest expense











16,713















17,380

















14,256













13,558













13,361























































Net interest income













46,047















44,327

















38,354













37,057













35,008









Provision for credit losses











2,246















7,828

















3,748













3,417













2,727









Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments











—















122

















17













104













142











Net interest income after provision for credit losses













43,801















36,377

















34,589













33,536













32,139











Noninterest income















































Service charges on deposits











258















241

















235













200













207









Credit card fees











3,722















3,733

















4,055













4,330













3,881









Mortgage banking revenue











1,831















1,821

















1,882













1,990













1,453









Government lending revenue











1,096















2,301

















—













—













—









Government loan servicing revenue











3,568















3,993

















—













—













—









Loan servicing rights (government guaranteed)











472















1,013

















—













—













—









Non-recurring equity and debt investment write-down











—















(2,620





)













—













—













—









Other income











1,602















1,431

















463













370













431









Total noninterest income











12,549















11,913

















6,635













6,890













5,972











Noninterest expenses















































Salaries and employee benefits











18,067















16,513

















13,345













13,272













12,907









Occupancy and equipment











2,910















2,976

















1,791













1,864













1,613









Professional fees











2,112















2,150

















1,980













1,769













1,947









Data processing











7,112















7,210

















6,930













6,788













6,761









Advertising











1,779















1,032

















1,223













2,072













2,032









Loan processing











743















969

















615













476













371









Foreclosed real estate expenses, net











1















—

















1













—













1









Merger-related expenses











1,266















2,615

















520













83













712









Operational losses











903















993

















1,008













782













931









Regulatory assessment expenses











889















484

















427













553













473









Other operating











2,271















2,572

















1,885













1,834













1,739









Total noninterest expenses











38,053















37,514

















29,725













29,493













29,487









Income before income taxes











18,297















10,776

















11,499













10,933













8,624









Income tax expense











4,365















3,243

















2,827













2,728













2,062











Net income









$









13,932











$





7,533













$





8,672









$





8,205









$





6,562

































Consolidated Balance Sheets



















(unaudited)











(audited)









(unaudited)









(unaudited)









(unaudited)











(in thousands, except share data)









March 31,





2025











December 31,





2024









September 30,





2024









June 30,





2024









March 31,





2024











Assets















































Cash and due from banks







$









27,836















$





25,433













$





23,462













$





19,294













$





12,361













Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions











266,092



















179,841

















133,180

















117,160

















72,787













Federal funds sold











59



















58

















58

















57

















56













Total cash and cash equivalents











293,987



















205,332

















156,700

















136,511

















85,204













Investment securities available-for-sale











213,452



















223,630

















208,700

















207,917

















202,254













Restricted investments











7,031



















4,479

















5,895

















4,930

















4,441













Loans held for sale











34,656



















21,270

















19,554

















19,219

















10,303













Portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs











2,678,406



















2,630,163

















2,107,522

















2,021,588

















1,964,525













Less allowance for credit losses











(48,454









)















(48,652





)













(31,925





)













(30,832





)













(29,350





)









Total portfolio loans held for investment, net











2,629,952



















2,581,511

















2,075,597

















1,990,756

















1,935,175













Premises and equipment, net











15,085



















15,525

















5,959

















5,551

















4,500













Accrued interest receivable











19,458



















16,664

















12,468

















12,162

















12,258













Goodwill











24,085



















21,126

















—

















—

















—













Intangible assets











13,861



















14,072

















—

















—

















—













Core deposit intangibles











1,695



















1,745

















—

















—

















—













Loan servicing assets











2,244



















5,511

















—

















—

















—













Deferred tax asset











15,902



















16,670

















10,748

















12,150

















12,311













Bank owned life insurance











44,335



















43,956

















38,779

















38,414

















38,062













Other assets











34,062



















35,420

















26,388

















10,973

















19,730













Total assets







$









3,349,805















$





3,206,911













$





2,560,788













$





2,438,583













$





2,324,238



























































Liabilities















































Deposits













































Noninterest-bearing







$









812,224















$





810,928













$





718,120













$





684,574













$





665,812













Interest-bearing











2,079,109



















1,951,011

















1,468,104

















1,415,854

















1,339,883













Total deposits











2,891,333



















2,761,939

















2,186,224

















2,100,428

















2,005,695













Federal Home Loan Bank advances











22,000



















22,000

















52,000

















32,000

















22,000













Other borrowed funds











12,062



















12,062

















12,062

















12,062

















12,062













Accrued interest payable











9,995



















9,393

















8,503

















6,573

















6,009













Other liabilities











44,838



















46,378

















21,888

















19,666

















19,007













Total liabilities











2,980,228



















2,851,772

















2,280,677

















2,170,729

















2,064,773



























































Stockholders' equity















































Common stock











167



















167

















139

















139

















139













Additional paid-in capital











128,692



















128,598

















55,585

















55,005

















54,229













Retained earnings











249,925



















237,843

















232,995

















225,824

















218,731













Accumulated other comprehensive loss











(9,207









)















(11,469





)













(8,608





)













(13,114





)













(13,634





)









Total stockholders' equity











369,577



















355,139

















280,111

















267,854

















259,465













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity







$









3,349,805















$





3,206,911













$





2,560,788













$





2,438,583













$





2,324,238





















The following tables show the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders’ equity, together with the average yields on our assets and the average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.















