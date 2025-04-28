Stocks
CBNK

Capital Bancorp, Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Results with $13.9 Million Net Income and Continued Growth in Loans and Deposits

April 28, 2025 — 05:30 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Capital Bancorp reported $13.9 million net income for Q1 2025, reflecting substantial growth in loans and deposits.

Quiver AI Summary

Capital Bancorp, Inc. reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with net income of $13.9 million, or $0.82 per share, significantly up from $7.5 million in the previous quarter and $6.6 million a year earlier. Core net income was also robust at $14.9 million, equating to $0.88 per share. The company experienced notable growth in gross loans, increasing by $48.2 million quarter-over-quarter and $713.9 million year-over-year, driven by both organic growth and the acquisition of IFH. Total deposits rose by $129.4 million since the previous quarter and $885.6 million year-over-year, reflecting strong customer demand. Capital Bancorp declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share, affirming its commitment to returning value to shareholders. The company's improved financial metrics indicate a solid performance trajectory, building momentum from prior periods and benefiting from its strategic expansion efforts.

Potential Positives

  • Net income of $13.9 million for 1Q 2025, representing an 84.9% increase compared to $7.5 million in the previous quarter and a 112.3% increase year-over-year, indicating strong financial performance.
  • Return on average equity (ROE) improved to 15.56% in 1Q 2025, up from 8.50% in the previous quarter, showcasing increased profitability and effective capital management.
  • Total deposits grew by $129.4 million, or 19.0% (annualized), from 4Q 2024, reflecting the company's strong demand for banking services and customer trust.
  • Book value per common share increased to $22.19, a rise of $3.51 year-over-year, signifying enhanced shareholder value and financial strength.

Potential Negatives

  • Core net income decreased from $15.5 million in 4Q 2024 to $14.9 million in 1Q 2025, indicating potential challenges in maintaining profitability levels.
  • The increase in nonperforming assets to 1.21% of total assets suggests potential issues with asset quality and credit risk, which could impact future earnings.
  • The decrease in noninterest income in core fee revenue by $2.0 million compared to 4Q 2024 raises concerns about the sustainability of non-interest revenue streams.

FAQ

What were Capital Bancorp's net income and earnings per share for Q1 2025?

Capital Bancorp reported a net income of $13.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted share for Q1 2025.

How did the return on average assets (ROA) and equity (ROE) perform in Q1 2025?

The ROA was 1.75%, and the ROE reached 15.56% in Q1 2025, showcasing improved profitability.

What is the book value per share reported for March 31, 2025?

The book value per common share increased to $22.19 at March 31, 2025, up from previous quarters.

How did customer deposits grow in Q1 2025?

Total customer deposits grew by $154.6 million, or 25.8% annualized, compared to Q4 2024.

What were the key drivers of net interest income growth in Q1 2025?

Net interest income increased by $1.7 million due to balance sheet growth and purchase accounting accretion.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$CBNK Insider Trading Activity

$CBNK insiders have traded $CBNK stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBNK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RANDALL JAMES LEVITT sold 14,500 shares for an estimated $468,367
  • DOMINIC C CANUSO (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 12 purchases buying 2,500 shares for an estimated $65,628 and 0 sales.
  • STEVEN M POYNOT (President and COO) has made 3 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,720 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CBNK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $CBNK stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 253,819 shares (+70.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,233,841
  • AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 229,232 shares (-62.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,533,112
  • KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 97,258 shares (+213.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,771,853
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 77,609 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,211,856
  • FOURTHSTONE LLC added 71,627 shares (+138.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,041,369
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 70,420 shares (+14.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,006,970
  • HIGHPOINT ADVISOR GROUP LLC added 41,798 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,191,243

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





First Quarter 2025 Highlights





  • Net Income of $13.9 million, or $0.82 per share, and return on average assets ("ROA") of 1.75%


    • Core net income

      (


      1


      )

      of $14.9 million, or $0.88 per share, and core ROA

      (1)

      of 1.87%




  • Book value per common share of $22.19 at March 31, 2025, increased $0.87 compared to 4Q 2024, and increased $3.51 when compared to 1Q 2024.


    • Tangible Book Value Per Share

      (1)

      of $19.81, increased 3.7% (not annualized), or $0.71

      (


      2


      )

      as compared to 4Q 2024, and increased 6.0%, or $1.13 compared to 1Q 2024




  • Return on average equity ("ROE") of 15.56%, and return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE")

    (1)

    of 17.57%


    • Core ROE

      (1)

      of 16.64%, and core ROTCE

      (1)

      of 18.77%




  • Gross Loans grew $48.2 million, or 7.4% (annualized), during 1Q 2025, and growth of $713.9 million year-over-year including $340.4 million from organic growth and $373.5 million from the IFH acquisition


  • Total Deposits grew $129.4 million, or 19.0% (annualized), from 4Q 2024. Year-over-year growth of $885.6 million includes $426.7 million from organic growth, and $459.0 million from the acquisition of IFH, or 44.2% from 1Q 2024


    • Customer Deposit growth of $154.6 million, or 25.8% (annualized) from 4Q 2024, and $738.5 million year-over-year, or 40.0% from 1Q 2024, including $445.0 million of organic growth, and $293.5 million from the acquisition of IFH




  • Net Interest Income increased $1.7 million, or 3.9% (not annualized), from 4Q 2024 due to balance sheet growth and purchase accounting accretion, and increased $11.0 million, or 31.5%, year-over-year, primarily driven by strong organic growth and the acquisition of IFH.


  • Net Interest Margin ("NIM") of 6.05% increased 18 bps compared to 4Q 2024 and decreased 19 bps compared to 1Q 2024 due to the acquisition of commercial loans from IFH, diluting the impact from OpenSky





    • Commercial Bank NIM

      (1)

      of 4.32% increased by 33 bps and 55 bps, compared to 4Q 2024 and 1Q 2024, respectively


    • Net purchase accounting accretion of $1.5 million for 1Q 2025, increased $0.8 million compared to 4Q 2024, accounting for 20 bps of both reported NIM and Commercial Bank NIM

      (1)





  • Fee Revenue (noninterest income) totaled $12.5 million, or 21.4% of total revenue for 1Q 2025, an increase of $0.6 million, from 4Q 2024 and $6.6 million, from 1Q 2024


  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans ("ACL Coverage Ratio") equaled 1.81% at March 31, 2025 down 4 bps from 4Q 2024 and up 32 bps from 1Q 2024, primarily due to of the acquisition of IFH loans. The Commercial Bank ACL Coverage Ratio

    (1)

    equaled 1.67% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.70% at December 31, 2024.


  • Cash Dividend of $0.10 per share declared by the Board of Directors



________________________




(


1


)

As used in this press release, core net income, core ROA, core ROE, ROTCE, core ROTCE, Commercial Bank NIM, Commercial Bank ACL Coverage Ratio, and Tangible Book Value are non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude merger-related and other certain one-time non-reoccurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.





(


2


)

4Q 2024 Tangible Book Value restated to $19.10 from previously reported amount of $18.77 due to exclusion of Loan Servicing Assets.







ROCKVILLE, Md., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CBNK), the holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $13.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for 1Q 2025, compared to net income of $7.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for 4Q 2024, and $6.6 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for 1Q 2024. Core net income

(


3


)

for 1Q 2025 of $14.9 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to $15.5 million, or $0.92 per diluted share in 4Q 2024.



The Company also declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.10 per share. The dividend is payable on May 28, 2025 to shareholders of record on May 12, 2025.



“The first quarter continues the momentum from 2024 and further demonstrates the value of the larger and more diversified franchise resulting from the acquisition of IFH," said Ed Barry, CEO of the Company and the Bank. "I would like to thank Management and the teams across the organization for a successful integration of IFH in the first quarter. Our continued focused execution of our initiatives and growth objectives will build on a great start to 2025."



“Our record GAAP earnings per share for the quarter, increased net interest margin, solid loan and deposit growth, and superior return on tangible equity all confirm that we are on the right course for continued growth. We continue to benefit from our diversified earnings platform, both in terms of overall performance and risk mitigation,” said Steven J. Schwartz, Chairman of the Company. “That said, we intend to continue to monitor closely the possible impact on our businesses from emergent governmental policies, with a view towards insulating ourselves, to the extent we can, from the effects of such policies, including interest rate and price volatility and heightened economic uncertainty.”





Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Core (Non-GAAP) Net Income




The following table provides a reconciliation of the Company's net income under GAAP to Core net income (non-GAAP) results excluding merger-related expenses and other one-time non-recurring transactions.

First


Quarter


2025


Fourth


Quarter


2024


(in thousands, except per share data)

Income


Before


Income


Taxes


Income


Tax


Expense


Net


Income


Diluted


Earnings


per


Share


Income


Before


Income


Taxes


Income


Tax


Expense


Net


Income


Diluted


Earnings


per


Share


GAAP Net Income
$
18,297

$
4,365

$
13,932

$
0.82

$
10,776

$
3,243

$
7,533

$
0.45

Add: Merger-Related Expenses

1,266


302


964




2,615


464


2,151


Add: Non-recurring Equity and Debt Investment Write-Down















2,620






2,620


Add: Initial IFH ACL Provision















4,194


1,025


3,169



Core Net Income



(1)
$
19,563

$
4,667

$
14,896

$
0.88

$
20,205

$
4,732

$
15,473

$
0.92



Note: The income tax expense reflects the non-deductibility of certain merger-related expenses.



________________________




1

As used in this press release, core net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial metric excludes merger-related and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of this and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.









First Quarter 2025 Results






Earnings Summary




Net income of $13.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, compared to net income of $7.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for 4Q 2024, and $6.6 million or $0.47 per diluted share, for 1Q 2024. 1Q 2025 core net income

(


4


)

of $14.9 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to 4Q 2024 of $15.5 million, or $0.92 per diluted share.




  • Net interest income of $46.0 million increased $1.7 million, or 3.9% (not annualized), compared to 4Q 2024, and increased $11.0 million, or 31.5% year-over-year.


    • Interest income of $62.8 million increased $1.1 million, or 1.7% (not annualized), over 4Q 2024, and increased $14.4 million, or 29.8%, year-over-year. The increase quarter-over-quarter was driven by increases of $1.1 million from net purchase accounting accretion, $0.7 million from interest-bearing deposits held at other financial institutions, and $0.3 million from investments held for sale, partially offset by a decrease in loan interest income of $1.1 million due to rate and portfolio mix, while the increase year-over year was primarily driven by organic growth and the acquisition of IFH.


      • Interest income included $0.4 million from net purchase accounting accretion in 1Q 2025 compared to $0.7 million from net purchase accounting amortization in 4Q 2024. There was no related purchase accounting accretion or amortization during 1Q 2024.




    • Interest expense of $16.7 million decreased $0.7 million, or 3.8% (not annualized) compared to 4Q 2024, and increased $3.4 million, or 25.1%, year-over-year. The decrease quarter-over-quarter was primarily due to a decrease in borrowed funds partially offset by lower net purchase accounting accretion, and the increase year-over-year was driven by organic growth and the acquisition of IFH.


      • Interest expense included $1.1 million from net purchase accounting accretion in 1Q 2025 compared to $1.4 million from net purchase accounting accretion in 4Q 2024. There was no related purchase accounting accretion or amortization during 1Q 2024.






  • The provision for credit losses was $2.2 million, a decrease of $5.6 million from 4Q 2024. The decrease over the prior quarter was primarily driven by the recognition of the Initial IFH ACL Provision of $4.2 million in 4Q 2024, and a $2.0 million lower provision from the commercial loan portfolio partially offset by an additional $0.6 million from OpenSky



    provision in the current quarter. Net charge-offs totaled $2.4 million, or 0.38% of portfolio loans (annualized), including $2.3 million from OpenSky



    loans. By comparison net charge-offs for 4Q 2024 totaled $2.4 million, or 0.37% of portfolio loans (annualized), including $2.1 million from OpenSky



    loans. At March 31, 2025, the ACL Coverage Ratio was 1.81%, down 4 bps from the ratio of 1.85% at December 31, 2024, due to the payoff of certain purchase credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans acquired from IFH, during the quarter. The provision for credit losses decreased $0.5 million, year-over-year (1Q 2024) primarily from lower commercial loan portfolio provision of $0.7 million, offset by slightly higher provision for OpenSky



    of $0.2 million, while the ACL Coverage Ratio increased 32 bps year-over-year driven by the acquisition of IFH.



________________________




1

As used in this press release, core net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial metric excludes merger-related and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of this and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.