Three Months Ended









March 31, 2025











Three Months Ended





December 31, 2024









Three Months Ended





March 31, 2024















Average









Outstanding









Balance













Interest





Income/









Expense













Average









Yield/









Rate







(1)













Average





Outstanding





Balance









Interest





Income/





Expense









Average





Yield/





Rate



(1)











Average





Outstanding





Balance









Interest





Income/





Expense









Average





Yield/





Rate



(1)

















(in thousands)













Assets















































































Interest earning assets:













































































Interest-bearing deposits







$









203,053













$









2,138













4.27









%











$





140,206









$





1,446









4.10





%









$





84,531









$





1,049









4.99





%









Federal funds sold











58

















1













6.99



















58













—









—

















56













1









7.18













Investment securities available-for-sale











235,605

















1,861













3.20



















236,951













1,539









2.58

















233,231













1,251









2.16













Restricted investments











5,761

















69













4.86



















7,292













120









6.55

















4,601













77









6.73













Loans held for sale











9,356

















238













10.32



















25,614













193









3.00

















4,872













83









6.85













Portfolio loans receivable



(2)(3)













2,634,110

















58,453













9.00



















2,592,960













58,409









8.96

















1,927,372













45,908









9.58













Total interest earning assets











3,087,943

















62,760













8.24



















3,003,081













61,707









8.17

















2,254,663













48,369









8.63













Noninterest earning assets











134,021































117,026





























44,571

























Total assets







$









3,221,964



























$





3,120,107

























$





2,299,234







































































































Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity















































































Interest-bearing liabilities:













































































Interest-bearing demand accounts







$









242,355

















368













0.62















$





257,446













424









0.66













$





183,217













110









0.24













Savings











13,204

















18













0.55



















13,497













20









0.59

















4,841













1









0.08













Money market accounts











869,978

















7,399













3.45



















763,526













7,131









3.72

















682,414













7,136









4.21













Time deposits











859,729

















8,727













4.12



















847,618













8,810









4.13

















449,963













5,586









4.99













Borrowed funds











34,062

















201













2.39



















97,116













995









4.08

















58,963













528









3.60













Total interest-bearing liabilities











2,019,328

















16,713













3.36



















1,979,203













17,380









3.49

















1,379,398













13,361









3.90













Noninterest-bearing liabilities:













































































Noninterest-bearing liabilities











56,503































58,460





























23,820

























Noninterest-bearing deposits











783,018































729,907





























637,124

























Stockholders’ equity











363,115































352,537





























258,892

























Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity







$









3,221,964



























$





3,120,107

























$





2,299,234





































































































Net interest spread























4.88









%



























4.68





%

























4.73





%









Net interest income















$









46,047



























$





44,327

























$





35,008

















Net interest margin



(4)

























6.05









%



























5.87





%

























6.24





%









_______________









(1)



Annualized.











(2)



Includes nonaccrual loans.











(3)



For the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, collectively, Commercial Bank Loan Yield was 7.14%, 6.98% and 6.96%, respectively.











(4)



For the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, collectively, Commercial Bank Net Interest Margin was 4.32%, 3.99% and 3.77%, respectively.











The Company’s reportable segments represent business units with discrete financial information whose results are regularly reviewed by management. The four segments include Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans (the Company’s mortgage loan division), OpenSky



™



(the Company’s credit card division) and Windsor Advantage.





Effective January 1, 2024, the Company allocated certain expenses previously recorded directly to the Commercial Bank segment to the other segments. These expenses are for shared services also consumed by OpenSky



™



, CBHL, and Windsor. The Company performs an allocation process based on several metrics the Company believes more accurately ascribe shared service overhead to each segment. The Company believes this reflects the cost of support for each segment that should be considered in assessing segment performance. Historical information has been recast to reflect financial information consistently with the 2024 presentation.





The following schedule presents financial information for the periods indicated. Total assets are presented as of March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024.