Earnings Summary (Continued)





  • Noninterest income of $12.5 million increased $0.6 million compared to 4Q 2024 and increased $6.6 million year-over-year primarily due to the contributions made by the businesses IFH brought to the merged entity. Core fee revenue

    (


    5


    )

    of $12.5 million decreased $2.0 million, as a result of $1.2 million lower government lending revenue, $0.8 million lower SBIC investment income, $0.5 million lower loan servicing, $0.4 million lower government loan servicing revenue (Windsor), offset by a loan termination fee of $0.7 million during 1Q 2025.


  • Noninterest expense of $38.1 million increased $0.5 million compared to 4Q 2024 and $8.6 million compared to 1Q 2024. Core noninterest expense

    (1)

    of $36.8 million increased $1.9 million compared to 4Q 2024 and $8.0 million compared to 1Q 2024. Core comparisons include:


    • Salaries and employee benefits expenses increased $1.6 million from 4Q 2024, primarily the result of $0.7 million lower deferred expenses related to loan production, $0.6 million from the seasonality of payroll related taxes, and $0.2 million in employee benefits.


    • Marketing expenses increased $0.7 million from 4Q 2024, primarily due to additional OpenSky



      advertising-related expenses due to seasonality.


    • Regulatory assessment expenses increased $0.4 million from 4Q 2024, primarily due to additional assessments from the acquisition of IFH.


    • Expense reduction of $0.8 million from 4Q 2024, includes $0.3 million from loan processing, $0.2 million from other operating, and $0.3 million from other areas.


    • Year-over-year expense growth of $8.6 million was primarily due to the acquisition of IFH.


    • Estimated total cost synergies resulting from the acquisition of IFH totaled $1.75 million in 1Q 2025, achieving the targeted savings earlier than anticipated.




  • Income tax expense of $4.4 million, or 23.9% of pre-tax income for 1Q 2025, increased $1.1 million from $3.2 million, or 30.1% of pre-tax income for 4Q 2024. The core effective income tax rate

    (1)

    for 1Q 2025 and 4Q 2024 would have been 23.7% and 22.6%, respectively.





________________________




1

As used in this press release, core fee revenue, core noninterest expense, and core effective income tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude merger-related and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.









Balance Sheet




Total assets of $3.3 billion at March 31, 2025 increased $142.9 million, or 18.1% (annualized), from December 31, 2024. Total assets growth year-over-year of $1.0 billion, or 44.1%, included $559.4 million acquired with the IFH acquisition, net of purchase accounting, and $465.6 million of organic growth.




  • Cash and cash equivalents of $294.0 million at March 31, 2025 increased $88.7 million from December 31, 2024 due to portfolio growth, and increased $208.8 million year-over-year including $130.9 million from organic growth and $77.8 million from the acquisition of IFH.


  • Total portfolio loans of $2.68 billion at March 31, 2025 increased $48.2 million, or 7.4% (annualized), from December 31, 2024 and increased $713.9 million year-over-year including $373.5 million from the acquisition of IFH and $340.4 million of organic growth.


    • Compared to December 31, 2024, commercial and industrial loans increased $39.8 million and construction real estate loans increased $22.0 million, offset by a $9.1 million decrease in OpenSky



      loans and a $6.3 million decrease in commercial real estate loans.


    • Commercial and industrial loans, and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans totaled 37.9% of total portfolio loans at March 31, 2025, compared to 37.8% at December 31, 2024, and 29.6% at March 31, 2024.




  • Total deposits of $2.89 billion at March 31, 2025 increased $129.4 million, or 19.0% (annualized), from December 31, 2024, and increased $885.6 million, or 44.2% (annualized) from March 31, 2024. The increase quarter-over-quarter includes $95.7 million of growth in customer money market deposits, $57.6 million of growth in interest-bearing demand accounts, $1.3 million of noninterest-bearing deposits, and $0.7 million of customer time deposits, partially offset by a decrease in brokered time deposits of $25.2 million. The increase year-over-year is driven by $459.0 million from the acquisition of IFH and $426.7 million from organic growth.


    • Insured and protected deposits were approximately $2.0 billion as of March 31, 2025 representing 70.4% of the Company's deposit portfolio.


    • Low-and-no interest bearing deposits of $1.1 billion, or 38.8% of deposits, increased $58.2 million, or 22.2% (annualized) from December 31, 2024, and increased $257.2 million, or 29.8% year-over-year, including $157.4 million of organic growth, and $91.5 million from the acquisition of IFH.




  • The average portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio was 95.15% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 99.27% from 4Q 2024, and 98.46% from 1Q 2024.


  • The investment securities portfolio continues to be classified as available-for-sale and had a fair market value of $213.5 million, or 6.4% of total assets, an effective duration of 3.0 years, with U.S. Treasury Securities representing 56% of the overall investment portfolio at March 31, 2025. The accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) on the investment securities portfolio decreased $2.3 million during the quarter to negative $9.2 million after-tax as of March 31, 2025, which represents 2.5% of total stockholders' equity. The Company does not have a held-to-maturity investment securities portfolio.



  • Liquidity




    The Company maintains stable and reliable sources of available borrowings, generally consistent with prior quarter. Sources of available borrowings at March 31, 2025 totaled $820.9 million, compared to $803.0 from 4Q 2024. During 1Q 2025 available collateralized lines of credit of $625.4 million, unsecured lines of credit with other banks of $76.0 million and unpledged investment securities available as collateral for potential additional borrowings of $119.5 million.



  • Capital Positions




    As of March 31, 2025, the Company reported a Common Equity Tier-1 capital ratio of 13.33%, compared to 13.74% at December 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, the Company and the Bank maintain regulatory capital ratios that exceed all capital adequacy requirements.







Financial Metrics





Net Interest Margin –

Net interest margin of 6.05% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, increased 18 bps compared to the prior quarter, and decreased 19 bps year-over-year. Commercial Bank net interest margin

(1)

, of 4.32% increased 33 bps compared to the prior quarter, and increased 55 bps year-over-year. Net purchase accounting accretion for 1Q 2025 was 20 bps for NIM and Commercial Bank NIM

(1)

.