Segments























































For the three months ended March 31, 2025































(in thousands)













Commercial





Bank













CBHL













OpenSky







™















Windsor





Advantage













Consolidated











Interest income











$









48,164













$









152

















$









14,444













$









—













$









62,760











Interest expense















16,649

















64





















—

















—

















16,713













Net interest income

















31,515

















88





















14,444

















—

















46,047











Provision for credit losses















446

















—





















1,800

















—

















2,246













Net interest income after provision

















31,069

















88





















12,644

















—

















43,801











Noninterest income















2,474

















1,736





















3,733

















4,606

















12,549











Noninterest expense



(1)

















18,560

















2,531





















13,302

















3,660

















38,053













Net income (loss) before taxes













$









14,983













$









(707









)













$









3,075













$









946













$









18,297





























































Total assets













$









3,192,327













$









14,092

















$









119,636













$









23,750













$









3,349,805































































For the three months ended December 31, 2024































(in thousands)













Commercial





Bank













CBHL













OpenSky







™















Windsor





Advantage













Consolidated











Interest income











$









46,061













$









192

















$









15,454













$









—













$









61,707











Interest expense















17,249

















131





















—

















—

















17,380













Net interest income

















28,812

















61





















15,454

















—

















44,327











Provision for credit losses















6,651

















—





















1,177

















—

















7,828











Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments















122

















—





















—

















—

















122













Net interest income after provision

















22,039

















61





















14,277

















—

















36,377











Noninterest income















1,928

















1,676





















3,743

















4,566

















11,913











Noninterest expense



(1)

















19,872

















2,377





















12,595

















2,670

















37,514













Net income (loss) before taxes













$









4,095













$









(640









)













$









5,425













$









1,896













$









10,776





























































Total assets













$









3,033,792













$









21,691

















$









125,913













$









25,515













$









3,206,911































































For the three months ended March 31, 2024































(in thousands)













Commercial





Bank













CBHL













OpenSky







™















Windsor





Advantage













Consolidated











Interest income











$









33,365













$









83

















$









14,921













$









—













$









48,369











Interest expense















13,320

















41





















—

















—

















13,361













Net interest income

















20,045

















42





















14,921

















—

















35,008











Provision for credit losses















1,168

















—





















1,559

















—

















2,727











Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments















142

















—





















—

















—

















142













Net interest income after provision

















18,735

















42





















13,362

















—

















32,139











Noninterest income















705

















1,352





















3,915

















—

















5,972











Noninterest expense



(1)

















13,783

















2,105





















13,599

















—

















29,487













Net income (loss) before taxes













$









5,657













$









(711









)













$









3,678













$









—













$









8,624





























































Total assets













$









2,208,135













$









10,785

















$









105,318













$









—













$









2,324,238











________________________









(1)



Noninterest expense includes $6.4 million, $6.3 million, and $6.1 million in data processing expense in OpenSky’s



™



segment for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.























HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited























Quarter Ended













(in thousands, except per share data)













March 31,









2025













December 31,





2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













March 31,









2024















Earnings:





















































Net income









$





13,932













$





7,533













$





8,672













$





8,205













$





6,562













Earnings per common share, diluted













0.82

















0.45

















0.62

















0.59

















0.47













Net interest margin













6.05





%













5.87





%













6.41





%













6.46





%













6.24





%









Commercial Bank net interest margin



(2)















4.32





%













3.99





%













4.01





%













3.90





%













3.77





%









Return on average assets



(1)















1.75





%













0.96





%













1.42





%













1.40





%













1.15





%









Return on average equity



(1)















15.56





%













8.50





%













12.59





%













12.53





%













10.19





%









Efficiency ratio













64.94





%













66.70





%













66.07





%













67.11





%













71.95





%





























































Balance Sheet:





















































Total portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees









$





2,678,406













$





2,630,163













$





2,107,522













$





2,021,588













$





1,964,525













Total deposits













2,891,333

















2,761,939

















2,186,224

















2,100,428

















2,005,695













Total assets













3,349,805

















3,206,911

















2,560,788

















2,438,583

















2,324,238













Total stockholders' equity













369,577

















355,139

















280,111

















267,854

















259,465













Total average portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees













2,634,110

















2,592,960

















2,053,619

















1,992,630

















1,927,372













Total average deposits













2,768,284

















2,611,994

















2,091,294

















2,010,736

















1,957,559













Portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio (period-end balances)













92.64





%













95.23





%













96.40





%













96.25





%













97.95





%









Portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio (average balances)













95.15





%













99.27





%













98.20





%













99.10





%













98.46





%





























































Asset Quality Ratios:





















































Nonperforming assets to total assets













1.21





%













0.94





%













0.60





%













0.58





%













0.62





%









Nonperforming loans to total loans













1.51





%













1.15





%













0.73





%













0.70





%













0.73





%









Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans



(1)















0.38





%













0.37





%













0.51





%













0.39





%













0.41





%









Allowance for credit losses to total loans













1.81





%













1.85





%













1.51





%













1.53





%













1.49





%









Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans













119.73





%













160.88





%













206.50





%













219.40





%













204.37





%





























































Bank Capital Ratios:





















































Total risk based capital ratio













13.00





%













12.79





%













13.76





%













14.51





%













14.36





%









Tier-1 risk based capital ratio













11.75





%













11.54





%













12.50





%













13.25





%













13.10





%









Leverage ratio













9.27





%













9.17





%













9.84





%













10.36





%













10.29





%









Common Equity Tier-1 capital ratio













11.75





%













11.54





%













12.50





%













13.25





%













13.10





%









Tangible common equity













8.66





%













9.31





%













9.12





%













9.53





%













9.66





%













Holding Company Capital Ratios:





















































Total risk based capital ratio













15.05





%













15.48





%













16.65





%













16.98





%













16.83





%









Tier-1 risk based capital ratio













13.41





%













13.83





%













14.88





%













15.19





%













15.03





%









Leverage ratio













10.68





%













11.07





%













11.85





%













11.93





%













11.87





%









Common Equity Tier-1 capital ratio













13.33





%













13.74





%













14.78





%













15.08





%













14.92





%









Tangible common equity













9.94





%













11.07





%













10.94





%













10.98





%













11.16





%









_______________









(1)



Annualized.











(2)



Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.























HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued)























Quarter Ended













(in thousands, except per share data)













March 31,









2025













December 31,





2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













March 31,









2024















Composition of Loans:





















































Commercial real estate, non owner-occupied









$





484,399













$





471,329













$





403,487













$





397,080













$





377,224













Commercial real estate, owner-occupied













420,643

















440,026

















351,462

















319,370

















330,840













Residential real estate













693,597

















688,552

















623,684

















601,312

















577,112













Construction real estate













343,280

















321,252

















301,909

















294,489

















290,016













Commercial and industrial













594,331

















554,550

















271,811

















255,686

















254,577













Lender finance













23,165

















28,574

















29,546

















33,294

















13,484













Business equity lines of credit













3,468

















3,090

















2,663

















2,989

















14,768













Credit card, net of reserve



(2)















118,709

















127,766

















127,098

















122,217

















111,898













Other consumer loans













2,200

















2,089

















2,045

















1,930

















738













Portfolio loans receivable









$





2,683,792













$





2,637,228













$





2,113,705













$





2,028,367













$





1,970,657













Deferred origination fees, net













(5,386





)













(7,065





)













(6,183





)













(6,779





)













(6,132





)









Portfolio loans receivable, net









$





2,678,406













$





2,630,163













$





2,107,522













$





2,021,588













$





1,964,525

































































Composition of Deposits:





















































Noninterest-bearing









$





812,224













$





810,928













$





718,120













$





684,574













$





665,812













Interest-bearing demand













296,455

















238,881

















266,493

















266,070

















193,963













Savings













12,819

















13,488

















3,763

















4,270

















4,525













Money markets













912,418

















816,708

















686,526

















672,455

















678,435













Customer time deposits













549,630

















548,901

















358,300

















317,911

















302,319













Brokered time deposits













307,787

















333,033

















153,022

















155,148

















160,641













Total deposits









$





2,891,333













$





2,761,939













$





2,186,224













$





2,100,428













$





2,005,695

































































Capital Bank Home Loan Metrics:





















































Origination of loans held for sale









$





65,815













$





89,998













$





74,690













$





82,363













$





52,080













Mortgage loans sold













54,144

















77,399

















67,296

















66,417

















40,377













Gain on sale of loans













1,664

















1,897

















1,644

















1,732

















1,238













Purchase volume as a % of originations













90.73





%













90.42





%













90.98





%













96.48





%













97.83





%









Gain on sale as a % of loans sold



(3)















3.07





%













2.45





%













2.44





%













2.61





%













3.07





%









Mortgage commissions









$





545













$





620













$





598













$





582













$





490

































































OpenSk







y







™









Portfolio Metrics:





















































Open customer accounts













563,718

















552,566

















548,952

















537,734

















526,950













Secured credit card loans, gross









$





81,252













$





87,226













$





89,641













$





90,961













$





85,663













Unsecured credit card loans, gross













38,987

















42,430

















39,730

















33,560

















28,508













Noninterest secured credit card deposits













168,796

















166,355

















170,750

















173,499

















171,771













_______________









(3)



Credit card loans are presented net of reserve for interest and fees.











(4)



Gain on sale percentage is calculated as gain on sale of loans divided by mortgage loans sold.















Appendix







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures







The Company has presented the following non-GAAP (U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company’s results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Company evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Company’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and the Company strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