  • The average yield on interest earning assets of 8.24% increased 7 bps compared to the prior quarter, due to portfolio mix, and decreased 39 bps year-over-year primarily due to the acquisition of commercial loans diluting the impact from OpenSky



    . The Commercial Bank Loan Yield

    (1)

    of 7.14% for 1Q 2025, increased 16 bps 4Q 2024, and increased 18 bps year-over-year.


  • The total cost of deposits of 2.42% for 1Q 2025 decreased 8 bps compared to the prior quarter due to rate and mix shift and decreased 22 bps year-over-year. The total cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 9 bps quarter-over-quarter, and 54 bps year-over-year, to 3.37% for 1Q 2025 due to rate environment and product mix.


  • Net purchase accounting accretion of $1.5 million during 1Q 2025, increased $0.8 million from 4Q 2024. There was no related purchase accounting accretion or amortization during 1Q 2024.






Efficiency Ratios –

The efficiency ratio was 64.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 66.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 72.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The core efficiency ratio

(


6


)

was 62.8%, for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The core efficiency ratio

(1)

was 59.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and 70.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.




Credit Metrics and Asset Quality –

The ACL Coverage Ratio equaled 1.81% at March 31, 2025, a decrease of 4 bps from December 31, 2024, and an increase of 32 bps year-over-year driven by the acquisition of IFH.



Nonperforming assets increased 27 bps to 1.21% of total assets at March 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024, and increased 59 bps year-over-year. Total nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2025 increased $10.2 million to $40.5 million compared to December 31, 2024, and increased $26.1 million year-over-year, mainly due to the acquisition of IFH. At March 31, 2025, special mention loans totaled $63.0 million, or 2.4% of total portfolio loans, compared to $60.0 million, or 2.3% of total portfolio loans, at December 31, 2024, and $27.5 million, or 1.4% of total portfolio loans, at March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, substandard loans totaled $45.7 million, or 1.7% of total portfolio loans, compared to $48.4 million, or 1.8% of total portfolio loans, at December 31, 2024 and $14.1 million, or 0.7% of total portfolio loans, at March 31, 2024.



________________________




1

As used in this press release, Commercial Bank NIM, Commercial Bank Loan Yield, and core efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude merger-related and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.







Financial Metrics (Continued)





Performance Ratios –

ROA, ROE, ROTCE were 1.75%, 15.56%, and 17.57% respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 0.96%, 8.50%, and 9.33%

(1)

respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2024. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, ROA, ROE, and ROTCE were 1.15%, 10.19%, and 10.19%, respectively. As of March 31, 2024, the Company did not have goodwill or other intangible assets.




  • Core ROA

    (2)

    , core ROE

    (2)

    , and core ROTCE

    (2)

    for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were 1.87%, 16.64%, and 18.77% respectively. Core ROA

    (2)

    , core ROE

    (2)

    , and core ROTCE

    (2)

    for the three months ended December 31, 2024, were 1.97%, 17.46%, and 18.91%

    (1


    )

    , respectively. Core ROA

    (2


    )

    , core ROE

    (2)

    , and core ROTCE

    (2)

    for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were 1.24%, 11.03%, and 11.03%, respectively.






Book Value and Tangible Book Value –

Book value per common share of $22.19 at March 31, 2025, increased $0.87 when compared to December 31, 2024, and increased $3.51 when compared to March 31, 2024. Tangible book value per common share

(2)

increased $0.71

(3


)

, or 3.7%, to $19.81 at March 31, 2025 when compared to December 31, 2024, and increased $1.13, or 6.0%, when compared to March 31, 2024. Tangible book value was impacted by the purchase accounting adjustments required as part of the IFH acquisition. Therefore, tangible book value per share

(1)

was equal to book value per share for periods prior to 4Q 2024.



____________




1

Core ROTCE and core ROTCE for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were restated to 9.33% and 18.91%, respectively, from 9.47% and 19.19%, due to exclusion of Loan Servicing Assets.





2

As used in this press release, core ROA, core ROE, ROTCE, core ROTCE, and Tangible Book Value are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude merger-related and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.





3

4Q 2024 Tangible Book Value restated to $19.10 from previously reported amount of $18.77 due to exclusion of Loan Servicing Assets.









Commercial Bank





Continued Portfolio Loan Growth –

Gross portfolio loans increased $55.6 million at March 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024, including $39.8 million of commercial and industrial loans, and $22.0 million of construction real estate loans. Historical gross portfolio loan balances are disclosed in the

Composition of Loans

table within the

Historical Financial Highlights.




Net Interest Income –

Interest income of $48.2 million increased $2.1 million from the prior quarter, driven by loan growth and higher loan yields. Interest expense of $16.6 million decreased $0.6 million, resulting from a decrease in the average balance of borrowings in 1Q 2025.




Credit Metrics –

Nonperforming assets, comprised solely of nonaccrual loans, increased 27 bps to 1.21% of total assets at March 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024. Total nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2025 increased to $40.5 million compared to $30.2 million at December 31, 2024.




Classified and Criticized Loans




At March 31, 2025, special mention loans totaled $63.0 million, or 2.4% of total portfolio loans, compared to $60.0 million, or 2.3% of total portfolio loans, at December 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, substandard loans totaled $45.7 million, or 1.7% of total portfolio loans, compared to $48.4 million, or 1.8% of total portfolio loans, at December 31, 2024.





OpenSky








Accounts –

During 1Q 2025, the number of credit card accounts of 563.7 thousand increased by 11.2 thousand, or 2.0% (not annualized) from December 31, 2024, and increased 36.8 thousand, or 7.0% year-over-year.




Loan and Deposit Balances –

Loan balances, net of reserves, of $118.7 million at March 31, 2025 decreased by $9.1 million, or 28.7% (annualized), compared to December 31, 2024. Corresponding deposit balances of $168.8 million at March 31, 2025 increased $2.4 million, or 6.0% (annualized), compared to December 31, 2024. Gross unsecured loan balances of $39.0 million at March 31, 2025 decreased $3.4 million, or 32.9% (annualized), compared to $42.4 million at December 31, 2024, and increased $10.5 million year-over-year.




Revenues




Total revenue of $18.2 million decreased $1.0 million from the prior quarter. Interest income of $14.4 million decreased $1.0 million from the prior quarter. Average OpenSky



credit card loan balances, net of reserves and deferred fees of $118.7 million for 1Q 2025, decreased $2.3 million, or 1.9% (not annualized), compared to the prior quarter. Noninterest income of $3.7 million remained generally consistent compared to the prior quarter.




Noninterest Expense –

Total noninterest expense of $13.3 million decreased $0.7 million, primarily related to advertising related expenses due to seasonality.




OpenSky







Credit –

Portfolio credit metrics continue to be generally consistent with modeled expectations during 1Q 2025. The provision for credit losses of $1.8 million increased $0.6 million when compared to the prior quarter. OpenSky's unsecured loan product continues to be offered exclusively to current and former secured card customers in order to retain customer who have successfully improved their credit profiles. Unsecured loans have been offered by OpenSky since the fourth quarter of 2021 and have performed according to management expectations over that time period.





Capital Bank Home Loans




Originations of loans held for sale totaled $65.8 million during 1Q 2025, with $54.1 million of mortgage loans sold resulting in a gain on sale of loans of $1.7 million, representing a 3.07% of gain on sale as a percentage of total loans sold. Originations of loans held for sale totaled $90.0 million during 4Q 2024, with $77.4 million of mortgage loans sold resulting in a gain on sale of loans of $1.9 million, representing a 2.45% of gain on sale as a percentage of total loans sold.





Windsor Advantage




Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $4.6 million, including $1.0 million of Capital Bank related servicing fees, during 1Q 2025. Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $4.6 million, including $0.9 million of Capital Bank related servicing fees, during 4Q 2024. Windsor's total servicing portfolio was $2.6 billion at March 31, 2025, and $2.5 billion at December 31, 2024.





































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited

















Quarter Ended


1Q25 vs 4Q24


1Q25 vs 1Q24


(in thousands, except per share data)

March 31,


2025


December 31,


2024


March 31,


2024


$


Change


%


Change


$


Change


%


Change


Earnings Summary













Interest income
$
62,760


$
61,707


$
48,369


$
1,053


1.7
%

$
14,391


29.8
%

Interest expense

16,713



17,380



13,361



(667
)

(3.8
)%


3,352


25.1
%

Net interest income

46,047



44,327



35,008



1,720


3.9
%


11,039


31.5
%

Provision for credit losses

2,246



7,828



2,727



(5,582
)

(71.3
)%


(481
)

(17.6
)%

Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments






122



142



(122
)

(100.0
)%


(142
)

(100.0
)%

Noninterest income

12,549



11,913



5,972



636


5.3
%


6,577


110.1
%

Noninterest expense

38,053



37,514



29,487



539


1.4
%


8,566


29.1
%

Income before income taxes

18,297



10,776



8,624



7,521


69.8
%


9,673


112.2
%

Income tax expense

4,365



3,243



2,062



1,122


34.6
%


2,303


111.7
%

Net income
$
13,932


$
7,533


$
6,562


$
6,399


84.9
%

$
7,370


112.3
%















Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")

(1)
$
20,543


$
18,726


$
11,493


$
1,817


9.7
%

$
9,050


78.7
%

Core PPNR

(1)
$
21,809


$
23,961


$
12,205


$
(2,152
)

(9.0
)%

$
9,604


78.7
%
















Common Share Data













Earnings per share - Basic
$
0.84


$
0.45


$
0.47


$
0.39


86.7
%

$
0.37


78.7
%

Earnings per share - Diluted
$
0.82


$
0.45


$
0.47


$
0.37


82.2
%

$
0.35


74.5
%

Core earnings per share - Diluted

(1)
$
0.88


$
0.92


$
0.51


$
(0.04
)

(4.3
)%

$
0.37


72.5
%

Weighted average common shares - Basic

16,666



16,595



13,919









Weighted average common shares - Diluted

16,925



16,729



13,919
























Return Ratios













Return on average assets (annualized)

1.75
%


0.96
%


1.15
%








Core return on average assets (annualized)

(1)

1.87
%


1.97
%


1.24
%








Return on average equity (annualized)

15.56
%


8.50
%


10.19
%








Core return on average equity (annualized)

(1)

16.64
%


17.46
%


11.03
%








Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)

(1)

17.57
%


9.33
%


10.19
%








Core return on average tangible common equity (annualized)

(1)

18.77
%


18.91
%


11.03
%









______________




(1)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.





















































































































































































































































































































































































COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued)















Quarter Ended




Quarter Ended



March 31,



December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


(in thousands, except per share data)


2025



2024


% Change



2024



2024



2024


Balance Sheet Highlights











Assets
$
3,349,805

$
2,324,238

44.1
%

$
3,206,911

$
2,560,788

$
2,438,583

Investment securities available-for-sale

213,452


202,254

5.5
%


223,630


208,700


207,917

Mortgage loans held for sale

34,656


10,303

236.4
%


21,270


19,554


19,219

Portfolio loans receivable

(2)

2,678,406


1,964,525

36.3
%


2,630,163


2,107,522


2,021,588

Allowance for credit losses

48,454


29,350

65.1
%


48,652


31,925


30,832

Deposits

2,891,333


2,005,695

44.2
%


2,761,939


2,186,224


2,100,428

FHLB borrowings

22,000


22,000



%


22,000


52,000


32,000

Other borrowed funds

12,062


12,062



%


12,062


12,062


12,062

Total stockholders' equity

369,577


259,465

42.4
%


355,139


280,111


267,854

Tangible common equity

(1)

329,936


259,465

27.2
%


318,196


280,111


267,854













Common shares outstanding

16,657


13,890

19.9
%


16,663


13,918


13,910

Book value per share
$
22.19

$
18.68

18.8
%

$
21.31

$
20.13

$
19.26

Tangible book value per share

(1)
$
19.81

$
18.68

6.0
%

$
19.10

$
20.13

$
19.26

Dividends per share
$
0.10

$
0.08

25.0
%

$
0.10

$
0.10

$
0.08


______________




(1)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.





(2)

Loans are reflected net of deferred fees and costs.



























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


(in thousands)

March 31,


2025

December 31,


2024

September 30,


2024

June 30,


2024

March 31,


2024


Interest income









Loans, including fees

$

58,691

$
58,602


$
50,047

$
48,275

$
45,991

Investment securities available-for-sale


1,861


1,539



1,343


1,308


1,251

Federal funds sold and other


2,208


1,566



1,220


1,032


1,127

Total interest income


62,760


61,707



52,610


50,615


48,369












Interest expense









Deposits


16,512


16,385



13,902


13,050


12,833

Borrowed funds


201


995



354


508


528

Total interest expense


16,713


17,380



14,256


13,558


13,361












Net interest income


46,047


44,327



38,354


37,057


35,008

Provision for credit losses


2,246


7,828



3,748


3,417


2,727

Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments







122



17


104


142


Net interest income after provision for credit losses


43,801


36,377



34,589


33,536


32,139


Noninterest income









Service charges on deposits


258


241



235


200


207

Credit card fees


3,722


3,733



4,055


4,330


3,881

Mortgage banking revenue


1,831


1,821



1,882


1,990


1,453

Government lending revenue


1,096


2,301













Government loan servicing revenue


3,568


3,993













Loan servicing rights (government guaranteed)


472


1,013













Non-recurring equity and debt investment write-down







(2,620
)












Other income


1,602


1,431



463


370


431

Total noninterest income


12,549


11,913



6,635


6,890


5,972


Noninterest expenses









Salaries and employee benefits


18,067


16,513



13,345


13,272


12,907

Occupancy and equipment


2,910


2,976



1,791


1,864


1,613

Professional fees


2,112


2,150



1,980


1,769


1,947

Data processing


7,112


7,210



6,930


6,788


6,761

Advertising


1,779


1,032



1,223


2,072


2,032

Loan processing


743


969



615


476


371

Foreclosed real estate expenses, net


1







1






1

Merger-related expenses


1,266


2,615



520


83


712

Operational losses


903


993



1,008


782


931

Regulatory assessment expenses


889


484



427


553


473

Other operating


2,271


2,572



1,885


1,834


1,739

Total noninterest expenses


38,053


37,514



29,725


29,493


29,487

Income before income taxes


18,297


10,776



11,499


10,933


8,624

Income tax expense


4,365


3,243



2,827


2,728


2,062


Net income

$

13,932

$
7,533


$
8,672

$
8,205

$
6,562




























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Consolidated Balance Sheets



(unaudited)

(audited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)


(in thousands, except share data)

March 31,


2025

December 31,


2024

September 30,


2024

June 30,


2024

March 31,


2024


Assets









Cash and due from banks

$

27,836


$
25,433


$
23,462


$
19,294


$
12,361

Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions


266,092



179,841



133,180



117,160



72,787

Federal funds sold


59



58



58



57



56

Total cash and cash equivalents


293,987



205,332



156,700



136,511



85,204

Investment securities available-for-sale


213,452



223,630



208,700



207,917



202,254

Restricted investments


7,031



4,479



5,895



4,930



4,441

Loans held for sale


34,656



21,270



19,554



19,219



10,303

Portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs


2,678,406



2,630,163



2,107,522



2,021,588



1,964,525

Less allowance for credit losses


(48,454

)


(48,652
)


(31,925
)


(30,832
)


(29,350
)

Total portfolio loans held for investment, net


2,629,952



2,581,511



2,075,597



1,990,756



1,935,175

Premises and equipment, net


15,085



15,525



5,959



5,551



4,500

Accrued interest receivable


19,458



16,664



12,468



12,162



12,258

Goodwill


24,085



21,126
















Intangible assets


13,861



14,072
















Core deposit intangibles


1,695



1,745
















Loan servicing assets


2,244



5,511
















Deferred tax asset


15,902



16,670



10,748



12,150



12,311

Bank owned life insurance


44,335



43,956



38,779



38,414



38,062

Other assets


34,062



35,420



26,388



10,973



19,730

Total assets

$

3,349,805


$
3,206,911


$
2,560,788


$
2,438,583


$
2,324,238












Liabilities









Deposits









Noninterest-bearing

$

812,224


$
810,928


$
718,120


$
684,574


$
665,812

Interest-bearing


2,079,109



1,951,011



1,468,104



1,415,854



1,339,883

Total deposits


2,891,333



2,761,939



2,186,224



2,100,428



2,005,695

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


22,000



22,000



52,000



32,000



22,000

Other borrowed funds


12,062



12,062



12,062



12,062



12,062

Accrued interest payable


9,995



9,393



8,503



6,573



6,009

Other liabilities


44,838



46,378



21,888



19,666



19,007

Total liabilities


2,980,228



2,851,772



2,280,677



2,170,729



2,064,773












Stockholders' equity









Common stock


167



167



139



139



139

Additional paid-in capital


128,692



128,598



55,585



55,005



54,229

Retained earnings


249,925



237,843



232,995



225,824



218,731

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(9,207

)


(11,469
)


(8,608
)


(13,114
)


(13,634
)

Total stockholders' equity


369,577



355,139



280,111



267,854



259,465

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

3,349,805


$
3,206,911


$
2,560,788


$
2,438,583


$
2,324,238






The following tables show the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders’ equity, together with the average yields on our assets and the average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.

Three Months Ended




March 31, 2025

Three Months Ended


December 31, 2024

Three Months Ended


March 31, 2024



Average




Outstanding




Balance


Interest


Income/




Expense


Average




Yield/




Rate



(1)

Average


Outstanding


Balance

Interest


Income/


Expense

Average


Yield/


Rate

(1)

Average


Outstanding


Balance

Interest


Income/


Expense

Average


Yield/


Rate

(1)



(in thousands)


Assets

















Interest earning assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits

$

203,053


$

2,138


4.27

%

$
140,206

$
1,446

4.10
%

$
84,531

$
1,049

4.99
%

Federal funds sold


58



1


6.99



58










56


1

7.18

Investment securities available-for-sale


235,605



1,861


3.20



236,951


1,539

2.58



233,231


1,251

2.16

Restricted investments


5,761



69


4.86



7,292


120

6.55



4,601


77

6.73

Loans held for sale


9,356



238


10.32



25,614


193

3.00



4,872


83

6.85

Portfolio loans receivable

(2)(3)


2,634,110



58,453


9.00



2,592,960


58,409

8.96



1,927,372


45,908

9.58

Total interest earning assets


3,087,943



62,760


8.24



3,003,081


61,707

8.17



2,254,663


48,369

8.63

Noninterest earning assets


134,021






117,026






44,571




Total assets

$

3,221,964





$
3,120,107





$
2,299,234























Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

















Interest-bearing liabilities:

















Interest-bearing demand accounts

$

242,355



368


0.62


$
257,446


424

0.66


$
183,217


110

0.24

Savings


13,204



18


0.55



13,497


20

0.59



4,841


1

0.08

Money market accounts


869,978



7,399


3.45



763,526


7,131

3.72



682,414


7,136

4.21

Time deposits


859,729



8,727


4.12



847,618


8,810

4.13



449,963


5,586

4.99

Borrowed funds


34,062



201


2.39



97,116


995

4.08



58,963


528

3.60

Total interest-bearing liabilities


2,019,328



16,713


3.36



1,979,203


17,380

3.49



1,379,398


13,361

3.90

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















Noninterest-bearing liabilities


56,503






58,460






23,820




Noninterest-bearing deposits


783,018






729,907






637,124




Stockholders’ equity


363,115






352,537






258,892




Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

3,221,964





$
3,120,107





$
2,299,234






















Net interest spread





4.88

%





4.68
%





4.73
%

Net interest income



$

46,047





$
44,327





$
35,008


Net interest margin

(4)





6.05

%





5.87
%





6.24
%


_______________




(1)

Annualized.





(2)

Includes nonaccrual loans.





(3)

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, collectively, Commercial Bank Loan Yield was 7.14%, 6.98% and 6.96%, respectively.





(4)

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, collectively, Commercial Bank Net Interest Margin was 4.32%, 3.99% and 3.77%, respectively.





The Company’s reportable segments represent business units with discrete financial information whose results are regularly reviewed by management. The four segments include Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans (the Company’s mortgage loan division), OpenSky



(the Company’s credit card division) and Windsor Advantage.



Effective January 1, 2024, the Company allocated certain expenses previously recorded directly to the Commercial Bank segment to the other segments. These expenses are for shared services also consumed by OpenSky



, CBHL, and Windsor. The Company performs an allocation process based on several metrics the Company believes more accurately ascribe shared service overhead to each segment. The Company believes this reflects the cost of support for each segment that should be considered in assessing segment performance. Historical information has been recast to reflect financial information consistently with the 2024 presentation.



The following schedule presents financial information for the periods indicated. Total assets are presented as of March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024.






















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Segments












For the three months ended March 31, 2025





(in thousands)


Commercial


Bank


CBHL


OpenSky


Windsor


Advantage


Consolidated

Interest income


$

48,164


$

152



$

14,444


$






$

62,760

Interest expense



16,649



64
















16,713


Net interest income



31,515



88




14,444









46,047

Provision for credit losses



446










1,800









2,246


Net interest income after provision



31,069



88




12,644









43,801

Noninterest income



2,474



1,736




3,733



4,606



12,549

Noninterest expense

(1)



18,560



2,531




13,302



3,660



38,053


Net income (loss) before taxes


$

14,983


$

(707

)


$

3,075


$

946


$

18,297













Total assets


$

3,192,327


$

14,092



$

119,636


$

23,750


$

3,349,805














For the three months ended December 31, 2024





(in thousands)


Commercial


Bank


CBHL


OpenSky


Windsor


Advantage


Consolidated

Interest income


$

46,061


$

192



$

15,454


$






$

61,707

Interest expense



17,249



131
















17,380


Net interest income



28,812



61




15,454









44,327

Provision for credit losses



6,651










1,177









7,828

Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments



122






















122


Net interest income after provision



22,039



61




14,277









36,377

Noninterest income



1,928



1,676




3,743



4,566



11,913

Noninterest expense

(1)



19,872



2,377




12,595



2,670



37,514


Net income (loss) before taxes


$

4,095


$

(640

)


$

5,425


$

1,896


$

10,776













Total assets


$

3,033,792


$

21,691



$

125,913


$

25,515


$

3,206,911














For the three months ended March 31, 2024





(in thousands)


Commercial


Bank


CBHL


OpenSky


Windsor


Advantage


Consolidated

Interest income


$

33,365


$

83



$

14,921


$






$

48,369

Interest expense



13,320



41
















13,361


Net interest income



20,045



42




14,921









35,008

Provision for credit losses



1,168










1,559









2,727

Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments



142






















142


Net interest income after provision



18,735



42




13,362









32,139

Noninterest income



705



1,352




3,915









5,972

Noninterest expense

(1)



13,783



2,105




13,599









29,487


Net income (loss) before taxes


$

5,657


$

(711

)


$

3,678


$






$

8,624













Total assets


$

2,208,135


$

10,785



$

105,318


$






$

2,324,238


________________________




(1)

Noninterest expense includes $6.4 million, $6.3 million, and $6.1 million in data processing expense in OpenSky’s



segment for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.

























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited




Quarter Ended


(in thousands, except per share data)


March 31,




2025


December 31,


2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024


March 31,




2024



Earnings:










Net income

$
13,932


$
7,533


$
8,672


$
8,205


$
6,562

Earnings per common share, diluted


0.82



0.45



0.62



0.59



0.47

Net interest margin


6.05
%


5.87
%


6.41
%


6.46
%


6.24
%

Commercial Bank net interest margin

(2)


4.32
%


3.99
%


4.01
%


3.90
%


3.77
%

Return on average assets

(1)


1.75
%


0.96
%


1.42
%


1.40
%


1.15
%

Return on average equity

(1)


15.56
%


8.50
%


12.59
%


12.53
%


10.19
%

Efficiency ratio


64.94
%


66.70
%


66.07
%


67.11
%


71.95
%














Balance Sheet:










Total portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees

$
2,678,406


$
2,630,163


$
2,107,522


$
2,021,588


$
1,964,525

Total deposits


2,891,333



2,761,939



2,186,224



2,100,428



2,005,695

Total assets


3,349,805



3,206,911



2,560,788



2,438,583



2,324,238

Total stockholders' equity


369,577



355,139



280,111



267,854



259,465

Total average portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees


2,634,110



2,592,960



2,053,619



1,992,630



1,927,372

Total average deposits


2,768,284



2,611,994



2,091,294



2,010,736



1,957,559

Portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio (period-end balances)


92.64
%


95.23
%


96.40
%


96.25
%


97.95
%

Portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio (average balances)


95.15
%


99.27
%


98.20
%


99.10
%


98.46
%














Asset Quality Ratios:










Nonperforming assets to total assets


1.21
%


0.94
%


0.60
%


0.58
%


0.62
%

Nonperforming loans to total loans


1.51
%


1.15
%


0.73
%


0.70
%


0.73
%

Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans

(1)


0.38
%


0.37
%


0.51
%


0.39
%


0.41
%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans


1.81
%


1.85
%


1.51
%


1.53
%


1.49
%

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans


119.73
%


160.88
%


206.50
%


219.40
%


204.37
%














Bank Capital Ratios:










Total risk based capital ratio


13.00
%


12.79
%


13.76
%


14.51
%


14.36
%

Tier-1 risk based capital ratio


11.75
%


11.54
%


12.50
%


13.25
%


13.10
%

Leverage ratio


9.27
%


9.17
%


9.84
%


10.36
%


10.29
%

Common Equity Tier-1 capital ratio


11.75
%


11.54
%


12.50
%


13.25
%


13.10
%

Tangible common equity


8.66
%


9.31
%


9.12
%


9.53
%


9.66
%



Holding Company Capital Ratios:










Total risk based capital ratio


15.05
%


15.48
%


16.65
%


16.98
%


16.83
%

Tier-1 risk based capital ratio


13.41
%


13.83
%


14.88
%


15.19
%


15.03
%

Leverage ratio


10.68
%


11.07
%


11.85
%


11.93
%


11.87
%

Common Equity Tier-1 capital ratio


13.33
%


13.74
%


14.78
%


15.08
%


14.92
%

Tangible common equity


9.94
%


11.07
%


10.94
%


10.98
%


11.16
%


_______________




(1)

Annualized.





(2)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.





















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued)




Quarter Ended


(in thousands, except per share data)


March 31,




2025


December 31,


2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024


March 31,




2024



Composition of Loans:










Commercial real estate, non owner-occupied

$
484,399


$
471,329


$
403,487


$
397,080


$
377,224

Commercial real estate, owner-occupied


420,643



440,026



351,462



319,370



330,840

Residential real estate


693,597



688,552



623,684



601,312



577,112

Construction real estate


343,280



321,252



301,909



294,489



290,016

Commercial and industrial


594,331



554,550



271,811



255,686



254,577

Lender finance


23,165



28,574



29,546



33,294



13,484

Business equity lines of credit


3,468



3,090



2,663



2,989



14,768

Credit card, net of reserve

(2)


118,709



127,766



127,098



122,217



111,898

Other consumer loans


2,200



2,089



2,045



1,930



738

Portfolio loans receivable

$
2,683,792


$
2,637,228


$
2,113,705


$
2,028,367


$
1,970,657

Deferred origination fees, net


(5,386
)


(7,065
)


(6,183
)


(6,779
)


(6,132
)

Portfolio loans receivable, net

$
2,678,406


$
2,630,163


$
2,107,522


$
2,021,588


$
1,964,525














Composition of Deposits:










Noninterest-bearing

$
812,224


$
810,928


$
718,120


$
684,574


$
665,812

Interest-bearing demand


296,455



238,881



266,493



266,070



193,963

Savings


12,819



13,488



3,763



4,270



4,525

Money markets


912,418



816,708



686,526



672,455



678,435

Customer time deposits


549,630



548,901



358,300



317,911



302,319

Brokered time deposits


307,787



333,033



153,022



155,148



160,641

Total deposits

$
2,891,333


$
2,761,939


$
2,186,224


$
2,100,428


$
2,005,695














Capital Bank Home Loan Metrics:










Origination of loans held for sale

$
65,815


$
89,998


$
74,690


$
82,363


$
52,080

Mortgage loans sold


54,144



77,399



67,296



66,417



40,377

Gain on sale of loans


1,664



1,897



1,644



1,732



1,238

Purchase volume as a % of originations


90.73
%


90.42
%


90.98
%


96.48
%


97.83
%

Gain on sale as a % of loans sold

(3)


3.07
%


2.45
%


2.44
%


2.61
%


3.07
%

Mortgage commissions

$
545


$
620


$
598


$
582


$
490














OpenSk



y








Portfolio Metrics:










Open customer accounts


563,718



552,566



548,952



537,734



526,950

Secured credit card loans, gross

$
81,252


$
87,226


$
89,641


$
90,961


$
85,663

Unsecured credit card loans, gross


38,987



42,430



39,730



33,560



28,508

Noninterest secured credit card deposits


168,796



166,355



170,750



173,499



171,771


_______________




(3)

Credit card loans are presented net of reserve for interest and fees.





(4)

Gain on sale percentage is calculated as gain on sale of loans divided by mortgage loans sold.







Appendix




Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures



The Company has presented the following non-GAAP (U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company’s results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Company evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Company’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and the Company strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Core Earnings Metrics

Quarter Ended


(in thousands, except per share data)

March 31,


2025


December 31,


2024


September 30,


2024


June 30,


2024


March 31,


2024












Net Income
$
13,932


$
7,533


$
8,672


$
8,205


$
6,562

Add: Merger-Related Expenses, net of tax

964



2,151



557



62



538

Add: Non-recurring equity and debt investment write-down






2,620
















Add: IFH ACL Provision, net of tax






3,169

















Core Net Income
$
14,896


$
15,473


$
9,229


$
8,267


$
7,100












Weighted Average Common Shares - Diluted

16,925



16,729



13,951



13,895



13,919


Earnings per Share - Diluted
$
0.82


$
0.45


$
0.62


$
0.59


$
0.47


Core Earnings per Share - Diluted
$
0.88


$
0.92


$
0.66


$
0.59


$
0.51












Average Assets
$
3,221,964


$
3,120,107


$
2,437,870


$
2,353,868


$
2,299,234


Return on Average Assets



(1)

1.75
%


0.96
%


1.42
%


1.40
%


1.15
%


Core Return on Average Assets



(1)

1.87
%


1.97
%


1.51
%


1.41
%


1.24
%












Average Equity
$
363,115


$
352,537


$
274,087


$
263,425


$
258,892


Return on Average Equity



(1)

15.56
%


8.50
%


12.59
%


12.53
%


10.19
%


Core Return on Average Equity



(1)

16.64
%


17.46
%


13.40
%


12.62
%


11.03
%












Net Interest Income (a)
$
46,047


$
44,327


$
38,354


$
37,057


$
35,008


Noninterest Income

12,549



11,913



6,635



6,890



5,972


Total Revenue
$
58,596


$
56,240


$
44,989


$
43,947


$
40,980


Noninterest Expense
$
38,053


$
37,514


$
29,725


$
29,493